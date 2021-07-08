What to do when there’s ‘nothing’ to do…

If your organization is planning an event of any kind, please email the arts and culture editor at crockett@boulderweekly.com

EVENTS

Roger’s River Run 5K. 7 p.m. Saturday, July 10, Roger’s Grove Park, 220 Hover St. (south parking lot), Longmont. Tickets: $23, bit.ly/3wpif54

Glow my goodness, Roger’s River Run is back in 2021! The St. Vrain Greenway will glow as folks of all ages walk, run or dance all the way to the finish line in their most bodacious party attire.

Cirque de Minuit (The Midnite Circus). 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday, July 10, Boulder Bandshell, 1212 Canyon Blvd., Boulder. Tickets: $15, frequentflyers.org

Frequent Flyers’ Professional Company joins the City of Boulder for Arts in the Park, a new program providing a vibrant blend of arts and cultural performances. The company will be setting up its outdoor rig for this aerial-entertainment show for all ages! Come be enchanted and thrilled by the spectacle!

The Imagination Collaboration. 1:30-10 p.m. Saturday, July 10, Junkyard Social Club, 2525 Frontier Ave., Unit A, Boulder, Tickets: $50-$125. Want to contribute, volunteer or need financial assistance? Reach out: info@thebigdream.life

Packed full of engaging playshops, speakers and immersive art, the Imagination Collaboration is a conference-festival with an opportunity to network with other creatives, accelerate your career and passion projects, and be part of the change you want to see in the world. If you’re born to be a badass revolutionary artist and adventurer (even if you’re closeted in a “normal” job), then this is the event for you. Join The Big Dream Collective, a socially regenerative project based out of Boulder that promotes more creative and adventurous living, for a full day of creativity, ending with a night time music and dance event.

Colorado Native: A Native American Comedy Showcase. 8 p.m. Saturday, July 10, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder. Tickets: $12, thedairy.org

Joshua Emerson hosts a showcase of the best in regional and national Indigenous Comics representing various Nations across America, plus one real Indian! Adrianne Chalepah headlines with Joshua Fournier, Wolf Brown, Evan Johnson and BK Shared. Presented to you by Creative Nations in collaboration with the Dairy Arts Center.

Atomic Film Series presents ‘Children of Men.’ 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 9, Trident Booksellers and Cafe, 940 Pearl St., Boulder, bit.ly/3qSepAc

Head down to Trident Cafe for a free screening of this dystopian, sci-fi thriller that takes place 18 years after the last child on Earth was born. The showing will be followed by a group discussion of themes presented in the film. The Atomic Film Series is presented by Rocky Mountain Peace and Justice Center and Naropa University Joanna Macy Center.

Shine Restaurant Last Curtain Call. 8-11 p.m. Friday, July 9, Shine Community: Food.Potions.Lifestyle. 2480 Canyon Blvd., Boulder. Tickets: $10, shinecommunity.com

They say all good things must come to an end, and July 9 marks the end of 22 years of community built by the Emich sisters as they close the doors to Shine. Gather some friends, toast with a potion, and celebrate at Shine one last time with music provided by the DJ Gettdowne.

JustUs: Stories from the Frontlines of the Criminal Justice System — with District Attorney Brian Mason. 6 p.m. Thursday, July 15 via Zoom. Free, motustheater.org/events

In this Motus Theater performance, special guest District Attorney Brian Mason (serving Adams and Broomfield Counties) will read aloud, and reflect upon, Motus JustUs monologist Juaquin Mobley’s story of systemic oppression and his insistence on transforming the brutality he was given as a DOC number into his own armor and influence. In between the reading of the story and the conversation between Mason and Mobley, participants will hear the music of the nationally touring a cappella group Spirit of Grace.

MUSIC

Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder:

Jackie Venson. 9 p.m. Saturday, July 10. Tickets: $15-19.

Concert Night on the Rooftop with Kingdom Jasmine & Zoe Berman. 5-7 p.m. Saturday, July 10, Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder. Tickets: $25, museumofboulder.org

Don’t miss this dual concert on the Museum of Boulder rooftop featuring Kingdom Jasmine and Zoe Berman. Kingdom Jasmine is the pen name of Bob Barrick, a singer-songwriter known for his boundary-bending style of folk rock. Berman is a Denver-based singer-songwriter. Frequently performing as a one-woman band, she accompanies her sultry vocals on the piano and guitar, often complemented by a hand-built suitcase drum played with her feet. Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase.

Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder:

The Petty Nicks Experience (Tribute to Tom Petty & Stevie Nicks). 8 p.m. Saturday, July 10. Tickets: $30.

