What to do when there’s ‘nothing’ to do…

EVENTS

Circe Baumgartner

Dairy Arts Center presents Creative Nations Conversations with Walt Pourier. 7 p.m. Thursday, March 4, via Zoom. Free. Register: thedairy.org/events/creative-nations-conversations-with-walt-pourier

Join Dairy Arts Center’s Executive Director Melissa Fathman for the first in a series of Zoom conversations with Walt Pourier. Founder of Nakota Designs and the Stronghold Society, Pourier is Oglala Lakota, an American skateboarder, artist, designer, skateboarding activist and a thought-provoking speaker. He paints and designs on skateboards, canvas and other materials, and was Artist-in-Residence at the Denver Art Museum in 2017. These conversations will cover everything from creative movements to indigenous prophecies, from skateboarding to rock stars.

Shutterstock United States uncertain future 3d rendering background

Divided We Stand: On the Future of Democracy. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4, Livestreamed to Facebook, LongmontPublicMedia.org, and Local Comcast Channel 8/880, longmontcolorado.gov

A diverse panel of socially engaged individuals from across the political spectrum will discuss how people might work together to create a less divided society. Presented live from Longmont Museum’s Stewart Auditorium, just tune in to Longmont Museum’s Facebook LIVE, LongmontPublicMedia.org or Local Comcast Channel 8/880.

Stories on Stage presents ‘Linda and Me: Raised on Ronstadt’ — livestreamed from Boulder’s Nomad Playhouse. 7 p.m. Friday, March 5. Tickets are $15 and available at storiesonstage.org or by calling 303-494-0523. Ticket holders will receive a link to the performance.

Linda Ronstadt’s memoir, Simple Dreams, provides the backdrop for this show featuring GerRee Hinshaw, actor, singer and host of Denver’s longest-running open-mic variety show, Freak Train. As a child, Hinshaw idolized Linda Ronstadt and found great inspiration in her songs. Now Hinshaw stars in this warm and funny musical tribute, based on Ronstadt’s memoirs, about discovering who you are and following your dream no matter what.

Motus Theater presents ‘We Were Strangers’ — with Caroline Saliman, Armando Peniche and Teresita Lozano. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 6, via Zoom, motustheater.org/events

Caroline Saliman, a teacher at Congregation Har HaShem and the Boulder JCC, will be reading aloud Armando Peniche’s autobiographical story of racial profiling experienced as a 12-year-old boy, and the danger of slanderous rhetoric to an undocumented man and his American son. The monologue is followed by a musical response from a cappella soloist Teresita Lozano, who hails from a Mexican crypto-Jewish background.

Shutterstock Easter marshmallow peeps candy

Seventh Annual Longmont Public Library PEEPS Diorama Contest. All dioramas must be submitted by midnight, Friday, March 19, tinyurl.com/y49d8uyp

The PEEPs Literary Diorama Contest will once again be held online this year. Dioramas will be submitted virtually through social media or email, and voting will be conducted on Facebook. Contestants may begin submitting photos of their dioramas in three age categories: adult (ages 14+); tween (ages 9-13); and kid (ages 8 and younger). Prizes will be awarded in a number of categories. Participants can enter the contest by submitting photographs of their diorama, along with their name, diorama title and age category to the Library through Facebook Messenger, direct message on Twitter, or by email to Library.Marketing@LongmontColorado.gov. To vote for the Peeple’s Choice award winner, the public can visit the Library’s Facebook page, view the PEEPS Diorama Contest 2021 photo album between Friday, March 26 and Thursday, April 1, and “like” their favorite diorama. Alternately, voters can send the name of their favorite diorama to the aforementioned Library email. Contest winners in all the categories will be announced on Friday, April 2. Complete rules can be found on the Library’s website.

Boulder Comedy Show. 5 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 7, Rayback Collective, 2775 Valmont Road, Boulder. Tickets are $15-$100, bouldercomedyshow.com

The Boulder Comedy Show was established in 2013 by local comedian and CU alumnus Brent Gill, a nationally touring comedian, Comedy Works headliner, and featured performer on Viceland and the BBC. The socially distanced stand-up show happens every Sunday at the Rayback Collective, featuring some of the best working comics in the industry today. The headliner for March 7 will be Abby Rosenquist, a New York-based comedian whose dark, fast-paced material has placed her on the schedule at prestigious festivals including Just for Laughs in Montreal, Moontower Comedy and Oddity Festival, and the Oddball Comedy Festival. Rosenquist made her television debut on Fuse’s Uproarious and won the title of Philly’s Phunniest Person in 2017.

