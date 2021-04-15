What to do when there’s ‘nothing’ to do…

If your organization is planning an event of any kind, please email Caitlin at crockett @ boulderweekly.com.

EVENTS

Housing How-To: Focus on Rent Relief. 11 a.m. Friday, April 16. Register: bit.ly/2QmezBG

Join Mental Health Partners for a networking conversation about housing searches and resources. This virtual meeting is particularly focused on rent relief organizations and resources in Boulder and Broomfield counties. Register for the event in advance to receive a Zoom link and passcode.

You Can’t Stop The Beat. 1-3 p.m. Friday, April 16, Avalon Ballroom, 6185 Arapahoe Road, Boulder, boulderdance.org

Join Kinesis Dance and Kidz Bop touring choreographer, Kelsie Jeffords, to learn family-friendly combos in the outdoors while mingling with community partners — a free community event for the whole family.

Growing Gardens presents Gardening 201. Noon. Monday, April 19. Tickets are $40,

growinggardens.org/event/gardening-201-onlinecourse

This online workshop will start up where Gardening 101 left off, by exploring best practices for maintaining a healthy garden once it is growing. It will cover a variety of topics including transplanting, crop rotations and succession planting, plus weeding and cover cropping. Lastly, it will take a look at some of the tools you can use to make these tasks more efficient.

‘James and the Giant Peach.’ Friday, April 16-18 and April 23-25, The Spark, 4847 Pearl St., Suite B4, Boulder. Tickets are $16-$22, thesparkcreates.org

Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach is now a musical for the whole family to enjoy, featuring a wickedly tuneful score by the Tony Award-nominated team of Pasek and Paul and a curiously quirky book by Timothy Allen McDonald. When James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion that results in a tremendous peach… and launches a journey of enormous proportions.

Music Rodeo. 10 a.m.-noon. Saturday, April 17, via Zoom, greaterboulderyo.org

Rounding up all fifth and sixth grade instrumentalists in Boulder and beyond! Get giddy about music, meet other musicians, enjoy rodeo games, build skills on your instrument — and learn a new tune at the Music Rodeo, hosted by Greater Boulder Youth Orchestras. There will also be a performance workshop with tips on how to share your music. All young musicians welcome to this free event. Geared toward ages 10 and up.

April Figure Drawing Marathon. 1-5 p.m. Saturday, April 17, The Spark, 4847 Pearl St., Suite B4, Boulder. Tickets are $45, thesparkcreates.org

Draw four different models, collectively offering 50 different poses over four hours. Artists must pre-register to maintain safe gathering numbers. With physical distancing, only 20 artists are allowed in the theater. All of the Spark’s theater garage doors will be wide open, essentially making this a covered plein air venue. Bring your own easel and wear a mask.

Stitching the Situation’: A Collaborative Memorial for Victims of COVID-19 by textile artist Heather D. Schulte. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, east window, 4949 Broadway, Unit 102B, Boulder, eastwindow.org. You must register for this event by emailing stitchingthesituation @ gmail.com

Stitching the Situation is an ongoing and collaborative project, recording diverse individual and community experiences in real time during the COVID-19 pandemic through community cross-stitching gatherings. This project is an extension of artist Heather Schulte’s textile work, Situation Report, a daily cross-stitch documentation of the coronavirus case and death counts in the U.S. All materials provided and no experience in cross-stitching is required.

How many more will die — Rally for Gun Safety. 1 p.m. Sunday, April 18, Boulder Bandshell, Broadway and Canyon Avenue, Boulder.

Day after day, week after week, communities are torn apart by acts of gun violence. This can’t be the new normal, where we become numb to the carnage and accept this as an inevitable reality. Join Blue Rising with former Colorado Senate President John Morse in calling state legislators to take bold action of gun violence now.

EARTH DAY EVENTS

Longmont Museum presents The Big Picture Climate Change Series: Earth, Air, Fire and Water. April 19-24. All programs are free-of-charge and can be viewed live at facebook.com, LongmontMuseum, LongmontPublicMedia.org, and Local Comcast Channel 8/880. Learn more at bit.ly/Climate-Change-Series.

The Longmont Museum is presenting a series of virtual programs examining climate change, its impact and potential solutions. The series will feature panels, lectures and conversations with local scientists and other experts, culminating with Sustainable Resilient Longmont’s annual Earth Day Celebration.

• “Air: As We Live & Breathe,” Monday, April 19 at 7:30 p.m.

• “Fire: Friend & Foe,” Tuesday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m.

• “Water: The Essence of Life,” Wednesday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m.

• “Earth: Grounds for Innovation,” Thursday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m.

• Sustainable Resilient Longmont’s virtual Earth Day Celebration, Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The celebration will conclude with a special bilingual conversation on the subject of equity and climate change from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Growing Gardens: Let’s Celebrate, It’s Earth Day. 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday, April 19, Growing Gardens, 1630 Hawthorn Ave., Boulder. Tickets are $60, growinggardens.org

This class will discuss sustainable farming, environmental art, solar ovens and more. Participants will give back to the land as we celebrate all that it’s given us. Every day includes fun farm games and art projects.

Unwritten: A Future to Believe In — An Exploration of Green Tech Solutions and Environmental Justice 2:30 p.m. April 20, webinar via Zoom, registration is free at bit.ly/3gbobdu

With Earth Day approaching, listen to a conversation about environmental justice, evolving green technology and innovative solutions with Dr. Jason Neff, author of A Changing Planet and environmental studies professor and director of the Sustainability Innovation Lab at University of Colorado-Boulder. Neff will be interviewed by student host Megan Cistulli, of the University of California-Berkeley.

