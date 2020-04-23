What to do when there’s ‘nothing’ to do

If you are organizing an event (virtual or otherwise), please email Caitlin at crockett@boulderweekly.com

Louisville Public Library Virtual Compost Workshop. 6 p.m. Thursday, April 23.

Backyard composting is an effective way to reduce household carbon footprints and provide quality compost for use in gardens. Learn how to start and maintain a highly efficient backyard compost system by learning what to feed your compost pile, appropriate bins and methods for our geographic region, tips and troubleshooting, and much more. This workshop is taught by Melanie Nehls Burow, a master composter in Colorado. For more information and to register for a workshop, visit bouldercounty.org.

Zooming with Stories on Stage: ‘Regaining Flight.’ 7 p.m. Thursday, April 23, via Zoom.

Gabriella Cavallero will perform Colorado writer Gary Schanbacher’s romantic tale of two people who must shed the pain of their pasts if they ever hope to share a future together. As a special treat, Schanbacher will join for a chat after the story. This performance is free to the community. To register for the performance, sign up at here.

Dome to Home: Exploring the Climates of Venus. 4 p.m. Friday, April 24.

Looking to get your planetarium fix? Join Fiske’s Dome to Home video series and enjoy free weekly planetarium shows every Friday at 4 p.m. Each week (through May 29) will feature a different topic for 30 minutes. Submit your astronomy questions or ask questions in the chat box during each live stream. Fiske’s presenting team will try to work them into the shows where possible or during the 15 minute Q&A session after the end of each episode. Episodes will be posted to Fiske’s YouTube Dome to Home playlist so you can share it with your friends.

Out Boulder County Virtual Events, outboulder.org.

Out Boulder Virtual Yoga with Michal (they/them). 6:30 p.m. Every Wednesday. All levels. $10-$20 donations via Venmo to: MichalJD. If you need another form of payment, please email Michal: mduffy@outboulder.org. Half of the donations go to Out Boulder County.

Virtual Gender Support: Mondays and Thursdays from 7-9 p.m. To get the Zoom meeting information, please email BCGScoordinator@outboulder.org.

Virtual Book Club: For questions, please email Sami (she/her): Sami.boulderout@gmail.com. Book Club usually meets every fourth Monday.

Virtual Queer CoDA: For questions on how to connect, please reach out to queercodaboulder@gmail.com.

Virtual Queer Creative: Queer Creative will continue to meet via Zoom. For questions, please reach out to Radi: radi.leonesio@gmail.com. Queer Creative is a young adult (ages 18-25) LGBTQ group that meets every Tuesday, 6-7:30 p.m.

Virtual Supporting Trans Friends and Family (SOFFA): SOFFA will continue to meet via Zoom. For meeting information, please reach out to Steph (she/hers): stephboulton5@gmail.com. This group meets on second Tuesdays, 6:30-8 p.m. and is for significant others, friends, families, and allies (SOFFA) of trans folks to share resources and mutual support.

Virtual Community Café: Meets every Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and is a casual lunch time meet up, hosted by OBC’s Volunteer Coordinator, Ky (they/them). If you would like to submit a topic to discuss or have questions, please email Ky at kmartens@outboulder.org. Zoom meeting link.

Virtual Gay AA. Gay AA will continue to meet via Zoom. Reach out for the link: aagaymeetingboulder@gmail.com. AA meets every Wednesday, 7-8 p.m.

Virtual Queer & Nerdy Games: Reach out for more information: queerandnerdygames@gmail.com.

Virtual LGBT RPG: LGBT Role Playing Games (RPG) will meet via Zoom. For information, email Aria: davisc1014@gmail.com. LGBT RPG meets every second and fourth Friday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Allies welcome, ages 16+.

Virtual Queer & Trans Parent Support Group: Email boulderlgbtqiaparents@gmail.com for the link and password or phone number. Meetings are private with a password, and not recorded. First and Third Saturday of every month, 9:30-11 a.m. Questions: 303-498-0787.

Lindsay Ell — Live Virtual Concert to Benefit Colorado’s Tennyson Center for Children During COVID-19. 7 p.m. Sunday, April 26, bit.lyqandbrewtcc

Country music fans are encouraged to kick up their heels — from their couch — and join country musician Lindsay Ell for a free, live virtual concert from her home studio. The concert will be broadcast via Facebook Live and benefits the Denver’s Tennyson Center for Children, which has served Colorado’s vulnerable children for more than 116 years. Virtual attendees will be able to bid on special opportunities and items from Ell.

