What to do when there’s ‘nothing’ to do

‘Gone To The Dogs’ Photo Exhibit. Through May 31. North Boulder Recreation Center, 3170 Broadway, Boulder.

This photo exhibit has gone to the dogs! Loveable, funny, comforting and guileless, dogs are man’s best friend for a reason, and this photo exhibit captures the moments that bind people with our four-legged friends.

After Table Mesa Monday: How Do We Heal a Community? 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 21, via Zoom (free, but donations appreciated): interfaceboulder.org

What can we do for our community after a trauma like the one on March 22 in South Boulder? Community Mental Health agencies and churches have gotten involved to process and address the community’s needs. Engaging in their passions for helping those in a spiritual crisis and those in trauma, two speakers will present their work in healing the community and individuals affected by the tragedy at Table Mesa King Soopers: Rev. Nicole Lamarche, minister at Community United Church of Christ, and Susan Bellas, regional director of Mental Health Partners.

Alan Pelaez Lopez

The Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition presents Alan Pelaez Lopez. 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20, coloradoimmigrant.org. Admission is $5.

Motus Theater is sponsoring a Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition virtual performance featuring poetry from, and a Q&A with, AfroIndigenous poet Alan Pelaez Lopez. In his reading, Lopez will share published and unpublished work about growing up undocumented in the United States, Black embodiments and their insistence on the imagination as a tool of liberation. Lopez currently serves on the steering committee of the Black LGBT Migrant Project, a nonprofit organization that aims to improve the lives of immigrants and refugees by making Colorado a more welcoming, immigrant-friendly state.

Shutterstock Orange Butterfly

Endangered Species Day: Live Music and Crafts at the Museum of Boulder. 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22, Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder, museumofboulder.org. Included with admission to the Museum of Boulder.

Head to Museum of Boulder for an afternoon of music and dance brought to you by Cultural Caravan with standard admission to the Museum. Paul Erhard, Joshua Halpern, Catherine Hunziker and Andrew Wilder perform in multiple galleries throughout the museum. Stop by the exhibit “Daughters of the Sun” and learn about how you can protect monarch butterflies from going extinct to celebrate Endangered Species Day. Special craft projects will be included.

‘One Thing, and Then Another’: Samantha Fisher, Joseph Cavalieri, Mark Ferrel, Montoya Barela. Through July 4, Firehouse Art Center, Fourth and Coffman, Longmont, firehouseart.org

In “One Thing and Then Another” the Firehouse Art Center presents four painters addressing the gray spaces between ideas and reality. While looking at the world around us, we see one thing, and then another. All four artists draw from childhood and memory, combining the real and the absurd — achieving a cumulative expression of what it’s like to love the world as a child and then reflect as an adult, blending a mature perspective with the cultural aesthetics and naive playfulness of youth.

Back Porch Series at the Dairy: Ami Dayan in ‘A Tale of a Tiger.’ 5 p.m. Sunday, May 23, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, thedairy.org. Tickets are $15-$25.

A Tale of a Tiger is an award-winning Israeli-American adaptation of an Italian Nobel Prize Laureate play, based on an ancient Chinese theater folk tale, with roots in an Indian myth. A seriously hilarious tale of a soldier who is shot in the Himalayas and left to die. The soldier is saved by a tigress who feeds him of her milk and heals his wounds with her saliva. His life regained, the soldier re-determines the personal and moral standards by which he is to live.

Jesters Dinner Theatre presents ‘Oliver!’ May 21-August 28, Jesters Dinner Theatre, 224 Main St., Longmont, jesterstheatre.com

The streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance among a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin. When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, the benevolent victim, Mr. Brownlow, takes him in. Fearing the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes and the sympathetic Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver’s chances of discovering the true love of a family.

History and Nature Hike. 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22, Chautauqua Park, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder, chautauqua.com. Tickets are $30-$37.50.

Venture back more than 120 years on this fun, 3-mile hike with naturalist Suzanne Michot. Come and discover how the histories of Chautauqua and Open Space Mountain Parks (OSMP) are woven together. Your guide will interpret the history, flora, wildlife and geology that surround and inspire us along the trail. Elevation gain approximately 700 feet. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water, snacks and rain gear. No pets, please.

Seicento Baroque Ensemble presents The Flute’s Pleasure Garden: Baroque Flutes and Recorders and their Music. 6 p.m. Friday, May 21, via YouTube. Sign up: bit.ly/3bExqjz

Using instruments from his extensive personal collection of flutes and recorders, Rob Turner — baroque flute and recorder specialist — will take you on a tour of baroque music transcribed or composed for unaccompanied recorder or transverse flute. While there is relatively little true solo music that was originally composed for either kind of flute that survives from the two centuries that this program spans, what there is is truly beautiful. Turner will share his own history with these instruments, both as a performer and as an instrument maker, and will answer questions and demonstrate more of his collection in the Zoom Q&A session after the YouTube Premiere.

Boulder Phil Event of Note: Pianist & Composer Aldo López-Gavilán. 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, boulderphil.org. Tickets are $30/Dinner with Aldo $40.

Celebrate the Boulder Phil’s Reimagined season conclusion with this online event featuring multi-talented Cuban pianist and composer Aldo López-Gavilán. Equally versed in both classical and jazz worlds as a recitalist, concerto soloist, chamber-music collaborator and performer of his own electrifying jazz compositions, Mr. López-Gavilán is praised for his “dazzling technique and rhythmic fire.” Boulder Phil invites you to join a Cuban-themed dinner and cocktail mixer prepared by catering sponsor Three Leaf Concepts and delivered to your home. Delivery to Boulder, Louisville and Lafayette residents only. Others may pick up at Zucca, 808 Main St., in Louisville.

NAMIWalks Your Way: A United Day of Hope (a virtual event). Saturday, May 22, namibouldercounty.org/nami-walks

On May 22, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) communities across the country will come together in a day of solidarity and awareness for the annual NAMIWalks event. This year, NAMIWalks will become a virtual experience. You can walk a 5K at home or do something else meaningful and fun. Please join the NAMI Boulder team to help improve the lives of those with mental health conditions and their families. Please make a donation or ask for donations to help NAMI reach its goal.

Boulder Creek Summer Sundays Market. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays through June 27, Civic Area near the Bandshell, Boulder.

Every Sunday leading up to the Boulder Creek Festival, from May 16 through June, head to the Civic Area Park at the Bandshell to shop handmade goods and small businesses you’d usually see at the Boulder Creek Festival. Each market will feature about 30 vendors, with a variety of handcrafted artisans and Boulder-based businesses for a hyper-local shopping experience. Attendees have the opportunity to support Boulder High School athletics by contributing to fundraising opportunities for the Boulder High School cheerleaders, who will have volunteers staffing each Summer Sundays Market. Open Studios will coordinate two live artist demonstrations each week. Each Summer Sundays Market will also feature two different performers on a small acoustic stage.

In the Eye of the Hawk. 6 p.m. Thursday, May 20, via Zoom: bit.ly/3uYBZwy

Join naturalist Martin Ogle for a Lafayette Open Space webinar over Zoom. He will share a practical and metaphoric reflection on the cycles and seasons and our human relationship to life. This virtual presentation will inspire and delight you with stories, scientific insights and the wisdom contained in symbols of the circle and four directions, and from his book In the Eye of the Hawk.