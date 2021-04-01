What to do when there’s ‘nothing’ to do…

If your organization is planning an event of any kind, please email Caotlin at crockett@boulderweekly.com

EVENTS

Museum of Boulder presents ‘Boulder Strong Project.’ collections@museumofboulder.org

Through the Boulder Strong Project, the Museum of Boulder is committed to “respectfully” preserving the messaging that has come from the community after the loss of 10 lives on March 22. The museum has, according to a press release, received advice from other museums in communities that have suffered similar losses, such as the Orange County Historical Society in Orlando, Florida (Pulse Nightclub, 2016), and the Clark County Museum in Nevada (Las Vegas, 2017). Museum of Boulder hopes to capture first hand stories and responses, “especially in light of a pandemic when family members and friends of loved ones cannot travel to the various vigils and sites offered for pause and reflection in Boulder during this time.” Museum staff have placed signs up on the various memorial sites; keep an eye out for #BoulderStrong. Museum of Boulder asks for “the understanding of community members” as staff works with various leaders related to this tragedy to begin collecting and archiving materials. If you would like to provide a story behind an item you left at a memorial, email

collections @ museumofboulder.org for information on how to do so. Museum of Boulder will be accepting digital photos and videos, and promises to be “mindful of balancing perspectives, especially related to the social media and television coverage regarding the event as well.”

Creative Nations Conversations with Walt Pourier and JayCee Beyale. 7 p.m. Thursday, April 1, via Zoom, thedairy.org

Join Dairy Arts Center’s Executive Director Melissa Fathman for a series of Zoom conversations with Walt Pourier and friends; on April 1, fellow Creative Nations Center cofounder JayCee Beyale will join the chat. Beyale grew up in the Four Corners area of New Mexico, and received his BFA in printmaking from the University of New Mexico. He currently resides in Westminster, but travels often to participate in collaborative murals and other art projects with fellow organizations and artists. Founder of Nakota Designs and the Stronghold Society, Pourier is Oglala Lakota, an American skateboarder, artist, designer, skateboarding activist and speaker. (Read more about the Creative Nations Center at the Dairy Arts Center on page 21.)

Commuting Solutions’ Membership Meeting. 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 6. Registration: bit.ly/3u06EJc

On Tuesday, April 6, Louisville-based Commuting Solutions will virtually convene governmental officials, regional industry experts and private sector stakeholders to discuss transportation in the northwest metro region. Learn about upcoming transportation funding and bills in the Colorado legislature; transportation changes for the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Reduction Roadmap; Front Range Passenger Rail; and RTD Accountability Committee updates.

Longmont Public Library presents When ThereWere Witches: The Salem Witch Trials. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8, via Webex. Registration: bit.ly/2QH9T9N

More than three centuries later, the infamous witch trials in Salem, Massachusetts, continue to intrigue and confound us. Archivist and historian Mickey DiCamillo brings questions — and some answers — to a new program for the Longmont Public Library. Registration is required and is limited to 195 participants. Once registered, participants will receive an email confirmation with information on how to join the Webex meeting.

Virtual Studio Tour: Autumn T. Thomas. Noon. Thursday April 8 via Instagram Live, instagram.com/bmoca

For this 30-minute Virtual Studio Tour, join Autumn T. Thomas, an interdisciplinary artist currently working in wood sculpture, in her workspace in Denver via Zoom. Her work transforms wood into soft, twisting forms, mimicking the endurance required to thrive amid the oppression and marginalization of women of color. Just go to the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art’s Instagram page at noon on the day of the tour and click on the circular icon to join the chat.

An Evening with Wood Belly. 8 p.m. Friday, April 2, Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder. Tickets are $50, bouldertheater.com

Wood Belly’s contemporary take on bluegrass has been garnering attention since the release of their 2018 debut album, Solid Ground, which was followed by a win at the prestigious Telluride Bluegrass Band Competition.

CU Presents — Langston Hughes Project: ‘Ask Your Mama: 12 Moods for Jazz.’ April 2-16. This event is free: cupresents.org

The Langston Hughes Project is a multimedia concert of Langston Hughes’ kaleidoscopic jazz poem suite, Ask Your Mama: 12 Moods for Jazz, an homage in verse to the struggle for artistic and social freedom at home and abroad at the beginning of the 1960s. This concert links Hughes’ poetry and music to topical images of Ask Your Mama’s people, places, events and the works of visual artists with whom Hughes collaborated.

