What to do when there’s ‘nothing’ to do…

FOURTH OF JULY

Boulder

July Fourth Celebration with Boulder Symphony Orchestra. 7-8:30 p.m., Sunday, July 4. Boulder Bandshell, 1212 Canyon Blvd., Boulder. Tickets: $5-16.

Looking for a way to make your Fourth of July weekend special? Check out the Boulder Symphony Orchestra’s performance at the Boulder Bandshell, featuring seven performers and a collection of Independence Day symphonic classics and fan-favorites, including songs from the soundtrack of Star Wars.

Broomfield

Great American Picnic. Noon-9:30 p.m. Broomfield County Commons Park, 13200 Sheridan Blvd., Broomfield.

Spend your Fourth of July with your family, friends and neighbors at the 2021 Great American Picnic! There will be fun for the whole family, with inflatables, concessions and food vendors, plus a beer garden for those 21 and up. Add a creative spin to your holiday in the one-of-a-kind bike parade, then enjoy live music and giveaways starting at 6 p.m. The evening ends with fireworks set off at 9:30 p.m.

Broomfield Fourth of July Carnival. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, July 1-Monday, July 5, Flatiron Crossing Mall, 1 W. Flatiron Crossing Drive, Broomfield.

Rides, games, food and fun: It’s a good ol’ fashioned carnival.

Longmont

Private Firework Show from Fox Hill Country Club. 9:45 p.m. Visible around Longmont.

Longmont Skyline Kiwanis are hosting a private event at the Fox Hill Country Club on the evening of the Fourth at approximately 9:45 p.m., however, spectators will NOT be allowed on the course to watch the show. Instead, they are encouraged to watch from their homes or to park at the public parking lots at Stephen Day Park, Clark Centennial and Sandstone Ranch. Union Reservoir will have expanded hours to accommodate parking as well.

Red, White, and Brew 5K. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 3, Wibby Brewing, 209 Emery St., Longmont. Cost: $30, register at cobreweryrun.com

Starting and ending at Wibby Brewing, this 5K weaves through the surrounding area, and no matter what there’s a beer waiting for you at the finish line. Ten percent of all proceeds go directly to a local organization that will be onsite promoting their organization. You also have the chance to win sweet door prizes from the Colorado Brewery Running Series.

Nederland

Ned is celebrating Independence Day with its community parade! Come join the fun as the procession moves around First, Second, and Snyder streets. There will be a grandstand at Snyder Street by Salto and Tin Shed Sports, though you are free to bring your own chair. Get there early to grab a good spot!

Greeley

Independence Day Parade. 9 a.m. Saturday, July 3, Historic 10th Avenue, Greeley, greeleystampede.org/p/attractions/parades

The Greeley Stampede Independence Day parade showcases more than 120 entries including floats, bands and equestrian entries from all over Colorado and many surrounding states. The parade runs north along historic 10th Avenue starting at the beautiful University of Northern Colorado campus at 19th Street and ending on Fifth Street beyond historic Lincoln Park.

Denver

Downtown fireworks. July 2, 3 and 4, visible around Denver.

Catch free, downtown-visible fireworks displays at Coors Field on July 2 and 3 following the Colorado Rockies games against the Cardinals. On July 4, Elitch Gardens is offering a dusk fireworks display visible from the surrounding areas.

Louisville

Firework Show from the Coal Creek Golf Course. 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Coal Creek Golf Course, 585 W. Dillon Road, Louisville.

Coal Golf Course will NOT be open to the public to watch the firework show. Instead, spectators are encouraged to watch from their homes or from one of the suggested viewing sites: Police Department/Court Parking Lot, 992 W. Via Appia Way; Louisville Recreation & Senior Center, 900 Via Appia Way; or Vista Adventist Hospital, 100 Health Park Drive.

EVENTS

Afield 2021. 6 p.m. Saturday, July 10, Ollin Farms, 8627 N. 95th St., Longmont. Tickets are $150, bmoca.org

Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art’s education programs include seven different programs that serve over 8,000 people annually. BMoCA strives to increase the positive impact of art on the community, working toward the goal to double the number of people reached with its arts education programs to 15,000 people. The focus of these efforts will be on delivering arts education to K-12 youth in schools, particularly those schools designated as Title 1 which serve a high percentage of children from low-income families. To support these efforts, BMoCA presents the second year of Afield. Proceeds from this farm-to-table dinner will expand BMoCA’s outreach education programs. Local chef Nonna Eats, in partnership with Ollin Farms and local artist Rolf Dahl, will create a night of sensory excitement through food and art.