University of Colorado Boulder Webinar: Job Searching During COVID-19. 9 p.m. Monday, April 27, calendar.colorado.edu/event/webinar_job_searching_during_covid-19

Job searching is a challenge on its own, let alone during a global pandemic. Join CU alumnus Alan Arney (PolSci’85) for an informative look at insights and lessons from his work with senior executives in job search in Colorado. Register to attend: tinyurl.com/y87aouug

Studio Arts Boulder Pottery Class: Kitchen Clay with Katie. 6 p.m. Monday, April 27, studioartsboulder.org

This two-week class starts with curbside pick-up of materials. After that, Katie will provide a mixture of live and pre-recorded classes to guide you through each creation. You’ll build on the three fundamentals of hand-building — pinch pots, coils and slabs — to make unique and fun kitchen staples from serving platters to mugs to salt and pepper shakers. You’ll end this course with eight of your own hand-built creations to add to your kitchen collection. You’ll be emailed a link to join the online class after you register. Cost is $120.

Virtual Family Storytime with Longmont Public Library, tinyurl.com/y95u7x37

The Longmont Public Library may be closed, but the storytime fun continues on the library’s Facebook page or Twitter feed every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Monday Virtual Bilingual Storytime. 11-11:30 a.m.

Wednesday Virtual Baby Storytime. 11-11:20 a.m. An interactive storytime designed for infants to age 2 and their grownup.

Friday Virtual Family Storytime. 11 to 11:30 a.m. A 30-minute Friday fun storytime designed for children of all ages and their grown ups. Lots of fun picture books will be shared along with movement.

Lakota Culture Series — Free, weekly, online Lakota cultural workshops presented by Tipi Raisers. April 25-May 16, thetipiraisers.org/lakota-culture-classes.html

Workshop 1: Coping with Covid from the Lakota Perspective with Basil Brave Heart, a Lakota spiritual healer, published author and Korean war veteran. 1 a.m. MT Saturday, April 25.

Workshop 2:Reflections from a Hoop Dancer with Miya Takes War Bonnett. 11 a.m. MT, Saturday, May 2..

Workshop 3: Broken Treaties with Susan Shockey. 11 a.m. MT, Saturday, May 9.

Workshop 4: Decolonization and Historical Trauma with Ramona White Plume.11 a.m. MT, Saturday, May 16.

Film

Flatirons Food Film Festival’s ‘Dinner and a Movie’ Online Series. Fridays, flatironsfoodfilmfest.org.

Starting Friday, April 24, the Flatirons Food Film Festival will offer a weekly dinner and movie series for folks to enjoy together while physically apart. Each event consists of:

• A food film available to stream online

• Specific recommended meals viewers can order, pick up or have delivered, and eat while watching the movie

• For home cooks: suggested Savory Spice Shop recipes for dishes to be made and paired with the film

• Introduction and post-film discussion via Zoom

• A $5 viewing fee

The first movie is ‘Tazzeka,’ a dramedy about a Moroccan boy who wants to become a French haute cuisine chef. Moroccan-influenced takeout/delivery meals available from Blackbelly Market and Café Aion in Boulder, Eat at Community in Lafayette, and Fruition in Denver. Peggy Markel of Peggy Markel’s Culinary Adventures and Sara Brito of Good Food 100 Restaurants will speak after the film. Register here.

Virtual Cinema at The Boe.

‘Slay The Dragon’ A secretive, high-tech gerrymandering initiative launched 10 years ago threatens to undermine our democracy. ‘Slay the Dragon’ follows everyday people as they fight to make their votes matter. Rent for $6.99 for three days: slaythedragon.vhx.tv/products/slay-the-dragon-for-dairy-arts-center

‘St. Francis’ Flailing 34-year-old Bridget (Kelly O’Sullivan) finally catches a break when she meets a nice guy and lands a much-needed job nannying 6-year-old Frances. But an unwanted pregnancy introduces unexpected complications. Amidst her tempestuous personal relationships, a reluctant friendship with Frances emerges, and Bridget contends with the inevitable joys and mishaps of becoming a part of someone else’s family. Rent for $10 for three days: saintfrances.vhx.tv/checkout/support-the-dairy-arts-center-rent-saint-frances/purchase

