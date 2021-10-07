What to do when there’s ‘nothing’ to do . . .

EVENTS

[un]WRAP: Emerging Global Citizenship in Transcultural Fusion Dance (virtual event). 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 8 (additional dates: Saturday, October 9 and Sunday, October 10). Tickets are $10. Virtual Event URL: bit.ly/3irzNJV

Showcasing dance submissions from across the globe, this season’s [un]WRAP embraces Transcultural Fusion Dance (TcFD) to imagine what fair trade cultural exchange should look like. These works ask what it means to let nation-state boundaries fall away and be part of a deliberately and thoughtfully blended global family. Featuring a week of interactive symposiums that culminate in a streamed, virtual performance, [un]WRAP invites audiences to lean in and engage with the ever-evolving landscape of dance.

‘The Hunter’

The Russian Film Series at CU Boulder. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, October 7, (additional dates: Thursday, October 21, Thursday, November 18), University of Colorado Boulder, Regent Drive at Broadway, Boulder.

Kick off CU’s Russian Film Series with Bakur Bakuradze’s The Hunter (2011), a film by one of the most original directors working in Russia today. It tells the story of a hunter whose life changes when workers from a local women’s prison colony land on his farm.

Out Boulder County wants to know How Would You Spend $63 Million? 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, October 12, via Zoom. Join the event here: bit.ly/3iD2Wl8

Out Boulder County invites you to provide your input and ask questions about how Boulder County will spend the $63 million dollars it will receive from The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). A portion of the $63 million has already arrived, with the rest expected in 2022. Boulder County Commissioners, in conjunction with Community Foundation Boulder County, have developed a survey and they want to hear from the LGBTQ+ community about how these dollars should be spent. We will be discussing possible uses for the county’s portion of ARPA funding and then encouraging everyone to take a brief survey that the county will then use to guide their decisions.

Firehouse Art Center presents ‘Lazarus.’ 2-6 p.m. Saturday, October 9, Firehouse Art Center, 667 Fourth Avenue, Longmont. Free.

In Lazarus, the Firehouse Art Center brings together artists addressing immigration and American identity from a variety of perspectives, media, and methods. Featuring Joy Nagy, Boryana Rusenova Ina, Grace Gutierrez, Thinh Dinh, and Gregg Deal.

Creative Nations Indigenous Arts Market and Festival. October 7-11, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder. All events are free except for the concert on Saturday, October 9.

The inaugural Creative Nations Indigenous Arts Market and Festival will feature artists booths, traditional/cultural dance performances, live music, a film festival and panel discussions, plus indigenous food to enjoy.

Gigantes at the Dia de Los Muertos Celebration in Longmont.

Day of the Dead Family Celebration. 2-6 p.m. Saturday, October 9, Dickens Opera House, 300 Main Street, Longmont.

The Día de los Muertos Family Celebration is back in downtown Longmont, featuring a street festival, music and dance performances, arts and craft activities, cultural education, delicious food, downtown business altars, the Gigantes Procession, and the Firehouse Art Center’s Catrina Ball. Día de los Muertos exhibitions at both the Longmont Museum and Firehouse Art Center will also be open and free. Park downtown or at the Longmont Museum and take the free shuttle between locations so you can enjoy all the activities of the day. Schedule: Family Fiesta, 2-6 p.m.; Gigantes Procession, 6-6:30 p.m. starting at the Fiesta; Catrina Ball, 6:30-10:30 p.m., $15 general admission, $25 VIP.

You Know Me.’ 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 9, The Spark, 4847 Pearl Street, Suite B4, Boulder. Price: $12-$15, available via Eventbrite, bit.ly/3B9ghce

Based on the viral hashtag, these true-life stories chronicle six personal experiences with abortion, and explore the nature of choice. Women from our community share ways safe access to this procedure has shaped, and saved, their lives in a one-night-only re-staging of this piece. All profits from this production will go to the ACLU. Audiences should note that this show contains adult language and descriptions of sexual violence, which some may find triggering.

