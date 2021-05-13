What to do when there’s ‘nothing’ to do

If your organization is planning an event of any kind, please email Caitlin at crockett @ boulderweekly [dot] com.

Policy Roundtable: CU South Annexation. 4 p.m. Thursday, May 13. Virtual event: bit.ly/3xXBBAt

The Boulder Chamber will be hosting a virtual policy roundtable to discuss CU South’s annexation. As part of an annexation agreement, CU would donate to the City of Boulder up to 80 acres of its 308-acre parcel of land located near U.S. 36 and Table Mesa Drive to help with flood mitigation.

Boulder Ballet’s Spring Season and Gala. 7 p.m. May 13-16, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder,

thedairy.org. Tickets are $20-$150.

After a year away, Boulder Ballet is privileged to perform live once again and present both its spring show and annual gala in the Gordon Gamm Theater at the Dairy Arts Center. Both in-person and livestreamed virtual options are available. Choreography from world renowned Christopher Wheeldon, Amy Hall Garner and more.

Arts Outside: Photography with Gerry Morrell. 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 14. Register:

cityoflafayette.com/activities

Join acclaimed photographer Gerry Morrell on a unique end-of-day photo shoot/stroll. Martin Ogle, Lafayette open space naturalist, will answer questions and help participants connect with nature. Space is limited to 20 people and sign-up is required. COVID precautions will be in place. Masks and social distancing encouraged. Bring water, a camera or camera phone and bug repellent if needed. In addition to your mask, wear sunscreen and comfortable, sturdy shoes.

University of Colorado School of Law presents Land, Water, & People: The Natural Resource Priorities of the Biden Administration featuring Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland. 5 p.m. Thursday, May 13. Virtual event: getches-wilkinsoncenter.cu.law

CU Law Dean James Anaya will lead a moderated conversation with Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and U.S. Congressman Joe Neguse exploring both agency and legislative priorities regarding public lands and water management, resource extraction, energy development and related tribal issues — through an environmental/climate justice lens.

‘Agrippina’: An opera by George Frideric Handel. May 14-June 4. Virtual event: calendar.colorado.edu

Shocking power struggles and clandestine acts of lust and betrayal define Handel’s Agrippina, a dark comedy about a woman who schemes to advance her son’s career after the presumed death of his superior. With vocal fireworks and despairing laments in a captivating score, Agrippina is suspenseful political intrigue that promises to grip the audience from start to finish.

‘A Thousand Ways to Kiss the Ground’

Boulder Environmental Nature Outdoors Film Festival presents Vertical Life Film Tour 2021. May 14-22. Tickets are $12 (with a 48-hour play window). Virtual event: boulderenoff.org

Vertical Life is all about the mountain lifestyle, and the most adventurous activities we all dream of participating in but feel much safer watching on the big (or small) screen! The official Vertical Life tour lineup features four short films totaling 120 minutes: Out of the Blue; A Thousand Ways to Kiss the Ground; Valhalla; and Lucy Stirling: Olympic Dream.

3rd Law Dance/Theater presents Elision Project Vol. 4. 7:30 p.m. May 19-23, Eastern Tri-Level Parking Garage at the 29th Street Mall (adjacent to Century Theaters), 1700 29th St., Boulder. Tickets are $25-$40, 3rdlaw.org

Part music concert, part dance concert, the Elision Project demonstrates 3rd Law’s devotion to original choreography while showcasing well-known members of our diverse musical landscape. Departing from the traditional indoor theater environment, this site-specific program will transform a parking garage into an immersive, theatrical world and lead the audience on a journey from the ground level to the rooftop. Audience members may begin arriving at 7:30 p.m to park and be escorted to the first location. The performance will begin promptly at 8 p.m.

Cannabis Ceremony, Drum Circle, Primal Fire Dance and Community Connection. 6:30 Saturday, May 15, Sunflower Farm, 11150 Prospect Road, Longmont. Tickets are $60 via Eventbrite: bit.ly/3eDgoUH

Connect with a conscious community of men at this cannabis-friendly event. There will be: a cannabis ceremony guided by Max Marschhausen with live music by El Javi (bring your own cannabis); a drum circle led by Prasad Katz; ecstatic dance around the bonfire with live music; and a closing circle facilitated by Bill Byrnes. Please feel free to bring your own cushion, blanket or chair.

Boulder Symphony presents Luminosity (two shows). 6 and 8 p.m. May 15, Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, bouldersymphony.org

Boulder Symphony takes you on a luminous journey across cultures and genres. Björk’s merging of classical strings and techno futurism is on display as the symphony welcomes internationally renowned vocalist Michelle DeYoung, who will also make her conducting debut.