‘Balloon’ In 1979, the Strelzyk and Wetzel families try to flee East Germany in a self-made hot-air balloon. But after the balloon crash-lands, the Stasi find evidence and immediately launch an investigation. In a race against the clock, the two families attempt to build a new escape balloon. Rent for $10 for three days: distribfilmsusvirtual.vhx.tv/products/balloon-dairy-art-center

‘The Whistlers’ Not everything is as it seems for Cristi, a Bucharest police inspector playing both sides of the law. Embarking with the beautiful Gilda on a high-stakes heist, both navigate the twists and turns of corruption, treachery and deception. A trip to the Canary Islands to learn a secret whistling language might just be what they need to pull it off. Rent for $12 for three days: magnoliapictures.com/dairyartscenter-thewhistlers

‘Once Were Brothers’ A confessional, cautionary, and occasionally humorous tale of Robbie Robertson’s young life and the creation of one of the most enduring groups in the history of popular music, The Band. Blending archival photography, timeless songs, interviews with Robertson’s friends and collaborators: Martin Scorsese, Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton and more. Rent for $12 for three days: magnoliapictures.com/dairyartscenter-

oncewerebrothers.

Books

Who better to recommend your next book than a librarian? This week we explore the recommendations from Longmont Public Library.

‘Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators,’ by Ronan Farrow: Farrow recounts the challenges he faced chasing the stories of Harvey Weinstein’s decades of alleged rape, sexual assault and sexual abuse of women, and the case against him.

‘Uncanny Valley,’ by Anna Wiener: The book focuses on Wiener’s transition from the publishing industry to a series of jobs at technology companies, and her gradual disillusionment with the technology industry.

‘Dangerous Melodies: Classical Music in America from the Great War through the Cold War,’ by Johnathan Rosenberg: Rosenberg exposes the politics behind classical music, showing how German musicians were dismissed or imprisoned during World War I, while numerous German compositions were swept from American auditoriums.

‘Snow Falling on Cedars,’ by David Guterson: A novel about the painful legacy of war and a community’s struggle to deal with that pain.

‘The America’s Test Kitchen Do-It-Yourself Cookbook: 100+ foolproof kitchen projects for the adventurous home cook,’ by America’s Test Kitchen: Why buy it when you can make it? Let the experts show you how it’s done.

‘Radium Girls,’ by Kate Moore: The shocking story of how early 20th-century corporate and legal America set about silencing dozens of working-class women who had been systematically poisoned by radiation.

‘Small Mountain Owls,’ by Scott Rashid: This guide provides detailed information and over 160 striking photos and drawings of four species of small mountain owls found in America’s Rocky Mountains.

‘Exploring Calvin and Hobbes: An Exhibition Catalogue,’ by Bill Watterson: Bill Watterson’s personal exploration of how the wonder of Calvin and Hobbes came to be

‘Daughters of the Winter Queen: Four Remarkable Sisters, the Crown of Bohemia, and the Enduring Legacy of Mary, Queen of Scots,’ by Nancy Goldstone: The thrilling family saga of five unforgettable women who remade Europe.

‘Freakonomics: a rogue economist explores the hidden side of everything,’ by Steven Levitt: Economist Steven Levitt and co-author Stephen J. Dubner show that economics is, at root, the study of incentives — how people get what they want, or need, especially when other people want or need the same thing.

‘Surely You’re Joking, Mr. Feynman!: Adventures of a Curious Character,’ by Richard Feynman: The Nobel-prize-winning physicist recounts his experiences trading ideas on atomic physics with Einstein and cracking the uncrackable safes guarding the most deeply held nuclear secrets.

‘The Ghost Map: The Story of London’s Most Terrifying Epidemic — and How it Changed Science, Cities, and the Modern World,’ by Steven Johnson: A medical thriller, detective story and ode to London all wrapped up in one.

‘Dread Nation,’ by Justina Ireland (YA fiction): A vision of an America both foreign and familiar — a country on the brink, at the explosive crossroads where race, humanity and survival meet.

‘My life on the road,’ by Gloria Steinhem: Gloria Steinem — writer, activist, organizer and inspiring leader — gives a candid account of her life.

‘Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 tales of extraordinary women,’ by Elena Favilli: A children’s book of “fairy tales” about the life of 100 extraordinary women from the past and the present, illustrated by 60 female artists from all over the world.