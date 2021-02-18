What to do when there’s ‘nothing’ to do…

If your organization is planning an event of any kind, please email Caitlin at crockett@boulderweekly.com.

EVENTS

An Evening with Esther Perel. 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, via Zoom, bit.ly/esthercu. This event is free.

Esther Perel, a psychotherapist, award-winning podcast host and best-selling author, will speak virtually at CU Boulder on Feb. 18. Perel is recognized as one of today’s most insightful and original voices on modern relationships. As a psychotherapist, Perel has helmed a therapy practice in New York City for more than 35 years. She is the bestselling author of The State of Affairs and Mating in Captivity, as well as an executive producer and host of the award-winning podcast Where Should We Begin?. The first 3,000 registrants (preference made to CU Boulder students) will receive a Zoom link on event day.

Community Cycles’ 2021 Winter Bike to Work Day Scavenger Hunt. Through Feb. 20, communitycycles.org

Join in a fun scavenger hunt put together by Community Cycles to highlight new bicycle, pedestrian and community infrastructure around Boulder. Play along by taking your photo in front of any five of the eight locations listed on Community Cycles’ website, email your photos to hunt@communitycycles.org and you will win a Community Cycles’ Park Tool Multi-tool. (Multi-tools must be picked up at the Community Cycles shop during open hours while supply lasts. Other prizes will be awarded after the multi-tools run out.) The hunt closes on Feb. 20.

Longmont Museum presents Community Arts Spotlight: Su Teatro and Celebrating 50 Years. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18. Live-streamed to Facebook, LongmontPublicMedia.org, and Local Comcast Channel 8/880. This event is free.

Since 1971, Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center has been dedicated to promoting, producing, developing and preserving the cultural arts, heritage and traditions of Denver’s Latinx community. Join Su Teatro’s Tony Garcia and playwright Bobby LeFebre in conversation to honor Su Teatro’s 50th anniversary.

Jazz at Lincoln Center presents The Democracy! Suite. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19 through Sunday, Feb. 21, 11 p.m. Tickets are $20, cupresents.org.

Filmed on Sept. 27, 2020, at Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City in accordance with COVID safety standards, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet’s streamed performance of The Democracy! Suite aims to entertain, inspire and uplift audiences. Led by trumpeter/composer Wynton Marsalis and featuring seven of jazz’s finest soloists, the concert’s unique repertoire celebrates jazz’s embodiment of freedom and democracy. The evening will feature a personal address from Marsalis, followed by the premiere of The Democracy! Suite, his new composition written during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis as a response to the political, social and economic struggles facing our nation.

Boulder Public Library’s MLK Celebration — with Janet Damon. 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. Register for this free, online event at bit.ly/DREAMbpl

Celebrate joy in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Black History Month. Join in for an afternoon with Janet Damon to sing, read and talk about MLK’s life, legacy and the importance of dreaming. Ages 5-12 encouraged.

ArtWalk Strongmont Virtual Market. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20 (with additional dates each month through the year), firehouseart.org/virtual-market-series

Support Longmont’s creative community at the ArtWalk Strongmont Virtual Artist Market series. Going beyond a typical online shop, this dynamic and interactive portal is an invitation into each artist’s studio to watch them create art live. Virtually visit each artist, watch them create and purchase from their online shop, all from the comfort and safety of your home. This community-based event will donate 15% of all sales to The Firehouse Art Center.

‘Little Women.’ Thursday evenings and Sunday evenings and afternoons, Feb. 21-March 7. Jesters Dinner Theatre, 224 Main St., Longmont. Tickets are $33, jesterstheatre.com

This spirited musical adaptation — a richly textured celebration of life, love and the family set against the background of the American Civil War — dramatizes the story of the March sisters: Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy. Scenes move rapidly between locations and through time, telling the stories of all four girls, each of whose experience and distinctive personality are vividly portrayed. Underlying the play’s story and music are Louisa May Alcott’s timeless themes of coming of age and the importance of honesty, hard work, true love, home and family. Only one party will be sat at each table, and masks are required when not seated.

Local Theater Company presents Living Room Local — with Christopher Bayes. 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21. Tickets are $20, bayeslrl.eventbrite.com

Director, performer and Yale School of Drama professor Christopher Bayes welcomes you into his living room (virtually) for a conversation on his creative process, including his extensive experience in physical theater and comedy. Through his groundbreaking methodologies, a number of which he will discuss and demonstrate during this event, Bayes has guided thousands of award-winning performers and non-performers toward a more liberated, open expression. As Bayes has said, “I want to laugh more when I go to the theater. I want to be astonished by the logic of nonsense and by the blistering ferocity of passion expressed without worry and given away with complete and hilarious abandon. I love to see actors surprised by their talent.”

