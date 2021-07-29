What to do when there’s ‘nothing’ to do…

If your organization is planning an event of any kind, please email the arts and culture editor at crockett@boulderweekly.com

EVENTS

Venardos Circus.

July 29-Aug. 8, Outworld Brewing, 1725 Vista View Drive, Longmont. Tickets: $16.50-$46.50, venardoscircus.com/longmont

The Venardos Circus held its first performance in 2014 at the Los Angeles County Fair. Created by former Ringling Bros. Ringmaster Kevin Venardos, the show featured a cast of six artists in a kind of Broadway/circus musical. In the years since, Venardos Circus has reinvented the American circus tradition for a new generation — no animals, all human talent. Enjoy acrobats, contortion, comedians and more.

Boulder Fine Art Street Festival.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, Aug. 1, 1710 29th St., Boulder, bit.ly/3zEQ7wO

Presented by Howard Alan Events (HAE), a national producer of juried art shows, the Boulder Fine Art Street Festival at 29th Street represents original, hand-crafted artwork from more than 100 national and international artists. The outdoor art gallery will feature photography, ceramics, glass, wood, handmade jewelry, collage and more. Artists will be on-site for the duration of the festival to talk about their art and answer questions.

Kristin Gornstein

‘From Past to Present’ presented by Cultural Caravan.

7:30 p.m. Friday, July 30, B2 Center for Media, Art and Performance at the Roser ATLAS Institute, 1125 18th St., Basement Level 2, Boulder. Free, culturalcaravan.org

Mezzo-soprano Kristin Gornstein is joined by leading members of the Colorado Symphony, CU College of Music and the Baroque Chamber Orchestra of Colorado for an immersive journey from the 17th century into the present day. Featuring music by John Dowland, Henry Purcell, John Tavener, Benjamin Britten and Caroline Shaw.

Hope for Justice presents Human Trafficking Awareness Workshop.

6 p.m. Thursday, July 29, E. Simpson Coffee House (Upper Room), 201 E. Simpson St., Lafayette. Register via Eventbrite: bit.ly/372Ah36

Human trafficking happens every day across the U.S. With school and social interactions increasingly taking place online, there are ample opportunities for grooming. Education is the key to preventing it. How do we educate and protect our kids? What do predatory signs look like? How do we respond? This presentation is geared to equip and empower you.

Motus Theater presents Undocumonologues: Stories From Our Undocumented Neighbors — with Rep Pramila Jayapal.

5 p.m. Friday, July 30. Via Zoom, register at motustheater.org

Join National Partnership for New Americans, U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal and Motus Theater for a special Immigrant Heritage Month performance where Motus’ undocumented monologists invite you, via Zoom, into their homes to share autobiographical stories about their dreams, hopes and fears. Their artfully crafted monologues interrupt the dehumanizing and racist anti-immigrant narratives around our nation and challenge people to acknowledge the danger to us all from the current threats facing the undocumented community and take action.

Hope for Justice presents Human Trafficking Awareness Workshop.

6 p.m. Thursday, July 29, E. Simpson Coffee House (Upper Room), 201 E. Simpson St., Lafayette. Register via Eventbrite: bit.ly/372Ah36

Human trafficking happens every day across the U.S. With school and social interactions increasingly taking place online, there are ample opportunities for grooming. Education is the key to preventing it. How do we educate and protect our kids? What do predatory signs look like? How do we respond? This presentation is geared to equip and empower you.

Author Talk: Tim Higgins — ‘Power Play.’

5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1. Virtual Event presented by the Boulder Bookstore, boulderbookstore.net

Elon Musk is among the most controversial titans of Silicon Valley. To some he’s a genius and a visionary; to others he’s a mercurial huckster. Billions of dollars have been gained and lost on his tweets; his personal exploits are the stuff of tabloids. But for all his outrageous talk of mind-uploading and space travel, his most audacious vision is the one closest to the ground: the electric car. A story of power, recklessness, struggle and triumph, Power Play is an exhilarating look at how a team of eccentrics and innovators beat the odds — and changed the future. Hear author Tim Higgins speak about his book at this virtual event hosted by Boulder Book Store.

MUSIC

50 Shades of Blue

50 Shades of Blue.

7-9 p.m. Thursday, July 29.

Wrapping up the Summer Sundown series is 50 Shades Of Blue, a savory gumbo of funkalicious blues and R&B made from Dan Crecco’s New Orleans tinged drums and percussion, Christine Webb’s soulful vocals and solid bass lines, and Doc Seely’s mastery of all things with six strings.

Dru Heller Quintet with Ron Miles. 7 p.m. Friday, July 30.

Art Lande and the S Band. 7 p.m. Saturday, July 31.

Vocal Marvel.

2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, July 31, Grace Gamm Theater. Tickets: $22.60.

This performance will feature a variety of show tunes, pop music, jazz and the brand new featured a cappella group, Vocal Marvel — a miscast night of fun and entertainment for the whole family.

Gasoline Lolipops

Louisville Downtown Street Faire, downtownlouisvilleco.com/street-faire

Gasoline Lollipops. 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 30. Tickets: Free.

Mike Wird & Plain N’ Simple. 8 p.m. Saturday, July 31. Tickets: $20-$25.

The Mighty Twisters. 9 p.m. Saturday, July 31. Tickets: Free.

The Might Twisters

Boulder Bandshell, 1212 Canyon Blvd., Boulder:

Colorado Music Festival: Ivalas Quartet. 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 31. Tickets: Free.

Dream with Us Concert.

6-9 p.m. Friday, July 30.

Get excited to dance the night away with some amazing DJs, artists and people. All proceeds from this show will go toward DREAM EQUAL, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering people to realize their full potential regardless of gender or sexuality.

Mat Kearney

Mat Kearney with Rob Drabkin. 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2. Tickets: $35-$50.

Nashville-based, Oregon-born Mat Kearney is back with his new studio album January Flower. Written between an isolated retreat in Joshua Tree and his home studio, January Flower sees Kearney in his rawest form, distilling the songwriting process and rediscovering the joy of making music.

Colorado Music Festival: Hadelich Plays Beethoven’s Violin Concerto. July 29 and 30. Tickets: $48-$75.

Colorado Music Festival: Copland’s Lincoln Portrait. 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1. Tickets: $48-$75.

CMF: Brooklyn Rider. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3. Tickets: $48-$75.

Pete Muller & The Kindred Souls

Join Stone Cottage Studios on Thursday, July 29, presenting a special, hybrid acoustic show featuring Pete Muller & The Kindred Souls. Doors open at 6:30 P.M. and the show begins at 7:00 P.M., rain or shine. Ticket buyers are welcome to bring their favorite seating (lawn chairs, blankets, pillows), drinks and a picnic. Please note that all ticket holders are will have to show ID upon entry.

Chris Collins with Alex Mitchell: A Tribute To John Denver.

6 p.m. July 29, 30, 31 and Aug. 1 BDT Stage, 5501 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder.

The best John Denver tribute show on any side of the Rocky Mountains will bring you home to the place you belong. Award-winning singer-songwriter, Chris Collins brings the unmistakable energy and enthusiasm to the stage that was the hallmark of John Denver’s performance. Featuring Boulder Canyon musician Alex Mitchell on guitar, fiddle and mandolin.