‘Race to Save the World’ Film Screening. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, Trident Booksellers and Cafe, 940 Pearl St., Boulder. Tickets: $10, tridentcafe.com

From Joe Gantz, the Emmy-winning producer of American Winter and Ending Disease, The Race To Save The World offers an intimate portrait of activists, aged 15 to 72, as they put themselves on the line to fight climate change. Encompassing protests and arrests, courtroom drama and family turmoil, these everyday heroes push to create a sustainable world, often risking their relationships, careers and freedoms in the process. Drawing on powerful footage and moving interviews, The Race to Save The World is an inspiring call to action, urging each one of us to become climate warriors for a livable future.

Author Talk: Tana Wojczuk — ‘Lady Romeo.’ 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, Boulder Book Store, 1107 Pearl St., Boulder. Tickets: $5, boulderbookstore.net

Lady Romeo tells the true story of Charlotte Cushman, a young woman who refuses to submit to others’ expectations. Raised in Boston at the time of the transcendentalists, a series of disasters cleared the way for Crushman’s life on the stage. Behind the scenes, Crushman was radical, making an independent income, supporting her family, creating one of the first bohemian artists’ colonies abroad, and living publicly as a queer woman. The story of an astonishing and uniquely American life, Lady Romeo reveals one of the most remarkable forgotten figures in our history and restores her to center stage, where she belongs.

ART

2021 Louisville Art Association Member Theme Art Show and Sale. July 1- July 31. East Simpson Coffee Company, 201 E. Simpson St., Lafayette.

Emergence can be interpreted in different ways: as emergence from the cold, snowy winter; emergence from the darkness of 2020; emergence from the fear and isolation of the pandemic; and more. Come to the Louisville Art Association’s Member Art Show and Sale to see works that revolve around the theme of emergence. Through the month of July, pieces will be on display and for purchase. Stop by and get a cup of coffee (or a glass of wine) and enjoy.

Susan Murphy

‘Portraits of a Toppled World Exhibit’ by Susan Murphy. July 2-Aug. 1, NoBo Art Center, 4929 Broadway, Boulder.

Susan Murphy used her quarantine time to chronicle many of the past years’ events with brush and paint. This 65-piece exhibit shifts from optimism to fear to anguish and back again. The exhibit has been designed as a silent auction with 100% of proceeds going to the Colorado Healing Fund — a local nonprofit organization benefiting Boulder’s recent mass shooting victims, families and communities. Stop by the artist’s reception between 3 and 8 p.m. on July 2 to meet Murphy and chat about her work.

‘Never Forget’ by Nicholas Galanin. July 2-Aug. 29, east window, 4949 Broadway, Unit 102B, Boulder, eastwindow.org

In this exhibit, Nicholas Galanin revisions the iconic Hollywood sign — one of the world’s most evocative symbols for ambition, assimilation, misrepresentation and the impacts of settler colonialism. Never Forget directs us toward the possibility of transferring land titles and management back to local Indigenous communities, while reminding us that land acknowledgments become only performative when they do not explicitly support the land-back movement.

MUSIC

Chris Daniels

The Alcapones. 5-8 p.m. Friday,July 2. Tickets: $25 per vehicle includes one person, $15 for each additional person up to four total.

Chris Daniels and the Kings. 7-10 p.m. Friday, July 2. Tickets: $25.

This seven-piece band has won awards for releasing horn-drenched rock ‘n’ soul. The Kings are celebrating their 37th year of touring internationally with the release of their 16th album.

Donavon Frankenreiter with Daniel Rodriguez. 8 p.m. Thursday, July 1. Tickets: $25-35.

Float Like A Buffalo with Guerrilla Fanfare. 8 p.m. Friday, July 2.

Tickets: $30-$35

Syd Takeshta Lindsey Stirling

Zeds Dead. 5 p.m. Friday, July 2. and Saturday, July 3. Tickets: $52+.

Blues Traveler. 8 p.m. Sunday, July 4. Tickets: $55-$75.

Dark Star Orchestra. 7 p.m. Monday, July 5. Tickets: $45+.

Lindsey Stirling. 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 7. Tickets: $54+

Moors & McCumber (folk/Americana). 5 p.m. Friday, July 2.

Fourth of July Twang Fest and Barbecue. 12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4. Tickets: $25.

Jon Allegretto Artistry (jonalle Dave Tamkin

INDIGENOUS. 7 p.m. Saturday, July 3. Tickets $28.

Strange Byrds. 6-9 p.m. Thursday, July 1.

Dave Tamkin. 6-9 p.m. Friday, July 2.

Venture Still. 6-9 p.m. Saturday, July 3.

Nancy (classical piano). 6-9 p.m.Wednesday, July 7.