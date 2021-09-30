What to do when there’s ‘nothing’ to do. . .

EVENTS

Third Annual Fundraising Gala—A Barbecue Benefit For Boulder Pregnancy Resource Center. 5:30 p.m. Thursday, September 30, Wiens Corporate Hangar at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport, 11824 Corporate Way, Broomfield. Price: $120—call 303-960-7915 if cost is an issue.

The Boulder Pregnancy Resource Center, a Boulder-based non-profit that supports and empowers women facing an unplanned or unexpected pregnancy, is hosting its third annual gala fundraising event in-person. It includes a barbecue dinner and dessert bar, complimentary wine and beer, inspiring stories, and special entertainment. Tickets can be purchased at boulderpregnancyresourcecenter.com

Boulder Ballet Fall Concert. 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 1, Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder. Price: $20-$54.50.

Boulder Ballet’s opening performance of the 2021/22 season will explore the wide range of creative styles by some of today’s foremost choreographers. From American modern dance in Paul Taylor’s mesmerizing Airs to Christopher Wheeldon’s intricate partnering work in The American, Boulder Ballet continues to challenge limitations and boundaries in artwork. The company will also premiere renowned choreographer Amy Seiwert’s The Devil Ties My Tongue.

Author Talk: Phoebe S. K. Young—’Camping Grounds.’ 6:30 p.m. Thursday, September 30, Boulder Book Store, 1107 Pearl Street, Boulder. Price: $5, boulderbookstore.net

In Camping Grounds, Phoebe S. K. Young takes a closer look at the history of camping since the Civil War, revealing a deeper significance of this American tradition and its links to core beliefs about nature and national belonging. In her research, Young rediscovers unexpected and interwoven histories of sleeping outside. These entwined stories show how Americans camp to claim a place in the American republic and why the outdoors is critical to how we relate to nature, the nation, and each other.

Comedy Underground with Luke Gaston. 8 p.m. Friday, October 1, The Louisville Underground, 640 Main Street, Louisville. Price: $15-$20—limited table seating first come, first seated.

Luke Gaston will lead this night of laughs featuring three local comedians. David Rodriguez has been featured on NPR, Just For Laughs, and many other festivals and clubs across the country. Gabby Gutierrez-Reed has been in the 2018 and 2019 Longmont Laughfest, and hosts a comedy open mic every Thursday at The White Whale Room. Korey David is a psychedelic-loving ex-Mormon who works out his angst on stage.

Boulder County Women’s March. 10 a.m. Saturday, October 2, Boulder Courthouse, 1333 Pearl Street, Boulder; 11:30 a.m. Roosevelt Park,

Longmont.

On Saturday, October 2, thousands of women in every state—including here in Colorado—will mobilize and march in response to legislation in Texas and Mississippi that limit women’s reproductive choice. The marches have been organized in order to send a message to the Supreme Court that is scheduled to reconvene on October 4. Attend one of two Boulder County marches. Join YWCA Boulder County in mobilizing and defending reproductive rights by registering at: map.womensmarch.com

Arts in the Open presents ‘Dracula: The Death of Nosferatu.’ Saturdays and Sundays through October 31, Chautauqua Park, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder. Price: $15-$20.

Enjoy a moderate hike while you hear a version of the Gothic classic about the romantic monster from the Carpathian Mountains near the Borgo Pass. Old professor Van Helsing has come to the aid of his friend and student, Dr. Seward, at Whitby Asylum in England. Mina Murray is suffering from a mysterious ailment which threatens to postpone her marriage to Jonathan Harker. Van Helsing has come fresh from scientific detective work in London investigating a frighteningly similar case. Very soon the beast joins them, and he is most serious about his plans for Mina. But the unholy vampire has met his final match in Van Helsing and friends. Once hikers arrive at a scene location, they can sit back, relax and watch a scene from the production. Once the scene is complete, you’ll move on to the next location.

Fall Cabaret at Frequent Flyers. 7 and 9 p.m. Saturday, October 2, Frequent Flyers Aerial Dance, 3022 E. Sterling Circle, Suite 150, Boulder. Price: $30-$45—$30 admission to cabaret; $15 optional wine tasting.

