What to do when there’s ‘nothing’ to do…

EVENTS

Boulder Arts Outdoors. 7 p.m. July 22 and 29 and Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 26, Boulder Bandshell, 1212 Canyon Blvd., Boulder, boulderartsoutdoors.com

Boulder Arts Outdoors returns with a dynamic bill of mixed performances at the Boulder Bandshell on Thursdays for the rest of July and all of August. Each performance will include five acts that range from contemporary ballet to Xicano funk music to juggling to bluegrass. Audiences can enjoy food and drinks from local purveyors alongside the dynamic lineups of local and regional talent. Performers include longtime local favorites such as Chris Daniels and the Kings with Freddi Gowdy, 3rd Law Dance/Theater, Peter Davison and Boulder Ballet, as well as exciting newcomers, including the Elisa Garcia Trio, Lady Romeo and VisKosity Dance Collective.

Dairy Comedy Showcase with Zoe Rogers. 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24, Dairy Arts Center, Boedecker

Theater, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder. Tickets: $15, thedairy.org

Zoe Rogers once again brings a delightfully inclusive bunch of funny people to the Dairy. George Delgado is a stand up comedian and future failed actor based out of Corpus Christi, Texas. Out and proud Marine vet Billie Jo Gillispie brings a high energy, unique perspective to the stage. Georgia Comstock is a local Denver comic, easily remembered for her major sass and goofy premises. Latino comic Rick Bryan has performed at most of the clubs in Colorado (Comedy Works South and Downtown, Denver Improv, Wit’s End Comedy Club, Loonees Comedy Corner and at the Downunder Comedy Club). After retirement from the Navy in 2009, Derrick Rush moved to Denver in pursuit of a new career: stand-up comedy. He’s now a regular at Comedy Works, where he recently took third place (out of 168 comics) in the renowned New Faces Competition.

Friends of the Library Book Sale. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, July 24, Lafayette Public Library, 775 W. Baseline Road, Lafayette, lafayettepubliclibrary.libcal.com

The Lafayette Public Library is closing out Summer Reading by supporting the group that makes the program possible. Support literacy and the library at The Friends of the Lafayette Public Library Foundation book sale. With books and DVDs of all genres, there is something for everyone, not to mention, everything is priced from 50 cents to $1! Stop by to support and expand your own library.

east window presents Reading, Music and a Full Moon. 6:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24, NoBo Arts Center, 4929 Broadway, Boulder, eastwindow.org

east window invites you to join in an evening of live musical performance and readings of poetry and fiction by Toni Oswald, Sarah Elizabeth Schantz, Junior Burke, Hillary Leftwich, Jade Lascelles, Max Davies and some surprise guests.

Phantasmagoria: A Pop-up Gallery. 6:30 p.m. Outworld Brewing, 1725 Vista View Drive, Suite B, Longmont, 720-545-2337.

Outworld Brewing presents a one-night-only immersive pop-up gallery experience featuring local artists. Groove to a synthesized mesh of electronic tunes as you weave through otherworldly displays of painting, illustration, sculpture and digital art.

MESA Sexual Violence Prevention Workshop. Noon-4 p.m. Friday, July 23, Ryan Wellness Center, 100 Alpine Ave., Boulder. Interested high school students can register at movingtoendsexualassault.org/trainingcenter

Moving to End Sexual Assault (MESA), a sexual violence resource center serving Boulder County, is offering a sexual violence prevention workshop for high school students and incoming freshmen interested in learning more about sexual violence and dating violence; setting and respecting boundaries; supporting survivors; reporting sexual violence; and information on a forensic medical exam. This one-day workshop will explore the ways that young people experience relationships and provide them with skills to identify and prevent sexual violence.

Casual Fest. 11 a.m. Friday, July 23. Boulder Bandshell, 1212 Canyon Blvd., Boulder. Donation options: venmo:@diycasual; cash:$diycasual

Casual Fest is a series of independent arts and music festivals at the Boulder Bandshell focused on showcasing the city’s diverse, independent art scene. Each event will be open to public application, inviting writers, poets, political activists, speakers and artists of all varieties to perform their work in 5-10 minute slots. There will be a networking table for creatives to come create art with free supplies while listening to music and meeting people. Learn more: bit.ly/2ToP4BI

Hippy Bluegrass Church. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Sunday, July 25. Boulder Bandshell, 1212 Canyon Blvd., Boulder. Tickets: $5-$10 via Eventbrite, bit.ly/3en8iPB

This all-ages event will feature a live bluegrass band, poetry readings, story-telling and good vibes. Nick Forster began hosting monthly Hippy Bluegrass Church “services” at eTown Hall in 2019, leading participants through energetic and thoughtful gatherings backed by an amazing cast of bluegrass musicians. Start the day together with friends and other music lovers to sing songs like “I’ll Fly Away,” “A Beautiful Life,” “I Saw the Light,” “Angel Band,” and other staples from the genre.

MUSIC

Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder:

Cole Scheifele Album Release Show — with Hunter Burnette. 7-11 p.m. Saturday, July 24. Tickets: $30 in advance, $35 at the door.