Pumpkin Pie Days Vintage and Antique Market. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, October 9 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, October 10, Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont. Admission: $5 per person, children under 12 free.

The leaves are turning and the air is getting crisp, which means it’s time for Pumpkin Pie Days Vintage and Antique Market, featuring a wide array of dealers from around Colorado and out of state. Over two days you can check out art, collectibles, toys, fine jewelry, costume jewelry, southwest, furniture, home décor, and more. The show is a fundraiser for the St. Vrain Historical Society and its mission of historic preservation and education. Masks are required for all participants ages 2 and up regardless of vaccination status.

Cirque Mechanics: ‘Birdhouse Factory.’ 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 9, Macky Auditorium, 1595 Pleasant Street, Boulder. Price: $23-$90.

Following last season’s sold-out performance, Cirque Mechanics returns to Macky with Birdhouse Factory, the simple story of daily life in a widgets factory. Acrobats, contortionists and clowns find inspiration everywhere, from classic Rube Goldberg machines to Charlie Chaplin, building an unlikely world full of bewitching delights.

Hades Circus presents an Underworld allurement of pole and aerial dance.

Hades’ Circus: An Underworld Allurement of Pole & Aerial Dance. 8 p.m. Saturday, October 9, Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $30-$50.

Vertical Fusion Pole and Aerial Studios take the stage at Boulder Theater to bring you its renowned Halloween show. Prepare to become powerless in the face of Hades herself, who will prey on the buried contents of your mind. Welcome to Hades’ Circus! Let your Underworld misadventure begin!

JustUs: Stories From the Frontlines of the Criminal Justice System with Reverend Pedro Silva (virtual event). 5 p.m. Sunday, October 10 via Zoom. Free. RSVP at: motustheater.org/events

Reverend Pedro Silva, from First Congregational Church UCC-Boulder, will be reading aloud Brandon Wainright’s autobiographical story of systemic oppression. One man’s story of navigating life when surviving and thriving are at war with each other. A reflection on racism, poverty, and carceral systems which ignore humanity. The reading will be followed by both personal and theological reflections on the importance of sacred hospitality, and the impact of stepping into the shoes of a person who was formerly incarcerated.

Erin Wolf: ‘Lift Off! The James Webb Space Telescope.’ 7 p.m. Monday, October 11, virtual event URL:

bit.ly/3oE9V1i

The most anticipated observatory ever built—the James Webb Space Telescope—will soon be launched on one of the world’s largest rockets. Webb must be precisely folded to fit into the rocket, and then once deployed it must precisely unfold—a series of minute steps that Webb’s international team will anxiously monitor. Ball Aerospace built Webb’s optical system and is supporting NASA’s integration and test and will support the launch and commissioning as Webb travels one million miles to its orbit point. This talk will be presented by Erin Wolf, a Ball Aerospace program manager. Wolf has worked on Webb since 2009, at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center and then at Ball Aerospace. Before her role as Ball’s Webb program manager, she contributed to Landsat 9’s TIRS-2 instrument and to Hubble Servicing Mission 4.

Shutterstock TORONTO – NOVEMBER 5: An Indigenous woman chanting slogans during a solidarity rally with the Dakota Access Pipeline protesters on November 5, 2016 in Toronto, Canada.

Nederland Community Library screening of ‘End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock.’ 5 p.m. Sunday, October 10, HubNed, 80 Big Springs Drive, Nederland. Free. Registration is required: nederland.colibraries.org

In honor of Indigenous People’s Day, the Nederland Community Library is screening End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock, a film by Emmy Award-winning producer and director Shannon Kring. The film will be followed by a panel discussion on Indigenous rights to water and environmental protection. Guest panelists include Sky Roosevelt-Morris (who is featured in the film) and Angela Bibens Henry of Red Owl Law. Light dinner fare will be provided by Tocabe, an American Indian Eatery, and local chefs. The program is free and seating is limited.

