What to do when there’s ‘nothing’ to do…

If your organization is planning an event of any kind, please email Caitlin at crockett@boulderweekly.com.

Longmont Public Library Celebrates Black History Month. 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26 via Webex. To register: bit.ly/LibStories

Librarians Claire and Stephanie will host a special storytime highlighting black authors and illustrators in children’s literature.The librarians will read books and share an additional reading list of books by black creators to read with kids anytime. This storytime is best for preschoolers to first graders, but all are welcome. Registration is required and participants will receive information on joining the Webex meeting in their registration confirmation email.

Louisville Historical Museum presents: Remembering Ludlow but Forgetting the Columbine: The 1927/1928 Colorado Coal Strike. 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25. This event is free. Registration required: bit.ly/3dHUuzw

The 1920s were a pivotal time for race and labor forces in Louisville. Join Dr. Leah Campbell-Hale for a live, virtual discussion about labor struggles and strikes in Louisville and greater Colorado.

NAACP BC/CoMMunity Cinemas present: ‘Black Panther’ Drive-In and Talkback. 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, Heart of Longmont United Methodist Church parking area, 350 11th Ave., Longmont. Tickets are $31 per car (food included), longmont.cocinemas.org

NAACP Boulder County and Community Cinemas will present a drive-in showing of the film Black Panther, with a post-screening talkback panel discussion on screen in honor of Black History Month. Food and drinks available at the site.

Jon Allegretto Artistry (jonalle Dave Tamkin

Stone Cottage Studios and Dave Tamkin & Co. present a Livestream to Benefit Families Affected By Wildfires. 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27. Tickets are $25-$100, stonecottagestudios.com

Dave Tamkin, alongside band members Brad Huffman and Chadzilla, will be raising money for Red Cross Colorado to aid families affected by the recent Colorado wildfires in a livestream hosted by Stone Cottage Studios. In addition to donating to the Red Cross, the group will be working with Emergency RV (emergencyRV.org) to help families displaced by the local fires. It is one of the first live performances for the band since quarantine began. Tamkin and company plan to showcase a few new tunes in an energetic show.

Kyle Hays

Public Talk: Hip-Hop as Sacred Medicine? 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 3. This event is free, colorado.edu/amrc/hiphop

“Hip Hop as Sacred Medicine?: Thoughts on Boujee Natives, Indigenous Rap Music, and NdN Popular Culture,” will explore the pitfalls and possibilities of Indigenous hip-hop as a form of NdN (a shortening of “Indian” sometimes used by U.S. Native American groups) popular culture. Using lyrics and videos, and considering the current state of affairs, Kyle Hays (University of California, Los Angeles) will offer thoughts on the state of Indigenous hip-hop and where it might be going in the future. Hays’ talk will kick off “Hip-Hop in Times of Pandemic and Protest,” a series of evening events in March from CU Boulder’s American Music Research Center (AMRC), Laboratory for Race & Popular Culture (RAP Lab) and the College of Music.

A unique journey to Mars: The Emirates Mars Mission (EMM). 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 3. This event is free, lasp.colorado.edu

In this talk, a panel of Emirates Mars Mission (EMM) engineering and science team members discuss EMM’s project engineering, mission science and the novel and successful space exploration partnership between an Arab nation and U.S. academic research institutions.

Boulder’s Story Slam presents: Family Reunion — Stories of Race by Strangers Who Became Family. Thursdays 5-7 p.m. March 4-April 22. Sliding scale fee, bit.ly/2NC6iIG

In this workshop — co-led by Johanna Walker, speaker, trainer and host of Boulder’s Story Slam, and Darryl Piggott, a Los Angeles-based educator — participants will gather in a mixed race group of people from all over the U.S. Each participant will explore personal narrative stories about how race has impacted their lives. Groups will dig into these stories through the lens of anti-racism work, and share them at a culminating event open to the public. Those interested in participating should email Johanna Walker at storyslamboulder@gmail.com. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.

