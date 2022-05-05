What to do when there’s nothing to do…

Shutterstock SEATTLE – APRIL 6: Spoken word artist, rock star, singer, movie star, actor, poet, activist Henry Rollins speaks on stage at the Triple Door Theater in Seattle, WA on April 6, 2011.

Henry Rollins. 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder. Tickets: $30-$35, z2ent.com/boulder-theater-venue

In describing Henry Rollins, the tendency is to try to squeeze as many labels as possible into a single sentence. Provocateur. Humorist. Punk rock icon. Spoken word poet. Actor. Author. DJ. But if Henry Rollins could be reduced to a single word, that word would undoubtedly be workaholic. See the legend faithfully recount the events of his life in the brief pre-COVID period since the last tour and when things got even stranger over the last several months.

Professor Phelyx Mentalist and Magic Show. 8 p.m. Friday, May 13, The Louisville Underground, 640 Main St., Louisville. Tickets: $15-$70, thelouisvilleunderground.com

Performing since 1981, Phelyx has been captivating audiences with his mind-blowing feats of mind-reading and mental-metal-bending. Phelyx has earned seven acclaimed performing artist residencies, including the Clocktower Cabaret in Denver, and his one-man show at the historic Stanley Hotel in Estes Park. As an entertainer and speaker, he has charmed and inspired hundreds of thousands of people during his 40-year career.

Upslope Get Down Festival 2022. 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, Upslope Brewing Company, 1898 South Flatiron Court, Boulder. Free

Join in the fun at the annual Upslope Get Down, a free music festival with Upslope beer, food trucks, games, art and more. The festival will take over the back parking lot to bring patrons a day of live music on three stages. Anyone under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Youth Battle of the Bands. 6-10 p.m. Saturday, May 7, Nissi’s, 2675 North Park Drive, Lafayette. Tickets: $12-$15, nissis.com

Watch some incredibly talented youth bands perform and compete in a variety of genres. A panel of judges paired with audience participation will decide the winners. There will be an Eats and Sweets food truck and a non-alcoholic bar available. Featuring music from: Melon Husk (fifth wave emo), Deadpan (hardcore punk/alt-rock), Desolation Angels (alternative rock) Lazy Realtors (indie/dream pop), Undissassembled (punk rock) and Robot Tennis Club (alternative rock).

Pi’erre Bourne with DJ Yung Profit. 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder. Tickets: $23.50-$27.50, z2ent.com/boulder-theater-venue

Kansas-born, New York-bred Pi’erre Bourne gained fame producing the Billboard-charting singles “Magnolia” by Playboi Carti and “Gummo” by 6ix9ine. Bourne began making beats when he was in elementary school, using FL Studio. The 29-year-old has now produced songs for 21 Savage, Trippie Redd, Rich the Kid, Lil Yachty, Famous Dex, Nav, Young Thug and Lil Uzi Vert. In 2021, Bourne won his first Grammy for his production work on Kanye West’s album Jesus is King.

Boulder Symphony presents Music of ‘West Side Story.’ 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, Grace Commons Church, 1820 15th St., Boulder. Tickets at bouldersymphony.org

Boulder Symphony Conductor Devin Patrick Hughes has created an exciting program showcasing the Boulder Symphony musicians, anchored by music from Leonard Bernstein’s iconic musical, West Side Story. The program will also feature the greatest dances from all over the Americas—from danzons and tangos to salsas and rumbas. Featured are the sultry ballets of Manuel de Falla and Alberto Ginastera, music from the Three Cornered Hat, and Estancia. The event will also feature a composition by a young Chilean composer in a new competition spanning the Americas.

Frequent Flyers presents ‘Musical Melodies.’ 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, and 7 p.m. Friday, May 6, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder. Tickets: $16-$20, thedairy.org

Lights! Music! Action! Come experience two unforgettable performances of aerial dance choreographed to songs from famous musicals in Musical Melodies. Frequent Flyers’ Youth Student Company, ages 9-16, showcase their beautiful aerial skills in choreography led by their teachers with creative input from the students.