Smokus Pocus: A 420 Magic Show. 7 p.m. Friday, October 8, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder. Tickets: $26.

This THC-induced magical extravaganza is packed with trippy tricks. Caricatures will come to life, objects will vanish and reappear in impossible places, minds will be read. The show is for ages 18 and up.

CONCERTS

Thursday, October 7

Denny Driscol Plays with Strangers. 6 p.m. Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt Street, Longmont. Free.

Illenium with Wooli, Kaivon, Faybl. 6 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison.

Tickets: $49.95-$99.

Pro Musica Colorado: Rainbow Strings. 7:15 p.m. Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Road, Longmont. Tickets: $15-$20.

Rett Madison and Brianna Straut. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder. Tickets: $15.

Joni Mitchell “Blue” tribute concert with Katie Boeck. 7:30 p.m. Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder. Tickets: $25.

Pat Metheny Side-Eye with James Francies and Joe Dyson. 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $60-$85.

Most Gutter, Wildcard and August Light. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $17-$21.

Friday, October 8

Friday Afternoon Concert: Trio Arcadia. 2:30 p.m. Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Road, Longmont. Tickets: $8-$12.

Brothers Osbourne

Illenium with Blanke, Brondo, James Egbert. 6 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison. Tickets: $49.95-$99.

Los Cheesies. 6 p.m. Großen Bart Brewery, 1025 Delaware Avenue, Longmont. Free.

Latin Opera Night. 6 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637 S. Broadway, Boulder.

Suggested donation: $15 at the door.

Brothers Osborne with special guests Travis Denning, Tenille Townes. 7 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $49.50-$75.

Nick of Time—A Bonnie Raitt Tribute. 7:30 p.m. Dickens Opera House, 300 Main Street, Longmont. Tickets: $18.

Dawn & Hawkes. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder. Tickets: $20.

Seeing Stars. 6 p.m. Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt Street, Longmont.

Japanese Breakfast with Luna Li. 9 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue, Denver. Tickets: $39.95.

Saturday, October 9

Illenium

CU Boulder Wind Symphony. 1 p.m. The Spark, 4847 Pearl Street, Suite B4, Boulder. Free.

10 Year Echo (covers from the ’70s and ’80s). 6 p.m. Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt Street, Longmont. Free.

Illenium with Nurko, Grant, Ecotek. 6 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison. Tickets: $49.95-$99.

Opiuo with 1788-L, Esseks, Brux. 7 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $19.50-$59.50.

Jelly Roll. 7 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 N. Clarkson Street, Denver. Check fillmoreauditorium.org for ticket prices.

Emily Reynolds. 7 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637 S. Broadway, Boulder. Suggested donation: $15 at the door.

Levi Platero Band. 7 p.m. Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder. Tickets: $10-$20.

Anavrin’s Day. 8 p.m. The Louisville Underground, 640 Main Street, Louisville.Free.

The Sponges & Muzzy Bearr. 9 p.m. The Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $15-$18.

Andy Frasco & the U.N. with Nick Gerlach’s Cult Conference, Graham Good & The Painters. 9 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue, Denver. Tickets: $22.50.

Sunday, October 10

Shovels & Rope

Opiuo and Clozee with LSDREAM, Of The Trees, Potions. 6 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison. Check axs.come for ticket prices.

Watsky / Hobo Johnson. 6:30 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $36.95-$59.95.

LAPOMPE. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness with Zac Clark. 7:30 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue, Denver. Tickets: $35.

Chris Fleming: ‘Tricky Tricky.’ 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $35-$45.

Shovels & Rope. 8 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $35.

Monday, October 11

The Front Bottoms with Oso Oso, Sydney Sprague. 6:30 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $35-85.

John Fullbright. 7 p.m. eTown, 1535 Spruce Street, Boulder. Tickets: $28.

Wednesday, October 13

A Day To Remember with Asking Alexandria, Point North. 5 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $60-$99.50.

Ashley McBryde with Ray Fulcher. 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Avenue, Denver. Tickets: $27.50.