What to do when there’s ‘nothing’ to do…

If your organization is planning an event of any kind, please email the arts and culture editor at crockett @ boulderweekly.com

EVENTS

Boulder Burlesque presents Hot Stuff Summer Burlesque Show. 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, Supermoon, 909 Walnut St., Boulder. Tickets: $25-$500, boulderburlesque.com

Expect Boulder Burlesque’s signature style: tackling hot seat issues, educating about consent culture and offering plenty of sizzling surprises. Featuring Anaïs Despair, Mx. Tangerine, Nova Nyx, Paisley Peach, Roxanne Whiskey, and your MC, Ms. Monica Maybe.

Watershed Days Festival. Noon-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, LaVern Johnson Park, 600 Park Drive, Lyons.

Left Hand Watershed Center presents the 2021 Watershed Days Festival. Friends and families are invited to learn about and celebrate our watersheds with live music, dance performances, engaging activities, free snow cones (for the first 200) and giveaways and prizes! Interactive booths include: Stream table, aquatic mammals, bird banding, fly tying and casting, fish rearing, forest restoration, games, trivia, community science, and more.

LGBTQ Mental Health Town Hall. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, via Zoom. Please RSVP to receive webinar information: bit.ly/town-hall-mental-health

You’re invited to attend Out Boulder’s LGBTQ+ Mental Health Town Hall to hear the findings about its 2021 LGBTQ+ COVID Impacts Survey and learn about a new program, The Point//El Puente. The results of the survey showed that the needs for mental health services in the LGBTQ+ community are great and have been exacerbated by the pandemic. In response to this need, Out Boulder has developed The Point, an entry point for LGBTQ+ community members for mental health therapy and case management services, a program for uninsured and income qualified or Medicaid/Medicare-receiving LGBTQ+ people that offers immediate support and referrals. This town hall is for everybody, including folks who are seeking mental health support and for providers who are interested in being a long term provider for this program. Spanish interpretation provided.

Boulder Taco Fest. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, Foothills Community Park, 800 Cherry Ave., Boulder. Tickets: $25-$50.

This is the place for the best tacos from Boulder County vendors, a curated list of craft breweries, eclectic tequilas, high-flying Luchadores, awesome live bands, and lots of free fun for the kiddos. Named as Elevation Outdoors Magazine’s Best Beer Fest in the Rockies, Boulder Taco Fest is quickly becoming Boulder’s must-do event of the summer. You’ll enjoy amazing food, drinks, and entertainment at a breathtaking venue at the base of foothills.

Great Boulder Duck Race. 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, Scott Carpenter Park, 1505 30th St., Boulder. Free.

The annual Great Boulder Duck Race returns at Scott Carpenter Pool in a bid to support Boulder’s Parks and Recreation Department. The community is invited to watch the unleashing of hundreds of “adopted” rubber ducks to race in Scott Carpenter’s Lazy River, where prizes will be awarded from Rocky Mountain Paddleboard, Liberty Puzzles, Spavia, Mountain Standard Clothing, RovR, McGuckin Hardware, Gateway Park, Pellman’s Auto, Woodhouse Day Spa and Backcountry Access, to name a few. Volunteers will collect the winning ducks at the race’s finish line and prizes will be awarded to the winners. Entertainment will include a live synchronized swimming performance by 5280Synchro and a Rocky Mountain Neptunes water polo demonstration. A Sweet Cow truck will be on hand to serve ice cream and family games can be played poolside. To adopt a duck, please visit: play-boulder-duckrace.square.site/fundraising-teams.

Lemon Sponge Cake Ballet presents ‘Anima’ Outdoor Performance and Conversation. 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, Boulder JCC, 6007 Oreg Ave., Boulder. Tickets: $22.

Join us for a beautiful outdoor performance by Lemon Sponge Cake Contemporary Ballet followed by stimulating conversation with choreographer Robert Sher-Machherndl and Jenifer Sher. Bring blankets, camping chairs, food and drink, and enjoy a relaxing summer evening of entertainment.

