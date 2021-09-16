What to do when there’s ‘nothing’ to do…

EVENTS

Join Wibby Brewing Company and Bicycle Longmont for a day of bicycle-related activities, a BMX show, Pedalpalooza, a cruiser ride, and a post-ride concert with more than 1,500 other cyclists of all ages, types, and abilities.

Experience more than 100 artists in a group exhibition, bid on artwork, and enjoy light fare by Cured and complimentary beverages. Tickets to the Opening Reception include exhibition and auction access for the duration of ARTMIX, both on-site and online. More information at bmoca.org

The Bee Boulder Family Festival is filled with educational activities, live music, face painting, prizes and more—a fun-packed day of celebrating all the worker bees of the natural world. There will even be a special performance by Jeff & Paige. Visit beeboulder.org for more events.

The Roasted Green Chiles Festival will feature music, including both a DJ and a mariachi band, and Left Hand Brewing has brewed two green chile beers just for the occasion. Zia Chiles of Hatch, New Mexico, will be roasting chiles for sale throughout the festival. In addition, there will be a food truck offering green chile burgers and other food items.

Comedy Underground featuring Rion Evans. 8 p.m. Friday, September 17, The Louisville Underground, 640 Main Street, Louisville. Tickets: $15-$20

Rion Evans is a native of Chicago, Illinois, but his comedic career began on the West Coast in the comedy-rich Los Angeles circuit. While DJing for one of California’s top comedy clubs, The Comedy Union, Evans became a student of comedy long before he actually made his first crowd laugh. Learning first hand from today’s elite comedians such as Kevin Hart, Leslie Jones, Tony Roberts, and Rodney Perry, Rion’s comedic talents are described as natural and unique.

Out Boulder County invites you to The GAYLA, a fundraising event featuring live and silent auctions and comedy from the incomparable Margaret Cho. Those who join in-person will mingle on the terrace for a beautiful evening in the fresh air. A virtual option is available to folks who prefer to attend the GAYLA from home.

The Sixth Annual Chili Bowl fundraiser and fall pottery sale will include artist demonstrations, handmade pottery, and live (but background) music on both days. Every chili bowl purchase includes a pint of chili made by restaurant partners. All proceeds benefit our free outreach programs.

Join Motus Theater, either in person at the Gordon Gamm Theater in the Dairy Arts Center, or online via Zoom, for the national premiere of Boundless Truth: Women’s Stories of Freedom and Incarceration. In Boundless Truth, Black women leaders who were formerly incarcerated tell autobiographical stories of the racism, biases, and injustices within the criminal legal system. Performance includes musical responses by Colorado’s famed Spirit of Grace, a cappella social justice singers, and a special performative response from IWADE, the Intergenerational Woman’s African Drum and Dance Ensemble.

Get back in the saddle for Boulder’s 45th annual Bike to Work Day, complete with more than 50 breakfast stations around Boulder serving free food and drink to the estimated 7,000 participants riding or walking to work. Find breakfast station locations here: walkandbikemonth.org/event/walk-and-bike-to-work-day

Mapleton Hill PorchFest returns with dozens of bands on the leafy streets and welcoming porches of Mapleton Hill. Local food vendors will provide tasty snacks and meals. Ride your bike, bring your lawn chairs, kids, dogs, and a little cash to tip the musicians.

Willow Farm presents the fifth semi-annual Colorado Guitar Festival. This year’s artists include Alfredo Muro, Michael DeLalla, Ben Johnson, Steve Mullins, David Tutmark and Duo Mosaico. Some seating will be provided (bringing your own is encouraged), along with refreshments, flower bouquets, and produce for sale (organically grown on-site). Regional builders of classical guitars (Wilson Burnham, Chris Conery, and Martin Ters) will be on-site displaying their instruments.

Say My Name is presented as part of Local Theater Company’s Local Lab new play festival. The play follows Sheung Min, a Korean immigrant who is haunted by ghosts day and night asking her to release their souls while she is preparing for her citizenship test. Sheung Min subsequently realizes these ghosts were pioneer women immigrants who made a contribution to Asian American history but were not recognized as American citizens.

CONCERTS

Thursday, September 16

BuffStreet on the Hill (various bands). 6 p.m. Hill Parking Lot at 13th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, Boulder. Free.

Punch Brothers with special guests Aoife O’Donovan, Hawktail. 6 p.m. Planet Bluegrass Ranch, 500 W. Main Street, Lyons. Tickets are $60.

The Silver Cars, Scott Martin with Sheryl Renee (jazz). 7 p.m. Caffe Sole, 637R S. Broadway Street, Boulder.

Felonius Smith Trio (jazz). 8 p.m. The Louisville Underground, 640 Main Street, Louisville. Tickets are $10-$60.

Friday, September 17

Rogue 2 (acoustic rock). 6 p.m. Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt Street, Longmont. Free.

Boulder School of Rock. 6:30 p.m. Twin Peaks Golf Course, 1200 Cornell Drive, Longmont. Free

Live Music Fridays. 6:30 p.m. The Tune Up, 2355 30th Street, Boulder. Free.

Steep Canyon Rangers with Jon Stickley Trio (bluegrass). 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium, 198 Morning Glory Drive, Boulder. Tickets are $23-$38.

Christian French with Sarah Barrios (electro pop). 8 p.m. Fox Theatre,1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets are $16-$18.

Forever Man (Eric Clapton cover band). 8 p.m. Dickens Opera House, 300 Main Street, Longmont. Tickets are $16.

Clay Rose with Adam Perry (Americana/rock). 6 p.m. Spirit Hound Distillers, 4196 Ute Highway, Lyons.

Saturday, September 18

Deborah Stafford and the State of Affairs (funky blues and soul). 6 p.m. Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt Street, Longmont. Free.

Jazz Cabaret featuring Shirley Delta Blow. 6 p.m. Center for Musical Arts, 200 E. Baseline Road, Lafayette. Tickets are $25.

An Evening with Phil Lesh & Friends. 7 p.m. Planet Bluegrass Ranch, 500 W. Main Street, Lyons. SOLD OUT.

Ten Years Gone (Led Zeppelin cover band), The Strange Parade (The Doors cover band). 7:30 p.m. Dickens Opera House, 300 Main Street, Longmont. Tickets are $16 online / $18 at door.

An Evening with Rickie Lee Jones (pop). 8 p.m.Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder. Tickets are $35-$45.

Ancient Echoes (psychedelic rock). 8 p.m. The Louisville Underground, 640 Main Street, Louisville. Tickets are $18-$23.

Yheti with Ternion Sound, HoneyBee (dance). 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre,1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets are $20-$25.

Sunday, September 19

eTown presents Hippie Bluegrass Church. 10:30 a.m. Huntington Bandshell, 1212 Canyon Boulevard, Boulder. Tickets are $10.

Taylor Shae (folk-singer/songwriter). 5 p.m. The Wheel House, 101 Second Avenue, Niwot. Free.

Little Tree Acoustic House Concerts presents Tom Prasada-Rao. 4 p.m. potluck, 5:30 p.m. music. Advanced reservations are required. Email info@LittleTreeAcoustic.com or call 303-620-6634.

Wednesday, September 22

George Nelson (jazz). 5 p.m. Hotel Boulderado, 2115 13th Street, Boulder. Free.

Andy Shauf (singer/songwriter), Son Little (R&B). 8 p.m. Fox Theatre,1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets are $25-$28.