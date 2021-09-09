What to do when there’s ‘nothing’ to do…

EVENTS

Youth Center Pop-up in Loomiller Park

3:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 14, Loomiller Park, 1700 11th Avenue, Longmont. For more information, please visit bit.ly/cyflongmont or call the Youth Center at

303-651-8580.

Every Tuesday in September, this pop-up will offer activities for middle- and high-school aged students in neighborhood and community parks. Activities will include a variety of crafts and sports, food, team-building exercises, and opportunities to develop life and social skills. Families interested in receiving additional details and updates about upcoming Youth Center events can subscribe via text by sending the word “fun” to 833-436-1350.

Shutterstock Group of people celebrate party with beer

Lafayette Brew Fest

2-7 p.m. Saturday, September 11, Morrell Printing Solutions, 990 S. Public Road, Unit C, Lafayette

Explore craft and microbrews one pour at a time, featuring breweries/cideries all within 75 miles of Lafayette.

Family Cruiser Ride

3 p.m. Sunday, September 12, Boulder Public Library, 1001 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder. Price: $25—all proceeds will be donated to nonprofits

Join in this family-friendly cruiser ride to help raise money for the Boulder PLAY Foundation, Community Food Share, Boulder Community Cycles, and the brand new Junkyard Social Club. Start the afternoon by meeting performers Paige and Jeff at the Main Branch of the Boulder Public Library to enjoy the PLAY Foundation-created Tree House. Then the group will head down the Boulder Creek path to Scott Carpenter Park to meet folks from Community Food Share and enjoy a treat. The final leg of the cruise takes the group to Junkyard Social Club for more entertainment and treats!

Shutterstock

Third Annual Boulder Valley Wine Festival

11 a.m. Saturday, September 11, Louisville Community Park, 955 Bella Vista Drive, Louisville. Tickets: $40-$80

The Third Annual Boulder Valley Wine Festival will feature more than 20 Colorado wineries, 30 retail vendors, food vendors and live music. General admission tickets include a commemorative glass, wine tote and unlimited tastings. VIP tickets include access to the VIP tent with catered food and a wine bar. Non-drinker tickets are available at the gate. Chairs and picnic baskets are encouraged.

Boulder Downtown Fall Fest

Friday-Sunday, September 10, 11 and 12, Pearl Street, Boulder

For three days, the Pearl Street Mall, as well as 14th Street between Spruce and Pearl streets, will be filled with arts, crafts, and other makers, a beer/wine/margarita garden, live music, and children’s activities during the annual Downtown Boulder Fall Fest. Friday the event runs from 5-9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. (with activities for families at 9 a.m.) and Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (with activities for families at 9 a.m.). Visitors will be entertained with a wide range of musical performances by local bands including Jeff and Paige, Foxfeather, The Sweet Lillies, The Goonies, and more.

SanitasFest Eighth Anniversary Party

Noon-10 p.m. Saturday, September 11, Sanitas Brewing Company, 3550 Frontier Avenue, Unit A, Boulder. Price: $5—tickets sold at door

Join the team at Sanitas Brewing to celebrate the brewery’s eighth anniversary with music (Goodsmiles, Desert Furs, Drunken Hearts, DJ Elf), food and, of course, beer. Taste newly released beers, the Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout, Black IPA, Marauder, and Ginger Deluge. Specialty flights will be available in the taproom. McDevitt Taco Supply will also be slinging tacos on the patio deck.

Parasol Arts: ‘The Seasons’

Friday, September 10, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder. Tickets are $15-$15, thedairy.org

Parasol Arts, Colorado’s only Argentine tango performance company, combines the mediums of Argentine tango, music, visual arts and poetry in this multimedia presentation. The show will incorporate the visual artwork of Michelle Courier, from Denver’s Westward Gallery, the music of Astor Piazzolla’s The Four Seasons of Buenos Aries, played by The Austin Piazzolla Quintet, and the poetry of Vivaldi.

Boulder Story Slam featuring singer/songwriter Darryl Purpose

7 p.m. Sunday, September 12, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder. Tickets are $15-$25, storyslamboulder.com/tickets

The structure for Story Slam is simple: There’s a theme for the night (LAND for September 12). Audience members put their name in a hat to tell a story. If their name gets drawn, they come to the stage to tell a true, five-minute story based on the theme— without notes. At the end of the night, the audience votes on the best story. Story Slam host and producer Johanna Walker will be joined on stage by songwriter and recording artist Darryl Purpose—who also happens to be one of the world’s fastest card counters. You’ll get the chance to hear music from across Purpose’s eight albums of original music.

ART

Opening Reception: ‘¡Oye! More Than Street Art—De La Gente’

5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, September 10, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder. Exhibition runs through October 31.

¡Oye! More Than Street Art: De La Gente brings together a diverse group of Colorado-based street artists reflecting inspiration, influence, life, and expression through personal culture. Street art has long been associated with free expression in public spaces with the use of graffiti, murals, and art installations. The eight featured artists— Anthony Garcia Sr., Juan Fuentes, Markham Maes, Anthony Maes, Diego Flores Arroyo, Victor Escobedo, UC Sepia, and Karma Leigh—bring their own personal journey to represent a different viewpoint of Colorado.