Louisville Earth Day VoLunteer Event. 9-11 a.m. Thursday, April 22, Louisville Community Park, 955 Bella Vista Drive, Louisville.

Help celebrate Earth Day by assisting with a clean-up on Open Space!

Earth day CleanUp (Boulder Creek). 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 22, Burton Flagship Store, 1048 Pearl St., Suite 113, Boulder. RSVP: bit.ly/2Rw6xaf

Join fellow Earth lovers on April 22 to clean Boulder Creek. You’ll then be provided trash bags and gloves and then assigned an area of the creek to focus on. This is a kid-friendly event that is meant for the whole family. Please bring a reusable water bottle for this event. Please RSVP.

ARISE Online: Earth Day 2021. 7 p.m. April 22, available to watch for free on YouTube.com/AriseMusicFestival

Mike Love, Satsang, Mystic Grizzly, Block 1750, artist John Speaker and more will perform on ARISE Online: Earth Day 2021, a free virtual benefit concert to celebrate and help continue to strengthen the relationship between music, nature and humankind. This livestream concert will benefit Fort Collins-based nonprofit Trees, Water & People — a tree will be planted for every donation made.

ART

2021 LAA Spring Members Fine Art Show and Sale. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. April 15-18, Louisville Center for the Arts, 801 Grant Ave., Louisville, louisvilleart.org

The Louisville Art Association is excited to host its Spring Members Fine Art Show and Sale, April 15-18. All pieces are available for purchase. The show can be viewed in person or on the Louisville Art Association website. The virtual awards ceremony, judged by painter Martin Lambuth, will be simulcast on Facebook and YouTube on Saturday, April 17 at 7 p.m.

Opening Reception for Ana María Hernando and Friends: ‘Handle With Freedom.’ 4-8 p.m. Thursday, April 15, Boulder Museum Of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th St., Boulder. Free public reception, bmoca.org

Don your mask and head to Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art on April 15 to celebrate the opening of Ana María Hernando and Friends: Handle With Freedom. In this series, Hernando hands over control of the piece and invites spectators to become creators with each new invitation to “handle with freedom.” Hernando, guest curator Ellen Bruss, and executive director/chief curator of BMoCA David Dadone will speak throughout the evening. Social distancing and capacity restrictions will be observed.

The Museum of Boulder presents The Memorial Crane Project. Through September. Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder, museumofboulder.org

Los Angeles artist Karla Funderburk arrived in Boulder on April 12 with a trailer filled with more than 10,000 paper cranes, each one representing a soul lost. She began making the cranes in May 2020 to help process the amount of death due to COVID. The numbers ballooned quickly, and Funderburk recruited help in making more cranes. Now she’s taking the exhibit to museums across the country. At the Museum of Boulder, cranes will be strung together and placed throughout the Drawing Parallels exhibit. Patrons can scan QR codes to listen to stories from those who’ve lost someone this year. Anyone who visits the Museum is welcome to add to the collection, and anyone can drop more cranes off at the museum through September 2021. Funderburk will then move all of the cranes forward to feed into another location’s installation and representation.

MUSIC

Boulder Theater shows. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, bouldertheater.com

Mountain Rose

8 p.m. Friday, April 16 — An Evening with Mountain Rose.

Fresh off the release of their debut EP, Mountain Rose creates an original sound, blending rock, soul, funk, Americana and reggae. Tickets are $50.

7 p.m. Sun, April 18 — A Yoga Dub Evening with Desert Dwellers.

Desert Dwellers combine the raw sounds of the natural world, wrapped in dance-floor and chill-out productions. Tickets start at $55.

Planet Bluegrass presents Spring Grass Livestreams, bluegrass.com/spring-grass/concerts

5:30 p.m. April 15 and 16 — Keith Moseley and Friends with Arthur Lee Land

Keith Moseley, bassist of The String Cheese Incident, joins Ross James (Terrapin Family Band), Mark Levy (Circles Around The Sun), and very special friend Tyler Grant (Grant Farm).

4 p.m. April 17 and 18 — Adam Aijala & Ben Kaufmann (of Yonder Mountain) with Eric Thorin, Jessie Burns & Friends

This YMSB duo will perform an intimate set featuring classics from the YMSB catalogue, as well as rare originals and covers.

Neubauer Media

5:30 p.m. April 22 and 23 — The Lil Smokies with The Lonesome Days

The Lil Smokies blend bluegrass and rock with inspired storytelling.

Stone Cottage Studios presents High Lonesome Hi-Def LiveStream. 7 p.m. Saturday, April 17. Tickets range from donations to $78 for VIP bundle packages, stonecottagestudios.ticketspice.com/high-lonesome

High Lonesome puts a new spin on traditional, hard-driving bluegrass with a sound built around impeccable picking and tight vocal harmonies.

eTown 30th b’Earthday Celebration (Livestream Event). 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22, etown.org/events/30

eTown’s 30th b’Earthday Celebration, will include eTown’s induction into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame, and will then feature music and conversation with artists including Lyle Lovett, Bob Weir, Los Lobos, Sam Bush, City and Colour, The War and Treaty, interview guest Former U.S. Senator Tim Wirth and more.

Hollywood to Boulder: A String Quartet in Film. April 24, BDT Stage, 5501 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, bdtstage.com

Enjoy an evening of film scores and string quartet works featured in movies such as Shutter Island, The King’s Speech, Avengers, A Late Quartet, Platoon, the Lord of the Rings trilogy, and more by the Ajax Ensemble. For this production, the Ajax Ensemble will feature violinists Igor Pikayzen and Tom Yaron, violist Ezgi Pikayzen and cellist Joshua Halpern.