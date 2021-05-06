What to do when there’s ‘nothing’ to do…

If your organization is planning an event of any kind, please email the arts and culture editor at crockett @ boulderweekly [dot] com.

EVENTS

Coal Creek Classic Virtual Disc Golf Tournament. 6 a.m.-8 p.m. May 6-9, Coal Creek Disc Golf Course, Erie Parkway. Tickets are $25-$45 (with adult and junior pricing).

The Erie Chamber of Commerce is proud to present the Coal Creek Classic “Virtual” Disc Golf Tournament. All proceeds will benefit Erie Chamber’s Dave Stone College Scholarship. Purchase your entry and you will have until May 9 to play your tournament round in-person at Coal Creek Disc Golf Course. Record your score and then log it on our website so we can keep track of the scores. Receive a player pack, including a disc and other fun items. Prizes will be awarded. Divisions have been simplified for this fundraising event. Advanced Men/Women, Recreational Men/Women and several categories for Juniors by age.

Lenses on Louisville. 10 a.m. Saturday, May 8 (and (and Saturday, May 22), Louisville Historical Museum, 1001 Main St., Louisville, louisvilleco.gov

Calling all citizen historians, photography enthusiasts and architecture lovers: The Louisville Historical Museum will be coordinating two events inviting photographers of all levels to help document contemporary Louisville for future generations. All ages welcome. May 8: Photograph commercial structures and artistic elements downtown. May 22: Photograph residences in the Miners Field neighborhood. If taking photos is not for you, you can still go on a historic preservation scavenger hunt and fill out a Historic Building Bingo card that will have you exploring Louisville neighborhoods. Pick up a Bingo card at the Louisville Public Library or at either of the photography events. Historic Preservation Planner Kim Bauer from the Louisville Planning Department, plus a member of the Louisville Historic Preservation Commission, will be on hand to share information and answer your questions about Louisville’s historic preservation program.

Longmont Public Library presents Black Smoke and Barbecue with Adrian Miller. 7 p.m. Thursday, May 6 via Webex. This event is free. Register: bit.ly/3gSP4Dv

James Beard award-winning author Adrian Miller returns to the Longmont Library to talk about his new book, Black Smoke: African American and the United States of Barbecue. Miller is a food writer, recovering attorney and certified barbecue judge who lives in Denver. In Black Smoke, Miller chronicles how Black barbecuers, pitmasters and restaurateurs helped develop this cornerstone of American foodways and how they are coming into their own today.

Boulder Startup Week 2021. May 10-14, boulderstartupweek.com

This past year has challenged startups, so it’s fitting that the theme for Boulder Startup Week (BSW) 2021 is resilience. BSW will run from May 10-14 as a fully digital conference. Participants can choose from over 20 tracks from product management to diversity and inclusion. Register to attend on Emamo to get the full schedule and all the latest updates.

Beginning Bird Watching at Sandstone Ranch. 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 8 (and Saturday, May 22), Sandstone Ranch, 3001 Sandstone Drive, Longmont, 303-774-4700.

Learn the basics about bird watching: from how to use binoculars more efficiently, tips on identifying birds, to the most common ones you might find at Sandstone. This workshop will start indoors, depending on current COVID guidelines, and end with a walk around part of a loop trail. Dress for the weather and bring binoculars if you have them. Ages 10 and up: Free registration: $2/child, $4/adult suggested donation, collected at event.

BVSD Plant Sale. Noon-6 p.m. Friday, May 7; 8 a.m.-4p.m. Saturday, May 8; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 15, Arapahoe Ridge Greenhouse, 6600 Arapahoe Road, Boulder.

Boulder Valley School District Food Services will host its annual plant and seed sale fundraiser, with more than 8,000 organically grown veggie plants, flowers and hanging baskets available for sale. All proceeds go toward nutrition and farm-to-school education programs for BVSD students. Masks and social distancing will be required. You can also place an online order for curbside pickup on May 11 or 13 by emailing Mary.Rochelle@bvsd.org.

Mother’s Day Popup mini-market with Moksha chocolate, Petals flowers and Colorado Aromatics. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, Moksha, 2746 47th St., Boulder.

