What to do when there’s ‘nothing’ to do…

Racial Implications of Injustices in Food and Agriculture. 5 p.m. Thursday, March 11. This event is free, cu.law/RegisterMar11

In this virtual lecture, part of the University of Colorado Law School’s Race and the Law series, professor Alexia Brunet Marks and postdoctoral research fellow Hunter Knapp will trace the history of structural racism in agriculture in Colorado, focusing on disparate treatment for racial and other minorities. They will explore labor protections for farmworkers and health and safety protections for meatpacking workers.

Science Under the Dome: ’Craziest Creatures on Earth.’ 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11, colorado.edu/fiske

Many of us have dreamed of what alien life may be like. With upcoming missions to other worlds in our solar system and continued discoveries about planets that orbit other stars far away, it begins to feel like we are continually approaching a time when we might have an answer to the age-old question, “Are we alone in the universe?” Astrobiologists have a lot of ideas about what alien life might look like, mostly based on what we know about life here on Earth. In “Craziest Creatures on Earth,” you’ll learn about some of the weird creatures that dwell on this planet and what the extremes of life on Earth can teach us about life in general.

CU Theatre & Dance presents ‘Measure for Measure.’ Streaming March 12-April 1. Free or pay what you can, cupresents.org

In this eight-person, one-act abridgment of Shakespeare’s Measure for Measure, religion, government and justice collide following the reinstatement of old morality laws in Vienna. Written in the early 1600s, the play asks a still relevant question — without evidence, who must we believe: men in power or the women who accuse them?

Celebration of Women in the Mountains. 6 p.m. Thursday, March 11. Neptune Mountaineering, 633 S. Broadway, Boulder. Tickets are $15, with proceeds benefiting Women’s Wilderness, neptunemountaineering.com

Join Neptune Mountaineering and The Elevated Alpine (theelevatedalpine.com) for a celebration of women in the mountains. Get inspired by women pushing the limits of their sports, connect with adventurous ladies in your community and discover films featuring women breaking boundaries and discovering new heights. Featuring iconic ski mountaineers Hilaree Nelson and Kit DesLauriers, professional splitboarder and climate activist Alex Showerman, and AMGA rock and ski guide Mia Tucholke.

‘Rowley’s Spooky Drive-Thru’ Tour featuring author Jeff Kinney. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, Naropa University’s Nalanda Campus, 6287 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder. Tickets are $14.99 per car, and include a pre-signed copy of Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, boulderbookstore.net

Jeff Kinney (author of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid books) is embarking on a socially distanced tour: a scare-yourself-silly themed drive-thru event that brings Rowley’s spooky stories to life. Traveling in a Rowley’s Spooky Drive-Thru Tour van, Kinney will be in Boulder to host a drive-thru event following COVID-19 guidelines. Families will drive through and follow beloved characters Rowley and Greg as they explore spooky Snake Road; encounter spiders, zombies and bats; and reach the final moment when Kinney will personally deliver children their signed copies of Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories from the grave using a six-foot cemetery shovel. Decorations and signs are highly encouraged.

Firehouse Art Center presents ‘Situation Report:’ Erin Dvorak, Lynn Cazabon, Heather Schulte, Elizabeth Morisette, Armando Geneyro, Nolan Septer. March 11-April 4. Opening reception 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 12 (Facebook livestream 6-6:30 p.m.), 667 Fourth Ave., Longmont. This event is free, firehouseart.org

Situation Report presents a capsule of artists’ responses to three concerns facing everyone as we look back on recent events: the state of our environment and our relationship to it, viewed through large-format land studies by Erin Dvorak, images from Boulder County Rangers documenting the CalWood fire, and Lynn Cazabon’s photograms on expired photographic vellum; documentation of protests for social justice in Denver by Armando Geneyro and Nolan Septer; and Heather Schulte’s titular stitched ribbon of COVID-19 case counts winds through the space, and, along with Elizabeth Morisette’s sculptural treatment of mask-making remnants, records the passage of time. Situation Report offers an opportunity to view each work in relationship to the others, evaluating and informing responses.

