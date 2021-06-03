What to do when there’s ‘nothing’ to do…

EVENTS

Dairy Arts Center presents Creative Nations Conversations with Walt Pourier and Kelly Holmes. 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3. Virtual Event URL: bit.ly/3p9I5Ii

Join Dairy Arts Center’s Executive Director Melissa Fathman for a series of Zoom conversations with Walt Pourier and friends. Founder of Nakota Designs and the Stronghold Society, Walt is Oglala Lakota, an American skateboarder, artist, designer, skateboarding activist and speaker. For this conversation he is joined by Kelly Holmes, Mnicoujou Lakota from the Cheyenne River Reservation in South Dakota. Holmes calls herself an inspirational storyteller, in hopes to strengthen connections to culture and identity by inspiring and empowering readers while sharing stories with the world. She is the founder and president of Native Max New Media, an award-winning global multimedia brand with a constellation of platforms and networks that expands indigenous talent across print, digital, web, mobile, video, events, e-commerce and partnerships.

Boulder Potters’ Guild 2021 Spring Show and Sale. June 3-6, Boulder County Fairgrounds Barn A, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont.

Almost 40 members of the Boulder Potters’ Guild will be showing and selling their recent work at this year’s Spring Show and Sale. The show will include functional, decorative, and sculptural ceramic work as well as jewelry, fused glass objects, hand painted silk scarves, and embossed note cards. There will be the opportunity to view and purchase objects hand made by local potters and artists.

How 24 Colorado Newspapers are Staying Locally Owned. Noon. Thursday, June 3. Register: bit.ly/3uNotLy

After years of shedding reporters and newsrooms, Colorado is home to a new experiment in sustainable journalism. The Colorado News Conservancy is to be majority owned by the journalist-owned, online-only Colorado Sun. The deal was financed through impact investment funding from FJC, the Gates Family Foundation, the Colorado Trust, and the American Journalism Project, in a first-of-its kind model. What does this mean for people who rely on Colorado Community Media? How will this relationship change the news ecosystem in Colorado, and what consequences could it have for local media nationally? We will hear from leading people behind this deal about how it works and what they hope it will produce.

Stroke & Stride Series. 6 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 5, Boulder Reservoir, 5565 N. 51st St., Boulder. Price: $23-$190, withoutlimits.co/stroke-stride-series

The Boulder Stroke & Stride offers Boulder area athletes a fun 1-lap 750 Meter Swim, or 2-Lap 1500 Meter swim in Boulder Reservoir, followed by a 5K run on the reservoir dam on 9 Thursday evenings throughout the summer. Many participants make their open-water swimming debut in the beginner-friendly Stroke & Stride 750 meter event, while more seasoned athletes get the thrill of starting alongside some of the top athletes in the world in the 1,500 meter swim. Live timing, great post race food, beanie for six-pack entries, and series prizes are just the beginning.

Call of the Wild

Kimberly Ann Johnson — ‘Call of the Wild,’ with Dan Doty. 6 p.m. Thursday, June 3. Price: $5, boulderbookstore.net.

Kimberly Johnson is a somatic practitioner, birth doula, and postpartum educator who specializes in helping women recover from all forms of trauma. In her work, she has found that many women today find themselves living out of alignment with their bodies. In a culture that prioritizes executive function and “mind over matter,” many women are suffering from deeply unresolved pain that causes mental and physical stagnation and illness. In Call of the Wild, Johnson offers an eye-opening look at this epidemic as well as an informative view of the human nervous system and how it responds to difficult events.

NoBo Sunset Market. 2-8 p.m. Friday, June 4, Emerald Warehouses / KAF Shopping Center, 4949 Broadway, Boulder.

The NoBo Sunset Market is an expansion of the NoBo Art District First Friday, featuring a farmers market, artist fair, live music, food trucks, community rganizations, and family activities.

