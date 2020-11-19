What to do when there’s ‘nothing’ to do…

If your organization is planning an event of any kind, please email Caitlin at crockett@boulderweekly.com.

EVENTS

In this classic favorite and 1945 Pulitzer-Prize-winning play, good-natured eccentric Elwood P. Dowd dreamily stumbles through life with his pooka (a mystical rabbit), befriending random strangers, embarrassing his sister, destroying his marriageable niece’s prospects, charming and destabilizing the medical professionals assigned to him — and ultimately proving that those who may be crazy are the happiest!

“Are You Smarter than a Librarian?” is an interactive, online trivia night program moderated by a Longmont librarian and attended by as many as 25 people, teams or households competing for bragging rights by winning the best of five rounds of play. This program series is aimed at adults and older kids. Advance registration is required and limited. Once registered, participants will receive instructions for joining the program.

This free virtual program will be livestreamed to Facebook, LongmontPublicMedia.org and Local Comcast Channel 8/880. Longmont Museum Curator of History Erik Mason will talk about the city’s history, from its connection to the only athlete to ever win gold in both a summer and winter Olympic Games and Longmont’s complicated relationship with alcohol, to why so many streets are named Pratt. It’s a stroll down Main Street with a guy who wrote the book on it.

Choreographer Robert Sher-Machherndl will guide you through an exploration of contemporary ballet and new choreography, with real-time dialogue and question-and-answer opportunities. This workshop aims to help you uncover your physical potential and develop personal artistry as a moving human.

‘Roots of Jazz’ on KGNU. 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19 on KGNU 88.5 FM (1390 AM).

KGNU Community Radio recently announced its newest radio show, Roots of Jazz, a program dedicated to the underpinnings and history of this important American genre. The show will be coupled with KGNU’s long-running program Ragtime America, hosted by ragtime authority/composer/pianist Jack Rummel in the same time slot. This one-of-a-kind show will be broadcast on the third Thursday of every month from 8-9 p.m. MST. Tune in for the inaugural show on Nov. 19 with Dan Willging, a longtime KGNU DJ and nationally known music journalist.

‘Shift in Perspective,’ two solo exhibitions by Longmont artists Paula Peacock and Suzanne Frazier. Nov. 19-Dec. 6, D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive, Denver. The artists will host an Artists Talk at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov., 28.

Shift in Perspective displays each artist’s — Paula Peacock and Suzanne Frazier — navigation toward spiritual evolution. It starts with Peacock’s paintings and mixed media sculptures arising out of grief after the death of her son, then shifts to paintings by Frazier exploring the opening of consciousness in the morning light. The main gallery is divided to give a dedicated space for each artist to display an entire body of work.

Mary Chapin Carpenter: ‘One Night Lonely’ Live from Wolf Trap. 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, bit.ly/MCCboulder.

Enjoy a rare solo performance from Mary Chapin Carpenter, recorded with no audience, at the Filene Center at Wolf Trap, in Vienna, Virginia. The show will stream Friday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. EST (6 p.m. MST). An encore stream will air at 8 p.m. GMT Saturday, Nov. 28, and the archived video will be available for ticket holders to watch through midnight EST on Sunday, Nov. 29. The performance will be later released as a live album, with album pre-orders and special event merchandise available to purchase with tickets to the stream. Purchasing tickets from this unique link goes toward supporting Boulder Theater: bit.ly/MCCboulder

‘Stories of Coming Together’ with Red Thread Playback Theatre. Noon. Saturday, Nov. 21 via Zoom, registration at redthreadplayback.com/upcoming-shows.

Has coming together with a neighbor or friend helped you find community during the pandemic? Do you have a story about gathering with family or friends for a past Thanksgiving celebration? Do you have a moving experience about finding common ground with someone who had very different views from you? Or maybe it was the amusing way you met your spouse or your best friend. Come tell your story with Red Thread Playback Theatre. All true stories are welcome. Don’t feel like telling a story? No problem — sit back, relax and listen to other people’s stories. This is a “pay what you can” show from $0-$15. Pre-registration is required. For the best viewing experience, only 30 people will be allowed to view the show.

Opera On Tap Colorado presents: Love in the Time of Covid-19 — An Apocalypse Cabaret. 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, Facebook.com/ootco.

Opera on Tap started in 2005 in New York and now boasts chapters in states across the country — including Colorado since 2011. Its mission is to promote opera as a viable, living and progressive art form deserving a place on the American cultural landscape. The theme for this month’s virtual show is #grateful. Opera on Tap Colorado will be accepting donations to keep its online shows going, to help out singers through tough times and to create projects that keep music going. These shows are short — less than an hour — and interactive. Join in the chats during the show! Find Opera on Tap Colorado on Facebook at showtime or anytime after to watch shows.

Boulder Ensemble Theater Company Holiday Market: Gifts Outside the Box. 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, betc.org.

