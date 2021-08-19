What to do when there’s ‘nothing’ to do…

EVENTS

Bob Margolin Masterclass Blues Workshop. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, Roots Music Project, 4747 Pearl St., Suite V3A, Boulder. Tickets: $20 at Eventbrite.

Bob Margolin is a blues guitar player and singer who tours worldwide with his band, solo, or as a featured guest. He delivers orginal songs and the spirit of Chicago Blues that he learned onstage and recording in Muddy Waters’ band from 1973-1980. Margolin is known for his slide guitar, powerful vocals and the sound, stories and time travel of his experiences with the legends he knew. Join us for an intimate masterclass workshop with Margolin at the funky Roots Music Project warehouse in Boulder. Sit back and enjoy Margolin’s stories, tips and a guaranteed good time. No guitar is needed. All ages. Margolin has requested all attendees show proof of vaccine or receipt of negative COVID test.

Outworld Brewing hosts the ‘Elixir Immortus’ Beer Launch Party. 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, Outworld Brewing, 1725 Vista View Drive, Longmont.

Outworld Brewing Master Brewer Mike Hall is crafting a special blood-orange witbier that will premiere at the Colorado Festival of Horror (COFOH) Beer Launch Party on Aug. 21, as well as being available at the COFOH convention this September (10-12, Embassy Suites by Hilton Central Park, 4444 N. Havana St., Denver). Plans for the launch party include a meet and greet with artist Xander Smith, a Longmont native and Hollywood concept artist. There will be a live acoustic performance from Brian Bonsall, child actor from Star Trek The Next Generation and Family Ties, whose first feature was the horror film Mikey.

Chalkmont. 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, Downtown Longmont, firehouseart.org/summeronthestreets2021

More than a dozen community artists will join together to create chalk art throughout Downtown Longmont on Main Street. Artists will be located on Main Street and in the breezeways Downtown between Third and Sixth avenues. Artists will turn concrete into a vivid canvas of colorful chalk art. Enjoy live art, music and local artisan vendors in a small enough crowd to maintain social distancing.

Elaine Waterman

Shutterstock Ripe peaches in basket on wooden background

22nd Annual Lafayette Peach Festival. 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, North parking lot on Waneka Parkway West of Public Road, Lafayette.

The 22nd Annual Lafayette Peach Festival centers around world famous, all-natural Palisade peaches. Enjoy peach pies and peach cobblers, food vendors, crafters, antique dealers and some of the finest artists from the Front Range and Western States — plus, children’s activities.

eTown’s Pay or Play: August Edition. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce St., Boulder. Tickets: $20, etown.org

The monthly “Pay or Play” events at eTown are based on birthdays of well-known songwriters. For August’s show, eTown has selected the following songwriters to highlight: Buck Owens, Elvis Costello, Jeff Tweedy, John Lee Hooker, Kacey Musgraves, Mark Knopfler, Phoebe Bridgers, Rodney Crowell, Van Morrison, Percy Mayfield and Robert Plant. To attend in-person, either perform a song by one of the performers above, or purchase a ticket. Tickets will only be sold to fill to 70% capacity. To request to perform, please visit to etown.org.

YWCA Boulder County Grand opening of Persimmon Early Learning. 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, Persimmon Early Learning of YWCA Boulder County, 2222 14th St., Boulder.

The event will also allow YWCA volunteers, families, donors, program participants and community partners to tour the fully renovated indoor and outdoor learning spaces and first floor facilities of YWCA Boulder County. The event will begin at 3 p.m. with an open house and refreshments on the large playground. Guest speaker Congressman Joe Neguse will address the urgent need for affordable, high-quality child care in Boulder County and beyond as well as how safe, affordable child care is essential to getting parents back to work and growing our local economy. Congressman Neguse will speak at 4 p.m., with the final donor and funder presentations scheduled for 4:20 p.m.–5 p.m.

Liquid Mechanics Brewing Seventh Anniversary Party and Outdoor Music Festival. 1-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 and noon-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, Liquid Mechanics Brewing, 297 U.S.-287, Suite 100, Lafayette.