Opening Reception: ‘All Together Now,’ by Janelle W. Anderson

6-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, Firehouse Art Center, 667 Fourth Avenue, Longmont. Exhibition runs through October 3.

Janelle W. Anderson’s paintings may look familiar to gallery visitors at the Firehouse Art Center: This spring, Anderson requested images from the community and received submissions from more than 20 locals. Anderson then spent the summer re-mixing elements of the images into paintings that form a colorful collage enveloping the full gallery space. All Together Now is declarative: an immediate collage drawing structure from its composite parts.The resulting installation consists of recognizable pieces, suggestions of something you’ve seen before or a familiar face, like the memory of dreams or flickering film stills.

ArtWalk on Main Street

4-8 p.m. Saturday, September 11, Main Street (from Third Avenue to Longs Peak), Longmont

After a pandemic hiatus, ArtWalk is back. The Festival will close Main Street from Third Avenue to Longs Peak to celebrate arts, culture and community, and also Longmont’s 150th anniversary. Erik Mason, curator of history at the Longmont Museum, will be opening Longmont’s time capsule at ArtWalk, and guests can participate in making the new Century Chest, to be opened in 2121. The Niwot Chiefs Cool Car Club will be on hand to celebrate Longmont’s cruising cars history while the Legendary Ladies will be portraying famous women from Longmont’s history. In commemoration of the 20-year anniversary of 9/11, Elevated Yoga Studio is graciously opening their studio as a space for anyone wishing to pause and reflect, inviting the community to gather for a 10-minute guided meditation with an instructor at the top of each hour (4-7 p.m.). Enjoy music, art and performances at various stages, more than 40 artists booths, and food and beverages for purchase.

CONCERTS

Thursday, September 9

Mollie O’Brien and Rich Moore (American roots). 7:15 p.m. Thursday, September 9, Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Road, Longmont. Tickets are $15-$20.

Shack and the Bachas (blues). 8 p.m. Thursday, September 9, The Louisville Underground, 640 Main Street, Louisville. Tickets: $10-$15.

Friday, September 10

Orchard Creek (bluegrass). 2:30 p.m. Friday, September 10, Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Road, Longmont. Tickets: $8-$12.

NEEDTOBREATHE with Switchfoot, The New Respects. 7 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison.

Wild Rivers with Lindsey Lomis-Night One (folk). 8 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets are $18-$20.

Here Come the Mummies with Hearty Har (funk). 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder. Tickets are $20-$25.

Antonio Lopez Trio (folk). 7 p.m. The Tune Up at Full Cycle, 2355 30th Street, Boulder. Free.

Saturday, September 11

The 19th Annual Soul Rebel Festival (reggae). 4-11 p.m. Sunshine Acres, 6717 Valmont Road, Boulder. Free.

The Well Intentioned (’70s and ’80s rock). 6 p.m. Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt Street, Longmont. Free.

Brandi Carlile with Tanya Tucker (Americana). 7 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison. Tickets: $55-$109.50.

Left Hand Monkey Wrench (Grateful Dead tribute). 7 p.m. The Louisville Underground. 640 Main Street, Louisville. Tickets: $10.

Tony Trischka & Nick Forster—Music and Conversation (roots). 7 p.m. September 11, eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce Street, Boulder. Tickets are $25.

Wild Rivers with Lindsey Lomis-Night Two (folk). 8 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets are $18-$20.

Taylor Shae at The Soundpost Sessions (folk). 8 p.m. Longmont Public Media, 457 4th Avenue, Longmont. Tickets: $15.

Sunday, September 12

Singer-Songwriter Sundays. 5 p.m. The Tune Up at Full Cycle, 2355 30th Street, Boulder. Free.

Brandi Carlile with Tanya Tucker (Americana). 6 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison. Tickets: $55-$109.5.0

Beer and Hymns Northern Colorado. 6 p.m. Dickens Opera House, 300 Main Street, Longmont. Tickets: $6—15 and under are free.

Beatles vs. Stones—A Musical Showdown (classic rock). 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 12, Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder. Tickets are $25-$55. All attendees will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter the venue or a negative test result within 72 hours of entry.

Monday, September 13

Death Cab for Cutie with Perfume Genius (indie rock). 7:30 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison.

Tuesday, September 14

Alison Wonderland (dance/electronic). 6 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison. Tickets: $40-$89.95.

Wednesday, September 15

George Nelson (blues). 5 p.m. Hotel Boulderado, 2115 13th Street, Boulder. Free.

Alison Wonderland (dance/electronic). 6 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison. Tickets: $40-$89.95.

Thursday, September 16

Circles Around the Sun (rock/jam). 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder. Tickets are $35-$29.50.

Mersiv with Smoakland, SuperAve., and Meduso (dance/electronic). 9 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets are $25-$30.