The Stories Behind All Those ‘Cute’ Wildflowers. 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5, Chautauqua Park, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder. Price: $25, chautauqua.com

Just another cute wildflower? Think again! Discover the stories behind all the cute wildflowers you see on your Chautauqua hikes. Over three hilly miles you will learn flower names (including how they got them) along with wildflower medicinal and other uses.

A Night at the Museum with Concertize. June 5 and 9, Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder. Tickets are $20, concertize.co/events

The Museum of Boulder partners with Concertize to offer a classical music experience on the museum’s rooftop featuring the Ajax Ensemble, a chamber group of internationally-acclaimed musicians. Take in sweeping views of the flatirons and enjoy world-class classical music in a relaxed environment. Tickets are $20 each and include after-hours access to the museum, seats for the performance, and a 30 minute Q&A session with the artists.

REEL ROCK 15. 5 p.m. Friday, June 11, Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, reelrocktour.com

‘Black Ice’

Capturing the greatest stories and sends from the year in climbing, the four new films of REEL ROCK 15 deliver a joyful dose of inspiration, heart and humor. Witness an unimaginable triumph of determination, an epic journey of self-discovery, a magical adventure across the world and a bond-building expedition that forever changes lives.

Boulder Progressives and UCW-Colorado host Raucus Caucus. 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, RSVP link: actionnetwork.org/events/raucus-caucus

The 2021 Boulder City Council elections will be held in November — just 6 months away. This year, five out of nine council seats are up for election. The Boulder Progressives and United Campus Workers Colorado invite all prospective/potential candidates to participate in this virtual forum.The agenda will consist of candidate introductions, questions prepared by members of the Boulder Progressives and United Campus Workers CO, and will include lightning rounds. Spanish interpretation will be provided for this event.

YWCA Boulder County’s Dancing with Boulder Stars 2021. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder. Tickets are $20 for streaming, $50 for live in-studio, ywcaboulder.org

Modeled after the hit TV show Dancing with the Stars, Dancing with Boulder Stars is an annual event to celebrate and help fund YMCA Boulder County’s mission to empower women and eliminate racism. Celebrity stars (in this case local celebrities) are paired with professional dance instructors and practice for months, and then compete with one another in front of judges and a live audience. Guests/viewers will vote with their dollars to help their favorite dance pair win. Teams also can compete for and receive votes in advance of the live event. This year’s Dancing with Boulder Stars will be a hybrid event streamed live from the Boulder Theater to a virtual audience, and a limited number of tickets will be made available for guests to attend in-person at the Boulder Theater. Funds raised by the event will support YWCA Boulder County’s programs and services including Persimmon Early Learning, Latina Achievement Support, Racial Justice & Equity, Reading to End Racism, and STEM E3.

LIVE MUSIC

Tim Ostidiek. 5 p.m. Thursday, June 3, The Tasty Weasel, 1800 Pike Road, Longmont.

2019 Telluride Troubadour and Folks Fest Songwriter Showcase finalist.

Bonnie and Taylor Sims

Bonnie & Taylor Sims. 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 4, The Tasty Weasel, 1800 Pike Road, Longmont.

This eclectic Longmont-based duo recently inked a deal with Colombia Records after scoring an international hit with their track “I See Red.”

Dairy at the Bandshell: Hazel Miller and the Collective. 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 4, Boulder Bandshell, 1212 Canyon Blvd., Boulder. Price: $25.

Hazel Miller and The Collective deliver original tunes plus jazz, blues, R&B and pop music, each song with the band’s own flavor.

Dairy at the Bandshell: Los Chicos Malos, with Elisa Garcia Trio and Adolfo Romero. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5, Boulder Bandshell, 1212 Canyon Blvd., Boulder. Price: $25.

World-class performers from various parts of Latin America. Come ready to dance.

A Socially Distanced Live Event Featuring Derek Dames Ohl & Friends. 5 p.m. Saturday, June 5, The Caribou Room, 55 Indian Peaks Drive, Nederland. Price: $15-$30.