Boulder Environmental / Nature / Outdoors Film Festival presents Women’s Adventure Film Tour 2021. Monday, March 8-15. Tickets are $12, boulderenoff.org/virtual-cinema

The Women’s Adventure Film Tour is a celebration of inspiring women doing extraordinary things in the name of adventure. But being adventurous doesn’t always have to mean being the fastest, going the highest or doing the most extreme things. This year’s lineup features a diverse set of films featuring women of all ages and backgrounds, including Australian Olympic hopeful Lucy Stirling, New Zealand Olympian Janina Kuzma, World Champion Paraglider Klaudia Bulgakow and many more women in snow sports, mountaineering, highlining, swimming and mountain biking. The lineup features nine short films across 115 minutes.

Ninth Annual Boulder Jewish Film Festival. March 10-21. Individual film tickets are $15; all-access tickets are $180, boulderjcc.org

The Boulder Jewish Film Festival (BJFF) will be entirely virtual, available for streaming at your convenience from March 10-21. Join in for talkback series with directors, producers, actors and experts throughout the festival. All-access passes are available for $180 per household. Passes are available only in Colorado. The festival will include: 16 films; an exclusive retrospective tribute to international director Pierre Sauvage; two shorts programs; six international features; and Israeli Director Dani Menkin presenting two Boulder premieres.

Dairy Arts Center presents a Community Embrace Event with The Interview Game. 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 10 (and following Wednesday evenings). Tickets are $15/couple, thedairy.org

Feeling disconnected — physically and emotionally — from people you care about these days? The Dairy Arts Center wants to help. You and whoever you’d like to connect with will both need to have a good internet connection and a computer with a webcam, and a guide will walk you through The Interview Game, a series of expertly designed questions intended to help you connect more deeply. Participants meet first in a group on Zoom, get oriented, and then pairs break out into private virtual spaces to work through questions. After an hour, the group regathers for an opportunity to share. After the event, you have access to a copy of The Interview Game to play whenever, with whomever.

ART

Three Acts: A Survey of Shame, Emotion, and Oblivion. Opening reception, 6 p.m. Saturday, March 6, RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver. Timed entry reservation required: tinyurl.com/cn5pw7k3

In 2020, with the U.S. grappling with its past, present and future, Todd Herman found himself deeply contemplating shame.

Heather Oelklaus, “Classic White Wonder“

“What can we learn about how we regulate, uphold or challenge social norms, hierarchies or transgressions when shame is activated?” Herman, the artist, filmmaker and photographer who owns Boulder’s east window gallery, explains in an email. “How can this powerful moral emotion turn inward, to ourselves, to our bodies, often catalyzing self-harm, self-negation, self-reflection, self-evaluation as well as healing?”

Herman wanted to use art to explore these questions, and he wanted outside input. So he invited photographers, writers, visual artists and anyone else who was interested to submit artwork that addressed their experiences with shame. The nearly 300 photographs, collages, drawings and texts that were submitted in response will be part of a new collaborative three-part exhibition called Three Acts: Shame, Emotion, and Oblivion at Denver’s RedLineContemporary Art Center, opening on March 6.

Olivia Hunter, “Obsessions and Compulsions Broken“

“A forum for such queries seems particularly relevant at a time when our respective relationships to a climate of amplified national and global conservatism, xenophobia, racism, transphobia, homophobia and ableism have been significantly challenged,” Herman says of the exhibition, which was curated by photographer and photography champion, Mark Sink.

In addition to Herman’s photography collective exploring shame and privilege, the Denver Collage Club and Alto Gallery collaborate for a second act that dives into the phenomenon of cancel culture and the existential crisis spurred by the pandemic. The final piece of the exhibit features the Unperson Project, an “archive of oblivion” from the Mexico City-based curatorial duo Andrea Tejeda and Susana Moyaho.

“Together, Three Acts carries the sentiment, crisis and response to these times,” reads a statement from RedLine.

Shame Radiant, as Herman calls his photo project, offers a variety of photographs that Herman says “look at deeply intimate, broadly political, emotional, physical, social, sexual, interpersonal, intergenerational and institutional aspects of shame.”

“Shame Radiant offers an opportunity for participants as well as viewers to explore more of the personhood and less of the pathology of our collective as well as our outlying experiences of shame,” he says.