‘What It Means to Disagree’: Part II. Noon, Friday, March 12. This event is free and open to the public,

centerwest.org

On Nov. 20, Patty Limerick, director of the Center of the American West, and Jennifer Ho, director of the Center for Humanities & the Arts, held their first Zoom public program to discuss the divisiveness splintering U.S. society. On March 12, they will reunite on Zoom to continue their conversation on the state of American society in the wake of the Jan. 6 takeover of the U.S. Capitol. The audience will be encouraged to propose topics and questions that might invite a spirited and congenial disagreement between these two good-natured souls.

Living Room Local with Luis Alfaro and Laurie Woolery. 6 p.m. Sunday, March 14. Tickets are $20, localtheaterco.org

On the one-year anniversary of the shutdown of most major American theaters, two friends and frequent collaborators sit down for a candid conversation on creativity in the face of the pandemic. Award-winning playwright Luis Alfaro and Director of Public Works at New York’s The Public Theater Laurie Woolery will share how they have kept their personal creative fires burning (and offer ideas for how you might do the same).

Monet’s Longmont: An Evening of Storytelling and Music. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11. Livestreamed to Facebook, LongmontPublicMedia.org, and Local Comcast Channel 8/880, longmontcolorado.gov

Hear local storytellers interpret and celebrate the energy, vitality and radiant color of both spring and Impressionism. Inspired by the Longmont Museum’s Enduring Impressions exhibit, the evening will also feature Impressionist music performed by pianist John Boggs.

Virtual Studio Tour: Rochelle Johnson. Noon, Thursday, March 18 via Instagram live. This event is free,

bmoca.org

Rochelle Johnson was born and raised in Denver. Inspired by the work of Lois Mailou Jones and Jacob Lawrence, Johnson enrolled at Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design, where she learned to create stories using oils and watercolors and earned a degree in illustration. Today Johnson continues to develop her unique style of storytelling, and has become a curator. To watch the Virtual Studio Tours live, log into your Instagram account then navigate to BMoCA’s profile and click on the circular icon with BMoCA’s logo.

Boulder Philharmonic presents A Celebration of Cello Digital Concert. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 13. Tickets are $40 per household, boulderphil.org

A night featuring a unique double-cello work along with Schumann’s moving Cello Concerto reimagined for chamber forces as the composer had planned to do. The program also includes a triple-violin work by Paul Trapkus and concludes with Wagner’s Siegfried Idyll.

An Evening with The Pamlico Sound. 7 p.m. Friday, March 12, Boulder Theater, Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder. Tickets are $50, bouldertheater.com

Boulder Colorado’s long-running champions of high-energy funk and soul music, The Pamlico Sound are known for their original, contemporary songs and performances, while drawing inspiration from classic legends like Sly & The Family Stone and Parliament Funkadelic.

An Evening with Oteil Burbridge Trio — Night 2, featuring Joey Porter, Chris Pandolfi. 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder. Tickets are $150, bouldertheater.com

Two-time Grammy-winning bassist Oteil Burbridge has been in the music business touring and recording for more than three decades, first as a founding member of the Aquarium Rescue Unit featuring Col. Bruce Hampton, then with classic rock group the Allman Brothers Band. He’s joined by Joey Porter from The Motet and Chris Pandolfi from The Infinite Stringdusters.

Stone Cottage Studios presents Brendan James Virtual Concert. 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 16. Tickets are $20-$50, stonecottagestudios.com

Brendan James is an American singer-songwriter in the pop/folk genre, in the vein of David Gray, Jason Mraz and Elton John. This virtual event with James will be produced at full 1080P video and audio quality. There will be a limited number of VIP packages available.

Wreckno — Two Nights. 7 p.m. March 17 and 18, Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder. Tickets are $150, bouldertheater.com

Wreckno is a rising 25-year-old queer rapper/producer/DJ creating a safe space for queer people in the bass/EDM scene. His most recent EP, ROYGBIV, was a Pride month celebration, which exclusivly featured collaborations with fellow queer artists and allies.