Storytime with the Phil: ‘Max Found Two Sticks.’ 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, boulderphil.org. This event is free.

In honor of Black History Month, the Boulder Philharmonic presents a virtual reading of Max Found Two Sticks, a story about a young boy’s discovery of the joy of making music, written by Brian Pinkney. Read by DeAunn Davis, this storytime will be shared on Facebook and YouTube, and will be embedded on the Boulder Philharmonic’s website.

Criminalizing Race: A Practitioner’s Perspective on Policing and Mass Incarceration. 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23. This event is free, colorado.edu/law/race-and-law-series

In this lecture, Tyrone Glover, a civil rights and criminal defense lawyer at Killmer, Lane & Newman, LLP, will explore the link between the black criminal inferiority narrative and the making of modern American systems of policing and criminal justice. Glover’s lecture will focus on the history of slavery, black subjugation in the Jim Crow South, the excessive arrest rates and overrepresentation in Northern cities and prisons following the great migrations years, and the fallout from decades of war on crime politics and their corresponding laws. He will offer insights from his on-the-ground experience as a former state public defender, current civil rights and criminal defense lawyer, and social justice advocate. Lastly, he will offer insights as to how lawyers can seek to meaningfully change these modern-day manifestations of centuries of oppression.

Erie Public Library presents An Afternoon with an Artist: Maria Izquierdo. 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24. Please join this meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: global.gotomeeting.com/join/460617685

Sometimes referred to as “the other Frida,” and proclaimed by Pablo Neruda as “perhaps the greatest of all Mexican painters,” María Izquierdo used portraiture to explore cultural and ethnic identity, combining modernist experimentation and the figurative tradition. Not only was she “blocked” by some of her contemporary painters, but she also died in poverty and was largely forgotten by history. Join us as we explore her art and place in early 20th-century Mexican art.

BOOKS AND WORDS

Dianne Bondy and Kat Heagberg — ‘Yoga Where You Are.’ 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, via Zoom. Tickets are $5 at Eventbrite, boulderbookstore.net.

Yoga Where You Are welcomes readers of all backgrounds, body sizes and abilities into the practice of yoga. Dianne Bondy and Kat Heagberg offer everything you need to know to build a custom yoga practice that supports you exactly where you are — now and at every stage of your life’s journey. Yoga Where You Are discusses how yoga intersects with body image, introduces essential information on elements like breathwork and meditation, and celebrates yoga’s diverse roots through an introductory chapter on its origins and history. Bondy and Heagberg also present tips to find inspiration and creativity on the mat. With inclusive language, alignment options for every body and photos of a range of practitioners, the book provides you with everything you need to customize and deepen your practice with clarity and confidence.

Erie Public Library presents Read Woke Book Club. 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 (with additional dates each month),

bit.ly/2ZmQXOP

What does your protest look like? Protest with the Read Woke movement, which gives teens in grades 6-12 an opportunity to read books that teach about others so we can treat all people with respect and dignity. Upon completing five books, participants will earn a Read Woke T-shirt. To join at any time or to ask a question, Contact Brooky (Erie Public Library’s Teen Librarian). No registration required.

February’s topic — African American Voices Book: This Is My America, by Kim Johnson

March’s topic — Female Voices Book: Watch Us Rise, by Renee Watson and Ellen Hagan

PODCASTS

The Micheaux Mission

Len Webb and Vincent Williams are trying to watch and discuss every black feature film ever made. They started in 2016, and they’re still going strong nearly 250 episodes later. Named in honor of Oscar Micheaux — regarded as the first major African-American filmmaker — Webb and Williams’ The Micheaux Mission combines critical thinking with a welcome conversational tone that touches on more than the movie at hand. Start with their discussion of Within Our Gates, the oldest surviving feature from a black filmmaker (Ep. 47), follow it up with the wrestling with 2020’s animated Soul (Ep. 237) — both touch on what does and does not make a black film — and go from there. New episodes post every Wednesday.

Musicians Tip Jar

Colorado-based music industry vets Chris Webb and Dave Tamkin know a thing or two about making it in the biz, so they launched Musicians Tip Jar, a podcast about the business of making music. On the show, Tamkin and Webb take the mystery out of how musicians can make money without sacrificing their art and passion. Both Tamkin and Webb come from decades of experience with musicians, live music and the business behind the shows.

“Chris and I started talking about this idea over seven years ago,” Tamkin said in a press release about the podcast. “We were both teaching music and playing out as much as we could. We listed all our strategies on a whiteboard and thought it would be helpful if we could share our ideas and bounce them off of other musicians.”

Upcoming episodes will discuss livestream performances and other ways to make a living as a musician, like busking, selling old merch and songwriting for hire