Cole Scheifele

Cole Scheifele is an up-and-coming folk singer/songwriter based out of Denver, Colorado. He combines beautiful melodies with deep and thought-provoking lyrics that he says stem from his never-ending hunger to discover more about the human experience. “I don’t think we ever stop learning and digesting thoughts and feelings from the world around us,” Scheifele said in a press release. “I try to go into some of the deeper parts of the mind that can be inherently scary, but also endlessly beautiful.” Scheifele was chosen as a Top 10 Finalist out of over 400 entries for the Planet Bluegrass Rocky Mountain Folk Festival Songwriting Competition. His new album, The Hideaways, is out on July 22.

BDT Stage, 5501 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder:

Denver Dolls

On The Rocks: A Modern Rat Pack Quartet. 6 p.m. Thursday, July 22. Tickets: $65.

Denver Dolls featuring Bianca and the Fly Guys. 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 23 and 24. Tickets: $65.

Inspired by WWII-era shows, this sassy trio roots their music, attire and light-hearted performance in the tradition of the female groups of the 1930s, ’40s and ’50s.

The Caribou Room, 55 Indian Peaks Drive, Nederland:

Tenth Mountain Division. 5-8 p.m. Saturday, July 24. Tickets: $30/vehicle includes 1 person, $20/each additional person up to 6 total.

Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder:

Cha Wa with Guerrilla Fanfare. 8 p.m. Friday, July 23. Tickets: $15-$18.

Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main St., Boulder:

Strangebyrds. 5 p.m. Saturday, July 24.

The Wildmans. 5 p.m. Sunday, July 25.

Selasee and the FaFa Family

The St Julien Hotel, 900 Walnut St.:

Dechen Hawk.6 p.m. Thursday, July 22.

Selassie and The Fafa Family. 6 p.m. Friday, July, 23.

Maria Lopez. 6 p.m. Saturday, July 24.

Stone Cottage Studios Backyard Summer Concert Series, stonecottagestudios.com:

A Night of Music with Antonio Lopez & Jonathan Sadler. 6 p.m. Saturday, July 24. Tickets: $15-25.

Red Rocks Amphitheater, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison:

Orville Peck and Yola.7 p.m. Thurs. July 22. Tickets: $40.

STS9.6 p.m. Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24.

Guster. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 25. Tickets: $46+.

Seven Lions. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 27. Tickets: $35+.

WORDS

Author Talk: Joseph Fink — ‘The Halloween Moon,’ in Conversation with Ransom Riggs. 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 27 via Crowdcast. Tickets: $16.99-$46.99, bit.ly/3hTbDYN

Esther Gold loves Halloween more than anything in the world and is determined to go trick-or-treating this year despite the fact that her parents think she’s too old. But something feels off. No one is answering their door. An unlikely crew must find a way to lift a curse that has been placed upon their small town before it’s too late.

Author Talk: Brie Doyle — ‘You Should Leave Now.’ 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, Boulder Book Store, 1107 Pearl St., Boulder. Tickets: $5, boulderbookstore.net

If you want to live an extraordinary life, you have to make space for your soul. You Should Leave Now is a practical guide to drawing rich benefits —mental, emotional and spiritual — from a personal retreat. In plain-spoken prose that is rich with ideas, research, gentle suggestions and compelling stories, Brie Doyle shares the benefits of retreating.

BETC Theatre Truck Show: ‘John Quincy Adams.’ 7 p.m. Friday, July 23, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder, thedairy.org. Free.

The BETC Theatre Truck comes to The Dairy Arts Center parking lot for a free, outdoors showing of John Quincy Adams, about the brilliant but quick-tempered one-term president and Congressman. Award-winning playwright Aaron Posner (Stupid F**king Bird, Cyrano) imagines conversations between Adams and extraordinary Americans like George Washington, Frederick Douglass and Abigail Adams. From BETC’s new traveling outdoor stage, four Colorado actors chart JQA’s 70-year journey from mischievous child to reluctant diplomat to abolition advocate.

Starkid Productions Presents ‘Firebringer.’ 8 p.m. Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24, The Spark, 4847 Pearl St., Suite B4, Boulder. Tickets: $16-$22. More showtimes available at thesparkcreates.org

At the dawn of humanity, one tribe of cave-people survive the many trials of prehistoric life under the wise leadership of Jemilla, The Peacemaker. But one member of the tribe doesn’t seem to fit in. Zazzalil’s always trying to invent things to make life easier… for herself. While out hatching her latest scheme, Zazzalil stumbles upon the most important discovery in history. This musical is rated PG-13.

‘The Threepenny Opera’: A play with music by Kurt Weill and Bertolt Brecht. Stream this performance Thursday, July 22, 7:30 p.m. MDT through Sunday, July 25, 11 p.m. MDT at cupresents.org

With acerbic wit, The Threepenny Opera delivers a cautionary tale about capitalism packaged in a world-class musical production, available for streaming through CU Presents.