Frequent Flyers’ Fall Cabaret showcases the talents of the amazing faculty and performers in its home studio with 45-minute performances on aerial silks, hoop, sling, and more. Enjoy a flight of five of Vinnie Fera’s award-winning wines along with a FFP performer in the tasting room. Then head across the parking lot to Studio 1 for one of the cabarets. A portion of the proceeds supports Frequent Flyers. Limited seating for the wine tastings to preserve safety.

Boulder Premiere of ‘Stoke the Fire.’ 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Thursday, September 30, Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder. Tickets are $20 each, $15 with student ID, and only $10 for ages 16 and under at the early show.

Teton Gravity Research is returning to the Boulder Theater for the winter kick-off party of the year with a new, feature-length ski and snowboard film, Stoke The Fire. Whether you choose to come to the family-friendly early show or party at the late show, it’s sure to be a great night. As always, there will be a ton of prize giveaways from partners at Sierra Nevada, YETI, The North Face, Atomic, Volkl and others. Plus, everyone in attendance will have a shot at the tour grand prizes: a trip to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, an epic prize pack from Sierra Nevada, plus gear from YETI, Atomic and more.

Movie Night: Akira Kurosawa’s ‘Dreams.’ 6:30 p.m. Thursday, September 30, R Gallery and Art Bar, 2027 Broadway, Boulder. Free.

Comprised of eight mythic vignettes, this late work by Akira Kurosawa was inspired by the beloved director’s own nighttime visions, along with stories from Japanese folklore. Join in for a visually stunning film by one of the masters of filmmaking.

CONCERTS

Thursday, September 30

Tyler Childers with Margo Price, John R. Miller (Americana). 6:30 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison. Tickets: $49.95.

BuffStreet on the Hill (various bands). 6 p.m. Hill Parking Lot at 13th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, Boulder. Free.

The Johnny O Band (blues and funk). 8 p.m. The Louisville Underground, 640 Main Street, Louisville. Tickets: $10.00 to $15.00 —table Seating for 2 guests

Friday, October 1

Rancid & Dropkick Murphys (punk). 6 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $49.99-$60.

RL Grime (drum and bass). 8 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $35.75-$150.

Taken! (covers). 6 p.m. Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt St, Longmont. Free.

Bill Kopper Erik Deutsch album release quartet (jazz). 7 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637 S. Broadway Street, Boulder. Suggested cover: $15.

Mipso with Anna Tivel (string band). 9 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $15-$20.

Flamingosis with Ian Ewing (R&B/soul). 9 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $18-$20.

Saturday, October 2

Ultralowfi (acoustic rock). 6 p.m. Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt Street, Longmont. Free.

311 with Iration, Iya Terra (rock/ska). 6 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison. Tickets: starting from $59.95.

The California Honeydrops (blues). 8 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $32.50.

Bill Kopper Erik Deutsch album release quartet (jazz). 7 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637 S. Broadway Street, Boulder. Suggested cover: $15.

That Eighties Band (covers). 8 p.m. Dickens Opera House, 300 Main Street, Longmont. Tickets: $23.

Tsuruda + Chee + Esseks (hip-hop/avant-garde electronic). 9 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $20-$25.

Sunday, October 3

Parkway Drive (metalcore). 6:45 p.m. Mission Ballroom,4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $32.50.

Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange) with The Tallest Man on Earth, Bonny Light Horseman (folk). 7 p.m.Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison. $42.50-$75.

Bill Kopper Erik Deutsch album release quartet (jazz). 7 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637 S. Broadway Street, Boulder. Suggested cover: $15.

Julian Lage (jazz guitar). 7:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $21-$23.

Monday, October 4

Leon Bridges (soul). 8 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. $60.95-$135.

Bob Mould Band with Slow Caves (alternative rock). 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $25-$30.

Tuesday, October 5

Heilung (experimental folk). 7 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison. Tickets: $48.50-$79.50.

Dead Can Dance (art rock). 8 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. $50-$100.

Wednesday, October 6

Brasstracks with TOBi (R&B/hip-hop). 9 p.m. The Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $20-$25.

Leon Bridges with Abraham Alexander (soul). 7 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison. Tickets: $69.50-$99.50.