Colorado Conservatory of Dance’s Studio Company presents ‘Pivot.’ 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Virtual event: ccdance.org/pivot

Dancers have continued to thrive during this historic time because they know how to PIVOT — quickly, fiercely and with creative power. Cozy up in your favorite seat and join Colorado Conservatory of Dance for an evening of world premiere dance films featuring the work of four incredible choreographers: Tilman O’Donnell, former dancer with both Cullberg Ballet and The Forsythe Company; Caili Quan, former dancer with Ballet X, Artistic Partnership Initiative Fellow at the The Center for Ballet the Arts at NYU; Cameron Terry, graduating senior modern dance major at the University of Oklahoma; and Dominic Walsh, former principal dancer with Houston Ballet. Watch streaming live on Saturday, May 15 at 2 p.m. or watch On-Demand through Tuesday, May 18 at 11:59 p.m.

Hugh Ragin and the Messengers of Peace. 7 p.m. Saturday, May 15, Muse Performance Space, 200 E. South Boulder Road, Lafayette, museperformancespace.com

A harmonically daring player, Hugh Ragin combines the clear, ringing tone of a classical trumpeter with the chops and rhythmic ingenuity of a top-notch bebopper. The Messengers of Peace was formed to reflect current day social and health issues facing the world.Ragin is joined by Vince Wiggins on flute, Olivia Robolledo on piano, Larry Hinley on bass and Tony Black on drums. The Messengers of Peace bring many musical styles together, from bebop and modal to blues and funk. This concert will be streamed from the Muse and available to view on Facebook Live

(facebook.com/clareandpete/live) and the Muse’s YouTube channel.

Opera on Tap Colorado presents ‘SEE/HEAR: Illuminated Stories in Song.’ 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15, The Arts Hub, 420 Courtney Way, Lafayette. Tickets are $5-$10 via Eventbrite: operaontap.org/colorado

Opera on Tap Colorado presents a visual album of four song cycles featuring live Colorado singers and video artists from across the U.S., featuring Richard Strauss’ Four Last Songs/Vier letzte Lieder, Ernesto Cordero’s Four Works for Voice and Guitar, Robert Owens’ Mortal Storm, and Nkeiru Okoye’s Brooklyn Cinderella. This hybrid outdoor performance will feature car parking and bring-a-chair seating options. Audience members in their cars will tune in with audio transmitted via FM radio. Five Colorado singers — Nnamdi Nwankwo, Asha Romeo, Jerome Síbulo, Luisa Marie Rodriguez and Julie Silver Campbell — will perform four song cycles that were selected by Opera on Tap Colorado singers. (For those in Boulder, SEE/HEAR will show at the Dairy Arts Center May 21-23.)

What is in our air? Part one of a three-part series about the air we breathe in Longmont and Northern Colorado. 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, via Facebook: fb.me/e/3RJfFGMbK

The Longmont Climate Community will present a three-part series on air quality data, how it affects our health and what we can do to improve our air quality. Part one of the series will expound upon what is in the air we breathe. Air quality scientist Dr. Detlev Helmig from Boulder A.I.R. and Andrew Klooster, certified optical gas imaging thermographer and Colorado field advocate for Earthworks, will present local data they have gathered concerning what is in our air that is causing spikes in deadly chemicals and toxins.

Mobile Food Pantry. 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, Wolf Law, 2450 Kittredge Loop Drive, Parking lot 470, Boulder. For questions, please email food@colorado.edu

Attendees can walk up or drive through to receive up to 30 pounds of food in multiple boxes. A line following social distancing requirements will be in place for walk-up attendees. Staff will be present to direct vehicle traffic in the drive-through lane, where food will be loaded into your trunk. The Mobile Food Pantry is free and open to CU Boulder students, faculty and staff, as well as to members of Boulder County. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Walk-ups should please bring bags or a way to cart away items easily. Drive-through attendees are required to stay in their vehicles and we will bring the boxes of food to you. Please have your trunk or rear cargo door open. All visitors are required to wear a face covering.

Boulder Book Store presents Dr. Jane Goodall in Conversation with Peter Wohlleben. 11 a.m. Sunday, May 16. Tickets are $26.95-$66.95. Virtual event: boulderbookstore.net

Join the renowned Dr. Jane Goodall and New York Times bestselling author Peter Wohlleben for an uplifting conversation about the natural world, in celebration of Wohlleben’s new book The Heartbeat of Trees. Drawing on new scientific discoveries, The Heartbeat of Trees reveals the profound interactions humans can have with nature, exploring the language of the forest, the consciousness of plants and the eroding boundary between flora and fauna. Wohlleben shares how to see, feel, smell, hear and even taste your journey into the woods. Above all, he reveals a wondrous cosmos where humans are a part of nature, and where conservation is not just about saving trees — it’s about saving ourselves, too.