Rachael & Vilray with Taylor Ashton. 8 p.m. Sunday, July 11. Tickets: $30.

Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Road, Longmont:

Rusty 44. 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, July 8. Free.

Representing all four corners of the American land, Rusty 44 is dedicated to spreading the roots of original bluegrass and Americana by performing toe-tapping, feel-good music. Featuring some fiery flat-picking, fiddle playing and mandolin strumming, Rusty 44 creates a dance-friendly vibe for all.

The Muse Performance Center, 200 E. South Boulder Road, Lafayette:

Paul Iwancio. 7 p.m. Thursday, July 8. Tickets: $10.

Essence Evans (jazz). 7 p.m. Friday, July 9. Tickets: $20.

Pete Olstad and Friends (jazz). 7 p.m. Saturday, July 10. Tickets: $20.

Sam Keedy Quartet (jazz). 7 p.m. Sunday, July 11. Tickets: $15.

St. Julien Hotel, 900 Walnut St., Boulder:

Brazilian Dance Party. 6-9 p.m. Friday, July 9.

Phil Robinson Quartet. 6-9 p.m. Saturday, July 10.

Oh Like Wow. 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 14.

Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder:

Brahms 4 with Pianist Stewart Goodyear. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8 and Friday, July 9. Tickets: $48-$75.

Haydn’s London Symphony. 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 11. Tickets: $48-$75.

Dickens Opera House, 300 Main St., Longmont:

ENKAY47. 7-10 p.m. Friday, July 9. Tickets: $20.

Fire and Ice (A Tribute to Pat Benatar). 8 p.m. Saturday, July 10. Tickets: $18.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison:

Aretha: A Tribute with the Colorado Symphony. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8. Tickets: $55+

The Avett Brothers. 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 12. Tickets: $59+.

Billy and The Kids. 7 p.m. Monday, July 12 and Tuesday, July 13. Tickets: $59+.

WORDS

Author Talk: Allyson Brantley — ‘Brewing a Boycott.’ 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, Boulder Book Store, 1107 Pearl St., Boulder. Tickets: $5, boulderbookstore.net

In the late 20th century, nothing united union members, progressive students, Black and Chicano activists, Native Americans, feminists, and members of the LGBTQ+ community quite as well as Coors beer. They came together not in praise of the ice-cold beverage but rather to fight a common enemy: the Colorado-based Coors Brewing Company. Wielding the consumer boycott as their weapon of choice, activists targeted Coors for allegations of anti-unionism, discrimination and conservative political ties. The story highlights the vibrancy of activism in the final decades of the 20th century and the enduring legacy of that organizing for communities, consumer activists and corporations today.

Author Talk: Jim Davidson — ‘The Next Everest.’ 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8. Boulder Book Store, 1107 Pearl St., Boulder. Tickets: $5, boulderbookstore.net

On April 25, 2015, Jim Davidson was climbing Mount Everest when a 7.8 magnitude earthquake released avalanches all around him and his team, destroying their only escape route and trapping them at nearly 20,000 feet. Suspenseful and engrossing, The Next Everest portrays the experience of living through the biggest disaster to ever hit the mountain. Davidson’s background in geology and environmental science makes him uniquely qualified to explain how this natural disaster unfolded and why the seismic threats lurking beneath Nepal are even greater today. But this story is not about “conquering” the world’s highest peak. Instead, it reveals how embracing change, challenge and uncertainty prepares anyone to face their “next Everest” in life.

Creator Conversation with Aaron Jones and Wesley Taylor. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15. Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th St., Boulder. Free, bmoca.org

This conversation will explore the inspiration behind BMoCA’s exhibition, Web Model Dot Space, and the theme of how existing spaces can facilitate visionary use. It will take place during the opening reception for the exhibition, which is part of the BMoCA + AIA CO program. BMoCA’s four-year partnership with the American Institute of Architects Colorado (AIA CO) seeks to foster, promote and inspire dialogue about what innovative design can accomplish for innovative cities.

THEATER

‘The Treasurer,’ by Max Posner. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8. Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden, minersalley.com

Join a Denver man known only as ‘The Son’ on his wild bike ride to hell in one of the most-acclaimed Off-Broadway plays of 2017. We’d all like to believe that when the time comes to step up and care for our aging parents, we’ll be up to the responsibility. But what if that mother abandoned you when you were 13, and your inheritance now is the financial and emotional burden that comes with her return to your life? The Treasurer is a non-stop, darkly funny and sharply intimate story that explores the hell of a guilty conscience.