Derek Dames Ohl is a multi-instrumentalist and bassist of jam band Flash Mountain Flood.

Peace Through Music 2021. 6 p.m. Saturday, June 5, Unity Columbine Spiritual Center, 8900 Arapahoe Road. Boulder. Price: $10-$30.

The sixth annual concert benefiting Sister Carmen Community Center and Musical Ambassadors of Peace.

50 Shades of Blue. 7 p.m. Saturday, June 5, The Louisville Underground, 640 Main St., Louisville. Price: $10-$15 (tickets booked by table, 21+).

A savory gumbo of funkilicious blues and R&B.

Gas Pops Duo

Dairy Backporch Series: Gen3. 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 6, Dairy Arts Center Parking Lot, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder. Price: $25.

Playing a combination of originals and covers built around classic rock, funk and jam band material.

Gas Pops Duo: Clay Rose and Adam Perry. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10, Jamestown Mercantile, 108 Main St., Jamestown.

A tapestry of American roots music and rock ‘n’ roll.

Local Albums

All Together Now, by Jenn Cleary

While working with children in Nepal, India and Tibet, Jenn Cleary relied on music to cross the language barrier. Her new album, All Together Now, taps into this same logic to get kids thinking about community, the environment, connection and family. This family-friendly album — with a track cowritten by Cleary’s daughter Dorje — is out on June 4, jenncleary.com

Rapture, Peter Kater

“Having written music for as long as I have, I’m still fascinated by how it all happens,” admits two-time Grammy winning, multi-platinum selling pianist and composer Peter Kater. “The albums create themselves; I’m just following along and trying to keep up.”

Rapture, out June 4, is Kater’s most adventurous album to date — 12 euphoric and immersive soundscapes that put Kater’s distinctive piano style and string arrangements on full display, beautifully complemented by saxophone and flute (Richard Hardy), oboe (Jennifer Stucki), bass (Bijoux Barbosa and Mark Gorman) and percussion (Christian Teele), peterkater.com.

THEATER

Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company becomes Butterfly Effect Theatre Company of Colorado (BETC) and premieres new touring theater truck program, betc.org.

This summer, Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company will undergo a metamorphosis of sorts, becoming Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado (BETC). The company will celebrate its new moniker by premiering a new touring theater truck program. This first year kicks off with JQA by Aaron Posner, a witty historical fiction centered on the life of President John Quincy Adams and his journey as an advocate for the abolition movement.

“Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado represents our evolution, our commitment to a wider audience, and a foundational belief that even the smallest undertakings have profound effects on our world,” says Stephen Weitz, producing artistic director for BETC.

Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado will present a reduced season of plays at its traditional home, the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder. BETC will also expand its programming, including Generations, a new play development residency; Science Shorts, a new play series; and (inter)Gen, an intergenerational playwriting class.

The Catamounts present ‘Land of Milk and Honey.’ 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays (no 8 p.m. on Sundays), June 4-June 27, Shoenberg Farm, 5598 W. 72nd Place, Arvada, thecatamounts.org

This site-specific theater experience will explore the rich history of Westminster’s Shoenberg Farm. Small, socially distanced groups will travel through this historic property, where the state’s agricultural, philanthropic, immigrant and health-care heritage once converged. Land of Milk and Honey begins with the story of Louis Shoenberg, a Jewish philanthropist who, in 1912, founded the Dudley C. Shoenberg Memorial Farm in honor of his son, who died of tuberculosis. The farm fed patients at National Jewish Hospital, thousands of whom flocked to Colorado with the hope that the dry air would cure their disease.

“Bringing to life the buildings’ stories in the buildings themselves feels like part ghost story and part time travel,” said Catamounts’ Artistic Director Amanda Berge Wilson in a press release. “But more than anything, the piece is a reminder of how humans can turn personal tragedy into an act of community caretaking.”