What to do when there’s nothing to do

EVENTS

Seniors Fish-Off. 6:30-10 a.m. Friday, April 29, Wally Toevs Pond at Walden Ponds Wildlife Habitat, 75th St., between Valmont and Jay Roads, Boulder. Free, bouldercounty.org/events

The trout have fattened up and are biting! Prizes awarded for heaviest rainbow trout, most experienced (oldest) angler, best fishing hat, and first to catch the limit. Open to seniors 65 years and older. Anglers must sign in—no fishing before 6:30 a.m. Valid 2022 Colorado fishing license required. Live bait and artificial flies/lures permitted—bring your own gear. Wheelchair-accessible fishing pier is available.

Summer Bike Storage Drive. 9 a.m.-5p.m. May 2-5, UMC Bike Shelter and Williams Village Bus Stop, 3300 Baseline Road, Boulder, 303-492-1411

Are you leaving Boulder for the summer but can’t take your bike? The CU Bike Program will store it in a secure, covered location for the entire summer for only $20! Stored bikes will be available for pick-up during the first week of Fall 2022 classes. Bikes left locked to outdoor racks are often stolen and abandoned bikes are subject to impound, so take advantage of the CU Bike Program summer storage.

Pop-Up Cat Cafe with NoCo Cat Cafe. Noon, Saturday, April 30, The Times Collaborative, 338 Main St., Longmont. Tickets: $12

NoCo Cat Cafe is hosting a pop-up cat cafe! Join in from noon-3 p.m. for a relaxing afternoon with adoptable cats and kittens. $12 gets you in the door with light snacks available. You can purchase tickets for a noon or 1 p.m. entrance; space is limited. Drinks available for purchase—enjoy a meowmosa while snuggling a kitten.

Boulder Environmental, Nature, Outdoors Film Festival: Screening of Women’s Adventure Tour. 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder. Tickets: $15, boulderenoff.org

The Women’s Adventure Film Tour line-up includes seven diverse short films in a two-hour program, featuring women of all ages and abilities: There’s Australian Olympic champion Torah Bright, ultra trail-running champion Lucy Bartholomew and more, such as women in climbing, distance swimming and mountain biking. Every year, the selection of unique films is carefully chosen to show women achieving their adventure goals. However, being adventurous doesn’t always have to mean being the fastest, going the highest or doing the most extreme things. Adventure for most of us is just stepping outside our comfort zones and climbing our own personal Mount Everest. Each year, Boulder ENOFF strives to showcase unique stories from around the world, with a keen eye toward expanding global awareness of the further need for diversity, equity and inclusion.

Firefly Handmade Spring Market. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., April 30-May1, 29th Street Mall, 1710 29th St., Boulder. Price: Free, fireflyhandmade.com

Firefly artisans will be popping up their tents and creating their mini storefronts in the middle of Twenty Ninth Street at this central Boulder shopping district. As always, Firefly will creatively curate a collective of fabulous returning and new artists, makers and designers. Just in time for Mother’s Day, graduations and other spring celebrations, this will be a spectacular spot to kick off the new market season and gather our wonderful Firefly community again! The weekend features: 80-plus creatively curated artisans, free admission and family-friendly live music, plus pups are welcome.

Boulder Potters Guild Spring Show & Sale. 10 a.m-6 p.m., May 5-8, Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont. Tickets: Free, bouldercounty.org/events

Members of the Boulder Potters’ Guild will be showing and selling their recent work at this year’s Spring Show & Sale, just in time for Mother’s Day. The show includes functional, decorative, and sculptural ceramic work as well as jewelry, hand painted silk scarves, and embossed note cards. The show includes daily artist demos.

CONCERTS

Friday, April 29

Yola, photo by Joseph Ross

Yola. 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder. Tickets: $30-35

Freddie Gibbs with MIKE, redveil. 9 p.m., Boulder

Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder. Tickets: $22-25

Peter Bradley Adams. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 301 Morning Glory Drive, Boulder. Tickets: $25

Rosalee Walsh. 7 p.m. eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce St., Boulder. Tickets: $15

Big Thief. 9 p.m.Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver. Tickets: $35-39

Saturday, April 30

Everyone Orchestra with The Green House Band. 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder. Tickets: $22-25

Oh Snap Improv Jazz. 7:30 p.m. The Muse Performance Space, 200 E. South Boulder Road, Lafayette. Tickets: $10

Proph Bella presents Funky Delicious Equinox: The Sun Returns. 10 p.m. Trident Bookseller & Cafe, 940 Pearl St., Boulder. Tickets: $10



Tuesday, May 3

Raveena

Omar Apollo. 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. Tickets: $25-75

Interpol plus special guest Matthew Dear. 7 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver. Tickets: $40-75

Wednesday, May 4

Records & Tea with Josh. 5 p.m. Trident Bookseller & Cafe, 940 Pearl St., Boulder. Free

Raveena. 7 p.m. Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer St., Denver. Tickets: $26

Thursday, May 5

Leon Vynehall. 9 p.m. Meow Wolf, 1338 First St., Denver. Tickets: $25

Friday, May 6

Pi’erre Bourne. 8 p.m.Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder. Tickets: $23.50-27.50

Mat Kearney. 7 p.m.Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 N. Clarkson St., Denver. Tickets: $53-244

Fruit Bats. 9 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. Tickets: $25.75-30