Absurd April Fool’s Parade. 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1, Roosevelt Park, 700 Longs Peak, Longmont, downtownlongmont.com

Join the Lefthand Artist Group for a fun parade on April Fool’s Day. Wear your craziest fashion statement, and please bring a pool noodle for safe distancing (wish we’d thought of that all pandemic). Fun for the whole family — decorate your bikes, trikes, wagons and walkers, and remember to bring masks, bubbles, instruments and whatever brings you joy. Well-behaved pets are welcome as well.

Gregg Deal at east window. April 1-May 27, east window, 4949 Broadway, Unit 102-B,

Boulder, eastwindow.org

Gregg Deal’s art challenges Western perceptions of indigenous people, touching on issues of race, history, cultural erasure and stereotypes. Through his work — paintings, mural work, performance art, filmmaking and spoken word — Deal critically examines issues and tells stories of decolonization and appropriation that affect Indian Country.

Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company presents ‘CO2020.’ 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 5. This show is pay-what-you-can, betc.org

2020 presented challenges, tragedy, reckonings, growth and more as the world navigated a global pandemic, and the United States witnessed mass protests against racially motivated police brutality. Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company set out to interview people along the Front Range about what an unforgettable year meant to them. On Monday, April 5, BETC will host a virtual opening night watch party for its devised theater work CO2020. Head to BETC’s YouTube channel at 6:30 p.m. for a 20-minute pre-show event with Producing Artistic Director Stephen Weitz. Then you’ll have time to watch CO2020 before Weitz and company go live again at 9 p.m. with a panel Q&A, featuring select members of BETC’s creative team and special guests. No registration or YouTube account needed. Just head to BETC’s YouTube page.

Grateful Dead Tribute Spring Pavilion Jam at Wibby Brewing Co. 5 p.m. Saturday, April 3, Wibby Brewing, 209 Emery St., Longmont. Tickets are $10- $20, wibbybrewing.com/events

Space your face — and give folks space… like, 6 feet — at this open air tribute to The Grateful Dead in the pavilion and biergarten spaces of Wibby Brewing. The show will be socially and responsibly distanced with a limited number of first come, first served tickets available. Only full parties will be sat (in order of arrival) and no tables can be held. Wibby shows are always food drive events: Please bring two non-perishable food items per person for entry. Please email reservations@wibbybrewing.com with any questions.

CWA

The much beloved Conference on World Affairs returns virtually in its 73rd year with a week-long lineup of 29 livestreamed events. More than 80 speakers will facilitate dialogue around a variety of topics including racism in the U.S., health care and Generation Z. As always, it’s free and open to the public — this year, right from the comfort of your couch via YouTube. Below are just a few of this year’s panels.

Data is Money. 3 p.m. Monday, April 5.

Personal data is now more valuable than oil. How is it economically evaluated? Which data is the most valuable? What are the repercussions of it being mishandled?

White Boys and White Nationalism. 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 6

The origins and growth of the movement and how the gaming industry is working to combat hate.

Too Big, Too Bad. 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 7

Which is in society’s best interest: innovative companies that dominate a service/product or smaller companies that compete for that service/market? Legal and economic perspectives provided.

Motus Theater productions: JustUs and UndocuMonologues. 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 and 5 p.m. Thursday, April

Motus Theater will present two productions at CWA: JustUs Monologues and UndocuMonlogues, exploring stories about incarceration and life as an undocumented person in the U.S. There will be live music at each event.

Transforming Entertainment with Game Engines, Augmented Reality and Holograms. 7 p.m. Thursday, April 8

Jake Sally and his cohort of leading experts discuss the future of entertainment.

Keynote Address with Shannon Watts and Rep. Joe Neguse: Ending Gun Violence. 2 p.m. Friday, April 9

Shannon Watts, the founder of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, will be in conversation with Rep. Joe Neguse, Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District.

Ebert Interruptus. 7 p.m. April 10 and 11. Reservations are limited:

colorado.edu/cwa/2021/03/20/ebert-interruptus-returns-virtually-2021-cwa

Ebert Interruptus is back this year with Lovers Rock — the second installment in Steve McQueen’s five-part Small Axe anthology. Interruptus host Josh Larsen named it his favorite film of 2020, and he’s returning to CWA to lead this year’s discussion virtually via Amazon Watch Party and Zoom.

Can We Make Health Care Better and Cheaper? 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10

We have the costliest health care system in the world with only average outcomes. Panelists offer some solutions.