WIth more than 20 beers on tap and seven bands playing over two days on an outdoor stage, Liquid Mechanics Seventh Anniversary Party is where you want to be this weekend. Friday is co-headlined by VanCruelen (Mötley Crüe and Van Halen tribute band) and Guerrilla Radio (Rage Against the Machine tribute band). Bands on stage Saturday include Seeing Stars (Jerry Garcia tribute band), Logan Green (of Flash Mountain Flood), Ultralowfi (acoustic rock trio), and Rogue 2 (stomp rock). Friday there is a $15 cover charge starting at 4:30 p.m., which includes your first beer. Saturday is free entry all day to the public. There will be special release beers on both days.

Cindy Brandle Dance Company: ‘Project Human.’ Friday, Aug. 20 and Saturday, Aug. 21, Dairy Arts Center, Gordon Gamm Theater, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder. Tickets: $10-$25.

Held at the Gordon Gamm Theater, the third installment of Cindy Brandle Dance Company’s “A World On Fire” series will delve into the resilience of humans, the ongoing process of rising, and the continued demand to combat hatred, discrimination and marginalization. Combining an original soundscore, dance-for-camera films, and live athletic, passionate, modern dance performance, Project Human will take the audience on an impassioned journey. Due to the latest announcement from the CDC, the highly-contagious Delta variant, and us wanting to keep everyone safe, the theater will remain at 65% capacity, and masks will be required while inside the theater.

Shutterstock Snake in paradise giving an apple fruit to a woman. Forbidden fruit concept.

The Upstart Crow Theatre Co. presents The Diaries of Adam and Eve. Aug. 19-29, Dairy Arts Center, Grace Gamm Theater, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder. Tickets: $21-$25.

How might it be to live as the first woman? To wonder at the beauty of the stars, just out of reach? Wandering the Earth discovering the mountains and the plains, the brontosaurus and the parrots? How might it be to live as the first man? To sleep for 22 out of the 24 hours in a day, not to give much care about anything, and to be basically irritated by everything, woman? Join us as we walk along through the evolution of the first love story, as Adam and Eve live incidentally with each other until, as a consequence of eating from the tree of knowledge, they begin to love each other and more.

CONCERTS

Thursday, Aug. 19

Picnic on the Plaza: Graciella Alvarado. Noon. Festival Plaza, 311 S. Public Road, Lafayette. Free.

Roots & Rhythm : Blues Underground. 8 p.m. The Louisville Underground, 640 Main St., Louisville. TIckets: $10-$15.

The Strangebyrds. 6 p.m. BOCO Cider, 1501 Lee Hill Drive, Unit 14, Boulder. Free.

Friday, Aug. 20

The Johnny O Band. 6 p.m. Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt St., Longmont. Free.

Dave Tamkin & Co. 6 p.m. St Julian Hotel, 900 Walnut St., Boulder. Free.

Jonathan Saraga Sextet. 7 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637 S. Broadway St., Boulder. Tickets: $15.

The Jayhawks with Gasoline Lollipops Acoustic Trio. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium, 198 Morning Glory Drive, Boulder. Tickets: $28–$43.

Soul Sacrifice (Santana tribute). 8 p.m. Dickens Opera House, 300 Main St., Longmont.

Banshee Tree Album Release. 9 p.m. The Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder. Tickets: $15-$18.

Saturday, Aug. 21

Matt G Funkma$ter. 3 p.m. Dickens 300 Prime Patio, 300 Main St., Longmont. Free.

The Steeldrivers with Woodbelly. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium, 198 Morning Glory Drive, Boulder. Tickets: $28–$43.

An Evening with Lovers Leap. 5:30 p.m. Stone Cross streets of Seventh and Evergreen. Address is shared in the order confirmation and email after tickets are purchased. Tickets: $25-$30, stonecottagestudios.com

Sunday, Aug. 22

Cary Morin and Ghost Dog. 7 p.m. Dairy Arts Center parking lot, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder. Tickets: $20.

Wylie “Crazy Horse” Jones. Noon. Dickens 300 Prime, 300 Main St., Longmont. Free.

Monday, Aug. 23

Moors & McCumber. 5:30 p.m. Gold Hill Pub, 531 Main St. Boulder. Tickets: $50.00

Wednesday, Aug. 25

‘Life Lessons’ Album Release: Tim O’Brien, Bill Frisell, Dale Bruning — with Nick Forster (virtual livestream). 7 p.m. $10, etown.org

Elderbrook. 8 p.m. The Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder. Tickets: $18-$20.