east window celebrates Month of Photography with Sonia Soberats. March 1-31, east window, 4949 Broadway, Unit 102-B, Boulder, eastwindow.org

Sonia Soberats’ relationship with photography didn’t begin until she lost her eyesight to glaucoma in the early 1990s. She is a founding member of the New York-based collective for blind photographers, Seeing With Photography. Sonia’s work poses fundamental questions about the notion of visual culture and about the relationship between perception, imagination and artistic creation. Her work has been exhibited in galleries and museums around the world. Three archival pigment prints mounted on aluminum will be on view from east window’s outdoor viewing space, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Longmont Museum presents: Art & Sip — Polymer Clay Marbled Dish. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 3. This event is free, longmontmuseum.org

Pour a glass of your favorite beverage and join Longmont Museum Curator of Education Ann Macca online as she demonstrates polymer clay techniques while guiding you in the creation of a beautiful marbled dish. Best of all, you can bake it at home in your oven. Everyone is welcome, regardless of experience. Material lists are online at the museum’s website.

YWCA Boulder County Annual Fundraising Gala: ‘Lights, Camera, TAKE ACTION.’ 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, ywcaboulder.org

This year’s YWCA Boulder County fundraising gala, dubbed “Lights, Camera, TAKE ACTION,” will be a virtual, inspirational hour to help fund the organization’s programs and rally around its mission to eliminate racism and empower women. YWCA Boulder County will be celebrating an awards night with women and people of color in the spotlight. Guests will enjoy an awards ceremony, a guest speaker, paddle raiser and an event drawing. Tickets for the event are now on sale. Red carpet tickets cost $100 each, and screening tickets cost $35 each. A red carpet ticket includes a screening link plus a gourmet happy hour nosh and nibbles spread (feeds one-two people) from Cured.

‘The Whiskey Tasting,’ presented by The Catamounts, extends through March 14. See times and ticket prices at thewhiskeytasting.com

The Whiskey Tasting was created in the spring of 2019 by director Amanda Berg Wilson and playwright David Jacobi on a commission from DCPA Off-Center. The Catamounts has now adapted it to be an online immersive experience to enjoy from the comfort and safety of your home. The Whiskey Tasting experience can accommodate three screens with up to two audience members per screen, for no more than six audience members at a time. Coordinate with your friends and buy all three screens for a shared evening in, or purchase a single screen and experience the show with strangers from other homes in the Denver/Boulder area. Both situations are wonderful ways to experience the show — and in either case, you’ll all know one another better by evening’s end.

Natalie Goldberg — ‘Three Simple Lines,’ with Tania Casselle. 5 p.m. Thursday, March 4 via Zoom. Tickets are $5 on Eventbrite, boulderbookstore.net

A haiku is three simple lines with the power to, as Allen Ginsberg said, “make the mind leap.” Natalie Goldberg is a tour guide into the world of haiku. In her new book, Three Simple Lines, Goldberg highlights the history of the form, dating back to the 17th century, showing why masters such as Basho and Issa are so revered, and provides insight into writing and reading haiku. To better understand the art form, Goldberg traveled to Japan to explore the birthplace of haiku. In her book she revels in everything she encountered while there, including food and family, painting and fashion, frogs and ponds. She allows readers to share in the spontaneous and profound moments of enlightenment and awakening that haiku promises. Goldberg will discuss her book in conversation with writer Tania Casselle in this online event presented by Boulder Book Store.

Roman Bonnefoy

Innisfree Poetry Bookstore and Café present: Ernesto Cardenal Memorial Poetry Reading. 7 p.m. Monday, March 1 via Zoom. Register: bit.ly/3bwivXA

Please join Innisfree and collective.aporia on March 1 to celebrate the life and works of Nicaraguan poet Ernesto Cardenal on the one-year anniversary of his passing. You will hear a series of readings from poets you know and love, including Anne Waldman, Joe Bryan, Irene Vilar, Joe Richey and more. (Also, check out Boulder Weekly’s interview with Cardenal from Oct. 15, 2015, “A type of prayer.”)