What to do when there’s ‘nothing’ to do…

EVENTS

Stefania Orru

Tinder Live with Lane Moore. 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder. Price: $20 —18 and over event.

Tinder Live! With Lane Moore is the critically acclaimed, anything-can-happen, totally improvised, interactive comedy show where Moore projects her Tinder onto a screen, swipes through the best of the worst Tinder profiles live on stage, and the audience votes whether she swipes right or left, and she messages them in real time, to hilarious results.

Josh Blue. 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, Dairy Arts Center, Gordon Gamm Theater, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder. Tickets: $20, thedairy.org

Following his win on NBC’s Last Comic Standing in 2006, Josh Blue has risen through the ranks to become a well-established headliner at venues throughout the world. Josh does over 200 shows a year, continuing to spread laughter and break down stereotypes of people with disabilities (Blue has cerebral palsy). His stand-up routine is in a constant state of evolution and his off-the-cuff improvisational skills guarantee that no two shows are alike.

Longmont 150 Opening Reception. 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, Longmont Museum & Cultural Center, 400 Quail Road, Longmont.

What makes our town special? Is it the pure water, which led us to overcome Longmont’s temperance origins to become a center of craft brewing? Or is it our long history of innovation, in telecommunications, data storage and patents? Or, the many years when Main Street was the place to cruise on a Friday night? Discover these stories and more in Longmont 150, the Museum’s celebration of Longmont’s Sesquicentennial. Kids will love taking a “ride” in our customized lowrider and exploring Longmont’s bygone industries with stops on our model train. The Museum’s historic collection will shine with objects gathered over the past 80+ years, such as the first flag ever flown over Longmont.

Ron Garan — ‘Floating in Darkness.’ 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, Boulder Book Store, 1107 Pearl St., Boulder. Tickets: Price: $5, boulderbookstore.net

Humanity faces an unprecedented crisis that threatens all life on Earth. Desert Storm fighter pilot, NASA astronaut and Boulder resident Ron Garan addresses this head-on in Floating in Darkness: A Journey of Evolution. Garan explores the dancing, intersecting orbits of religion, spirituality and science while grappling with his own role in the violence of combat and the effects of war on all aspects of human life. Through riveting stories and deep introspection, Garan shows readers how to discover their purpose, detoxify our divisive culture, and become a “white blood cell” in a growing immune response to heal our world.

An Evening with eTown Founders Nick and Helen Forster. 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder. Tickets: $18.

In April 1991, the world-renowned radio/podcast program eTown launched, making its way to the Colorado Music Hall of Fame this April. To honor those years of providing one-of-a-kind great live musical performances and compelling social and environmental focused conversations, the Museum of Boulder is throwing eTown a party. Nick and Helen Forster, cofounders of Boulder’s eTown, will share their experience of the past 30 years in an interview led by local favorite Colorado Sound DJ Ron Bostwick. Following the interview, feel free to mingle on the beautiful rooftop of the Museum and visit with Nick and Helen (they’ve even offered to do a song or two!).

Kenbe Fem Social Fundraiser for Haiti. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, Twisted Pine Brewing Company, 3201 Walnut St., Suite A, Boulder. Price: Kenbe Fem social fundraiser is free. Film screening is ticketed.

Batay La film director Malia Bruker and producer Sarah Cruz invite Coloradans to learn about Batay Ouvriye (Workers Struggle) and the Haitian workers who sew our T-shirts and pandemic masks, their movement to resist exploitation and their request for international solidarity as they face growing instability exacerbated by gang violence and the recent assasination of Haitian president Jovenel Moïse. Batay La screens twice at Mimesis Film Festival. Following the Saturday, Aug. 7 screening, the conversation continues after the screening with Kenbe Fem, a social fundraiser for Haitian workers at 7:30 p.m. at Twisted Pine Brewing Company. Bites are covered; you cover your beer.

Creative Catalyzers Sustainable Summer Daze. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Boulder Central Park, Arapahoe Avenue and 13th Street, Boulder. Free.