— Caitlin Rockett

MoCA Virtual Studio Tour: Narkita Gold. Noon. Thursday, March 4 via Instagram Live. Free, bmoca.org

Virtual Studio Tours are 30-minute interactive programs that explore local contemporary artist studios. On March 4, visit the studio of Narkita Gold, a Denver-based artist who has been honing her skills in digital photography since 2009. Her first creative endeavor, Black in Denver, is a portrait and interview series that takes a critical look at identity, solitude and the evolution of the self. To access the Virtual Studio Tours live, navigate to BMoCA’s Instagram profile and click on the circular icon with BMoCA’s logo. Videos can also be watched after they air.

NoBo Space presents ‘Trigger Warnings.’ March 6-March 31, NoBo SPACE, 4929 Broadway, Suite E, Boulder,.

Trigger Warnings is a two-person show featuring video and photographs by Alex Sweetman and Paula Gillen. Sweetman’s two-hour video, 2020 PTSD, features TV news photos from 2020. Also on exhibit is his video Aspen Daze, which features early photographs from 1969-70 in Aspen. Paula Gillen will be showing early photographs featured in her photo book Head Trip: The 80s. Gallery will be open Thursday through Sunday from 1-6 p.m.

Paula Gillen

MCA Denver Spring Virtual Programming Lineup. Starting noon, March 10. All programs are available FREE to stream on YouTube. More information can be found at mcadenver.org

The Museum of Contemporary Art Denver will be offering a slate of live, free virtual programming this spring, in conjunction with three new exhibitions now on view: Keith Haring: Grace House Mural; Colorado in the Present Tense: Narkita Gold, Rick Griffith, Nathan Hall, and Maia Ruth Lee; and Jaime Carrejo: Waiting. The spring programming includes a four-part lecture series about Keith Haring in conjunction with his exhibition. The program series begins with the iconic Grace House Mural and the history of the staircase in art, music and film (noon, March 10, with Carlo McCormick and Gil Vazquez); followed by a in-depth look at street art from the subways of the 1980s to its present day use as an agent of social change featuring artist Swoon; then an exploration of dance with choreography and Haring collaborator Muna Tseng and Denver-based dancer Samantha Weese; and finally a discussion of the 1980s AIDS crisis through the eyes of filmmakers Jim Hubbard and Sarah Schulman.

BMoCA at Frasier — Frank Sampson: Art of Magical and Mysterious Fantasy. Through June 13. Available to Frasier residents and to the public as public health restrictions ease. Frasier Meadows, 350 Ponca Place, Boulder, bmoca.org

Frank Sampson prefers we abandon the search for meaning in his paintings and encourages us instead to lose ourselves in his visually complex and richly colored canvases. In his works, flora, fauna and people live in harmonious yet puzzling, enchanting, and sometimes disquieting environments in truly magical and mysterious fantasy worlds.

Frank Sampson, Masquerade (detail), 1986, oil and acrylic on canvas, canvas 65.25″ x 77″; painting 60.5″ x 72″. Courtesy of the artist. Frank Sampson

MUSIC

Boulder Symphony presents ‘True Love.’ 6 and 8 p.m. Thursday, March 4, Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder. Tickets are $40-$65, bouldertheater.com

Celebrate music from the last 100 years to today that brings the greatest love stories to life. Program includes Adagietto from Mahler’s 5th Symphony; Debussy’s Danse sacrée et Danse profane featuring Harpist Hillary Schefter; and Tchaikovsky’s String Serenade.

Boulder Opera: ‘Le Nozze di Figaro.’ Saturday, March 6-14. The Spark, 4847 Pearl St., Suite B4, Boulder. Tickets are $30-$35, boulderoperacompany.com/the-marriage-of-figaro

In the Almaviva household, servant couple Figaro and Susanna are to be married later in the evening — but the Count has amorous designs on Susanna. Figaro and Susanna, together with the rejected Countess and page boy Cherubino, contrive an elaborate plot to outwit the Count. Much mayhem ensues. These performances will be semi outdoor (with heating lamps). Face covering and social distancing are required at all times.

An Evening with Policulture. 7 p.m. Friday, March 5, Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder. Tickets are $50, bouldertheater.com

Forming in the foothills of Boulder in 2010, Policulture has developed a contemporary reggae sound shaped by heavy drum and bass, roots rhythm, melodic horns and conscious lyrics. The band has shared the stage with international touring acts including The Wailers, Jimmy Cliff, SOJA, Rebelution, John Brown’s Body and more.

Courtesy Alive Photo

An Evening with Green Buddha. 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11, Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder. Tickets are $50, bouldertheater.com

Green Buddha echoes dub rhythms through the Front Range with their unique brand of “No Coast Reggae.” The members of Green Buddha have brought their varied musical backgrounds together with an ear toward creating a distinct new reggae sound, one that speaks to Colorado’s mountain vibe.