For the very freshest flowers, chocolate and local skincare in a mini open-air market, check out the next Moksha tasting event at the factory in Boulder. Meet Petals, a female-owned local floral boutique, will have its flower cart set up as a bouquet bar. Colorado Aromatics, founded by farmer and biochemist Dr. Cindy Jones, will also have local farm-to-skin products designed especially for the Rocky Mountain climate. Moms and those who love them, stop by the day before Mother’s Day for something new and exciting to celebrate spring in Boulder and female-owned local businesses.

THEATER

BDT Stage presents ‘Forever Plaid.’ May 7–June 27. Tickets are $64-$74.25, bdtstage.com.

Once upon a time, there were four guys (Sparky, Smudge, Jinx and Frankie) who discovered they shared a love for music. Rehearsing in the basement of Smudge’s family’s plumbing supply company, they became “Forever Plaid.” On the way to their first big gig, the Plaids are broadsided by a school bus and killed instantly. In this moment, the story of Forever Plaid begins. Singing in close harmony, squabbling boyishly over the smallest intonations and executing their charmingly outlandish choreography with overzealous precision, the “Plaids” are a guaranteed smash, with a program of beloved songs and delightful patter to keep you rolling in the aisles when not humming along to some of the great nostalgic pop hits of the 1950s.

CenterStage Theatre Company presents ‘The Theory of Relativity.’ Cast performances: Light Cast, 7 p.m. May 7 and 2 p.m. May 8; Energy Cast, 7 p.m. May 8 and 2 p.m. May 9.

CenterStage Theatre Company presents multiple livestreams of The Theory of Relativity. Through a seemingly unrelated collection of songs, scenes and monologues, The Theory of Relativity introduces a compelling array of characters experiencing the joys and heartbreaks, the liaisons and losses, the inevitability and the wonder of human connection.

Boulder Opera: ‘L’enfant et Les Sortileges’ (‘The Child and The Spells’). 5 p.m. May 7 and 8; 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday, May 9, The Spark, 4847 Pearl St., Suite B4, Boulder. Price: $25-$30.

A lazy child has been grounded. Ordered to stay in his bedroom until dinner time, he takes out his anger on the animals and objects around him. He knocks over a tea service, torments a squirrel and a cat, tears up the tapestry and then his books. Suddenly, as if by magic, these innocent victims come to life and decide to get their revenge. With stage direction by Dana Kinney, and music direction by Steven Aguiló-Arbues, the opera is one hour long, sung in French with subtitles. Recommended for ages 6 and up. These performances will be semi-outdoor, with heating lamps, but please dress warmly. Face covering and social distancing are required at all times.

ART

Bricolage Gallery presents ‘My Little Companions.’ Through June 11, Art Parts Creative Reuse Center, 2870 Bluff St., Boulder.

Stop by the Bricolage Gallery at Art Parts to see Eva Maier’s new sculpture exhibit. Her assemblages combine contrasting materials — ceramic and fiber, smooth and rough, hard and soft.

Transitional Evidence: Dona Laurita. 6-9 p.m. Friday, May 7, Thistle Community Gallery in The Bus Stop Apartments, 600 Spine Road, Boulder.

In Transitional Evidence, Colorado-based photographic artist Dona Laurita presents a series of ethereal images in a multimedia presentation that explores “the thin veil” between life and death and the emotions that often follow a shattering event. Using unique substrates, Dona’s images weave together text, lighting and moving visuals to create an unforgettable experience. Viewers are invited to experience the depths of grief with several components along with hints and glimpses of the promises that spring brings to us — death to rebirth.

Handweavers Guild of Boulder presents Judy Newland — About Cloth And Me. 10 a.m. Monday, May 10 and 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, HGB Zoom Room, hgbsale.org/event/2021-program-may

Culture and the environment are the two main topics Judy Newland addresses in her textile art. She has been working in textiles for more than 40 years as a maker and later as a textile historian. Her background in textile history and museum anthropology allows her to bring a deep cultural engagement to everything she produces. Newland believes the stories of our lives can be told through textiles and that culture and history can be explored through the study of textiles. May 10: Exploring the Meaning of Textiles Through Time and Place. May 11: Navajo Weaving – An Enduring Tradition.