Here’s a chance to get a head start on your holiday shopping — from the comfort of your home — while simultaneously supporting local theater. Boulder Ensemble Theater Company has assembled more than 60 eclectic out-of-the-box gift packages and exciting (and safe) experiences that will thrill you or those on your gift list. Browse by category, including Expanding Your Horizons, Palate Pleasers, Enticing Entertainment, Tempting Treasures, Pure Pleasure, For The Little Ones and, last but not least, BETC by Design, unique gift packages paying tribute to some favorite BETC shows. To make your gift-buying that much easier, BETC will deliver your chosen items right to your door. Some items are even available for shipping outside the Boulder/Denver metro area.

2020 LAA Fall Members Fine Art and Crafts Show and Sale. Nov. 19-22, Louisville Center for the Arts, 801 Grant Ave., Louisville, louisvilleart.org.

Fine art, photography, crafts, jewelry and much more are available at the Louisville Art Association fall Members Fine Art and Crafts Show and Sale. All pieces are available for purchase. A virtual reception and awards ceremony will be simulcast on Facebook and YouTube on Saturday, Nov., 21 at 7 p.m. The judge for the competition is Martin Lambuth.

HOLIDAY EVENTS

Boulder Holiday Market. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, Central Park, 1236 Canyon Blvd., Boulder. Admission is free.

The Boulder Holiday Market features a selection of one-of-a-kind seasonal items, high-quality handcrafted goods, holiday gift ideas, delicious specialty foods and more, made from a diverse collection of local artists and crafters. You will have the opportunity to meet and talk with the artists, enjoy a live musical performance, play in the park along the Boulder Creek, and entertain your family for free.

Spot the Elf. Nov. 19-Dec. 19, merchants around Old Town Lafayette, oldtownlafayette.com.

Stop by Old Town merchants for a 2020 Spot the Elf passbook — open to elf-seekers of all ages.

Longmont Ice Pavilion Ice Skating. Nov. 20- March 13, Longmont Ice Pavilion, 725 Eighth Ave., Longmont, longmontcolorado.gov.

Longmont Recreation Services’ Longmont Ice Pavilion is a seasonal full-service ice facility, offering public ice skating, hockey, skating lessons and private facility rentals throughout the winter, weather permitting. Mask up, enjoy the ice, get some exercise and have a great time in the facility.

Longmont Artisan Market, longmontartisanmarket.com.

The 2020 in-person Longmont Handcrafted Holiday Market is canceled, but you can still support local makers and artists at this website: longmontartisanmarket.com.

Holiday Home Decorating Contest. Deadline to enter is Dec. 11.

Although Louisville can’t hold its annual Parade of Lights, residents can brighten up the city by decorating their homes for everyone to enjoy while having a chance to win a $100 gift card to a Chamber member restaurant. There are three categories: Most Creative, Most Lights and Best Decorated. The Louisville Chamber will judge applicants on Dec. 12. All you need to do to participate is send in your name and address to Amy at coordinator@louisvillechamber.com and decorate your house. You will be notified if you are a winner the week of Dec. 14.

COVIDCINEMA

The Dairy Arts Center (2590 Walnut St., Boulder) is currently showing films at both its drive-in theater (the loading dock behind the building) and virtual cinema. For tickets to a show or more information, visit thedairy.org.

Dairy Drive-In: ‘Coco.’ 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20 and Saturday, Nov. 21. $25 per car.

Aspiring musician Miguel, confronted with his family’s ancestral ban on music, enters the Land of the Dead to find his great-great-grandfather, a legendary singer. The movie will start when it is dark enough. Please arrive between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. so that you can get situated in your parking space. No walk-ins, lawn chairs, blankets or additional outdoor seating.

The Antidote is about everyday people who make the intentional choice to lift others up and make their communities better. Directed by Academy Award-nominee Kahane Cooperman and six-time Emmy winner John Hoffman, The Antidote aims to drive a national conversation about the roles that kindness, decency, compassion and respect play in a civilized, democratic society.

Set in the backwoods of Vermont, Major Arcana follows Dink (Ujon Tokarski), an itinerant carpenter struggling to end a legacy of alcoholism and poverty as he attempts to build a log cabin by hand. His plans are complicated when he reunites with Sierra (Tara Summers), a woman with whom he shares a difficult past, and he is forced to reconcile his old life with his new one.

Three retirees decide to move away from Rome to find a better standard of living in a country where their meager pensions will go much further. As they attempt to choose a location, the trio trawls the pubs and restaurants of a sun-saturated Rome and discovers that even at an old age they can still learn one or two lessons about themselves and life.

The Chautauqua Silent Film Series runs through Dec. 4. All films are available for home viewing.

In this 1920 classic, wealthy fop Don Diego Vega sheds his silks, dons a mask and cape and becomes the legendary Zorro, defender of the people. Infuriated by Zorro’s meddling, corrupt Governor Alvarado dispatches his right-hand man, Captain Ramon, who has a score to settle with Zorro for stealing away the object of his desire, the lovely Lolita Pulido. The Silent Cinema Trio will provide accompaniment for the film. Pianist Hank Troy is joined by Rodney Sauer of the Mont Alto Orchestra on accordion and Denver percussionist Ed Contreras.