ART

In his photographs, Will Wilson (Diné) observes that American culture remains enamored with one particular moment in a photographic exchange between Euro-American and Aboriginal American societies: the decades from 1907 to 1930 when photographer Edward S. Curtis produced “The North American Indian” photographic series. For many people, even today, Native people remain frozen in time in Curtis’s romanticized and stereotypical portraits. Wilson’s CIPX project intends to challenge the documentary mission of Curtis from the standpoint of a twenty-first century indigenous, trans-customary, cultural practitioner, supplanting Curtis’s Settler gaze and the old paradigm of assimilation with a re-imagined vision of the complex identities of contemporary Native people.

Tim Whiten: ‘Tools of Conveyance.’ On view through Dec. 18, CU Art Museum, Visual Arts Complex, 1085 18th St., Boulder.

‘Tools of Conveyance’ is full of drawings, anchored by sculptures that reference his artistic practice of repetitive mark making. Sometimes these marks relate to the emotions of mundane, daily activities in the home, and other times to religious symbols and images.

Kate Petley: ‘Staring into the Fire.’ On view through Dec. 18, CU Art Museum, Visual Arts Complex, 1085 18th St., Boulder.

‘Staring into the Fire’ brings together a suite of new abstract works on canvas ranging in their depictions from airy thresholds to steely-cold and muscular structures to those verging on internal combustion.

CONCERT LISTINGS

Thursday, Aug. 26

Keb’ Mo’ Band. 7 p.m.Chautauqua Auditorium, 98 Morning Glory Drive, Boulder. SOLD OUT.

Toney Rocks. 7 p.m.Muse Performance Space, 200 E. South Boulder Road, Lafayette. Tickets: $10-$20.

Shamaar Allen and the Underdawgs. 7:30 p.m. Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder. Tickets: $20.

Groove Holiday. 8 p.m.The Louisville Underground, 640 Main St., Louisville. Tickets: $10-$15.

Friday, Aug. 27

Seth Walker. 5:30 p.m. Stone Cottage Studios is located in North Boulder at the cross streets of 7th and Evergreen. Address is shared in the order confirmation and email after tickets are purchased. Tickets: $15-$35, stonecottagestudios.com

50 Shades of Blue. 6 p.m. Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt St., Longmont. Free.

The Long Run. 6 p.m. Longmont Downtown Summer Concerts, Fourth Avenue and Kimbark Street, Longmont.

Acoustic Ambush. 9 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder. Tickets: $15-$18.

Saturday, Aug. 28

Chris Musial. 3 p.m.Dickens 300 Prime, 300 Main St., Longmont. Free.

Mojomama. 6 p.m. Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt St., Longmont. Free.

Strangebyrds. 6 p.m. Großen Bart Brewery, 1025 Delaware Ave., Longmont. Free.

Opera on Tap at Isabelle Farm: Farm Opera Dinner. 6 p.m. Isabelle Farms, 1640 Baseline Road, Lafayette. Free. Bring your own picnic.

Taylor Shae Duo. 7 p.m. Abbott and Wallace, 350 Terry St., Suite #120, Longmont. Free.

Paradise Theatre (A Tribute to STYX). 8 p.m. Dickens Opera House, 300 Main St., Longmont. Free.

Funk Knuf. 8 p.m. The Louisville Underground, 640 Main St., Louisville. Tickets: $18-$23.

The Intolerables with Lauren Joy, DJ Sully (Late Set). 9 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder. Tickets: $15-$18.

Wednesday, Sept. 1

Rodrigo Y Gabriela With David Keenan. 6:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium, 98 Morning Glory Drive, Boulder. SOLD OUT.

Thursday, Sept. 2

Town Mountain. 8 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder. Tickets: $15-$17.50.

Friday, Sept. 3

Amos Lee with Mutlu. 6:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium, 98 Morning Glory Drive, Boulder. Tickets: $60–$75. Second performance on Saturday, Sept. 4.