Creative Catalyzers is hosting a creative community sustainable day at Boulder Central Park as part of the Arts in the Parks program. Art workshops and info sessions will be held to support an ecocentric vision of Boulder. Learn how the City provides biodegradable take-out containers, where to drop off your e-waste, how you can turn your recycled materials into art, and meet your local, sustainable organizations and more! Join us in making waste into art! All ages are welcome to participate. Please bring rinsed out take-out container lids, colored plastic caps or recycled materials you think would be a great addition to our collaborative mural and tree wraps.

CONCERT LISTINGS

Thursday, Aug. 5

Picnic on the Plaza — Las Dahlias Duo. Noon. Festival Plaza, 311 S. Public Road, Lafayette.

The Tuffenuffs The Tuffenuffs

Beethoven’s Eroica + Joel Thompson’s World Premiere (classical). 6:45 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder. Tickets: $45-$76.

The Tuffenuffs: Blues Underground. 8 p.m. The Louisville Underground, 640 Main St., Louisville. Admission: $10-$15.

Friday, Aug. 6

Rocky Mountain Folks Fest. Aug. 6-8, Planet Bluegrass, 500 W. Main St, Lyons.

Grant Ole Opry Live (Americana). 5 p.m. Last Stand Tavern, 32138 Highway 72, Golden. Admission: Free.

Jeremy Mohney Band (jazz/swing). 5 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main St., Gold Hill, Boulder.

The Miley Brothers. 6 p.m. Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt St., Longmont.

Vince Herman & Friends (a hybrid indoor/outdoor show). 6 p.m. The Caribou Room, 55 Indian Peaks Drive, Nederland. Parking: $35 per vehicle includes one person; $25 for each additional person up to six total in a parking space; $100/four person circle.

Ten Miles South

Tipper. 8 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. Tickets: $67.50-$100.

Ten Miles South with Hate Drugs, HoldFast, Clayton Polzkill (indie rock). 9 p.m. The Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder. Tickets: Advance $15, Day of Show $18.

Mark Farina with Godlazer (house/dance). 9 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder. Tickets: $20-$27.

Saturday, Aug. 7

Matt G Funkmas$ter (funk, hip-hop and soul). 3 p.m. Dickens 300 Prime, 300 Main St., Longmont. Admission: Free.

JJ Fraser (acoustic blues, folk and rock). 5 p.m. Last Stand Tavern, 32138 Highway 72, Golden. Admission: Free.

300 Days (bluegrass). 5 p.m. The Caribou Room, 55 Indian Peaks Drive, Nederland. Parking: $10 per vehicle includes one person; $10 for each additional person up to six total in a parking space; $40/four person circle.

Stone Cottage Studios Summer Music Series presents An Evening with Covenhoven. 5:30 p.m. Tickets available at stonecottagestudios.com

The Tony Luke Band (R&B, roadhouse rock). 8 p.m. The Louisville Underground, 640 Main St., Louisville. Tickets: $15 — limited table seating.

Tipper (electronic). 8 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. Tickets: $67.50-$100.

Sunday, Aug. 8

Clay Rose Trio (alt-country/Americana). 5 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, Charles Sawtelle Memorial Outdoor Stage, Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main St., Gold Hill, Boulder. $15 cover

Bluegrass at the Muse. 7 p.m. Muse Performance Space, 200 E. South Boulder Road, Lafayette. Tickets: $20.

Joe Bonamassa

Joe Bonamassa (blues rock). 8 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. Tickets: $59-$199.

Bands on the Bricks: Selasee and the Fafa Family (reggae) with Shanna in a Dress. 5:30 p.m. 1300 block of the Pearl Street Mall, 1942 Broadway, Suite 301, Boulder.

Monday, Aug. 9

Joe Bonamassa. 8 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. Tickets: $59-$199.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

Wilco & Sleater-Kinney (Americana/indie rock). 8 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. Tickets: $55-$99.50.

Wednesday, Aug. 11

Rüfüs Du Sol (electronic). 7:30 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. Additional show on Aug. 12.