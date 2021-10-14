What to do when there’s ‘nothing’ to do. . .

EVENTS

American Music Research Center Symposium: Borders/Boundaries/Fronteras. Noon-5 p.m. Friday, October 15, Koelbel Building (Room C342), 995 Regent Drive, Boulder. Free.

This symposium brings together leading scholars in American music studies to explore the ways that borders—whether geographic, political, social, sonic, performative or temporal—impact music, musical making, musical reception and musical meaning. Learn more about the American Music Research Center at colorado.edu/amrc.

‘Incredible Lightness’: A Retrospective of the Work of Jerry Wingren. October 14–January 23, Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th Street, Boulder. Admission: $2 (free on Saturdays).

This exhibition features the abstract, geometric sculptures of alabaster, granite, marble, steatite, steel, and wood, as well as works on paper, by artist Jerry Wingren. It centers on Wingren’s career-long attempt to lighten up, lift off, and float materials that are often heavy and ponderous. Throughout his work there is a dichotomy between how elemental materials of stone, steel, and wood interact with light and time.

Jerry Wingren, Swedish Black Granite Resting Stone #1, 2006-2008, black granite, 8″ x 13″ x 12″. Courtesy of Alexander Esseveld.

University of Colorado Boulder presents ‘The Promised Lands?’ A Film Series on Israel/Palestine and the United States. 7:30 p.m. Monday, October 18. Free. Virtual Event URL: bit.ly/3lrkO4w

Join Hilary Falb Kalisman, endowed professor of Israel/Palestine studies at the University of Colorado Boulder, for a conversation with Ahmed Mansour, the director of Brooklyn Inshallah, and Dan Chyutin, a director and scholar of Israeli film, on the relationship between the United States, Israel, and Palestine, as well as Israeli and Palestinian film. Two documentaries—Brooklyn Inshallah (2019), covering the candidacy of a pastor from Palestine attempting to become the first Arab American to win a seat in the New York City Council, and ‘Til Kingdom Come (2020), exploring the relationship between American evangelicals and Israeli politics—will be made available for streaming, free of charge, during the two weeks before the event; details will be sent upon registering. Viewing one or both of the documentaries before the October 18 conversation is encouraged, but not required.

Lynn Hill

Chautauqua Explorer Series presents Lynn Hill. 7 p.m. Thursday, October 14, Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder. Tickets: $12.

Lynn Hill changed the definition of what is possible in rock climbing with her first free ascent of the most famous big wall climb in the world called The Nose on El Capitan in Yosemite Valley, California. More than 19 years later, Tommy Caldwell and Hill are still the only two people in the world to have succeeded in making an all-free, one-day ascent of The Nose. Hill will speak about her career at this Chautauqua Explorer Series.

Astronomy: Moon Magic. 5:45-8 p.m. Friday, October 15, Near Lyons (exact location provided when registering). Free.

Our natural satellite, the Moon, comes with all sorts of stories and myths. Hear some of these stories and discover cool facts about the moon at a brief program at the shelter. Then view the sky with telescopes provided by the Longmont Astronomical Society. Register at BoulderCountyOpenSpace.org/Register.

Opening Reception: ‘Music Buffs: A Century of Music at CU.’ 4-7 p.m. Saturday, October 16, Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder. Admission: $8-$10.

The Museum of Boulder has partnered with the College of Music at the University of Colorado Boulder to create a pop-up exhibit exploring the history of the college in celebration of its 100th anniversary. The exhibit, Music Buffs: A Century of Music at CU, also features the stories of some of the most iconic music venues on campus, as well as famous CU alumni. The exhibit runs through November 28. Meet the curators of the exhibit and special guests from the College of Music. The opening reception is included with admission to the museum and includes access to all exhibits.

Brandon Wolf: A Discussion on Gun Violence,Trauma, and What Comes Next. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 20, Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder. Free.

Brandon Wolf is an activist, changemaker, and thought leader on issues of LGBTQ equality, gun safety, and progressive politics. A survivor of the 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, Brandon has committed his life to honoring victims of injustice with action.

CONCERTS

Thursday, October 14

Lane 8 with Sultan + Shepard. 6 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison. Tickets: $45.

EMily Butler Photography Billy Strings – Sweetwater 420 Fest 2019

Delta Sonics. 8 p.m. The Louisville Underground, 640 Main Street, Louisville. Tickets: $10-$15.

Billy Strings. 8 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $35-$89. SOLD OUT.

Friday, October 15

Lane 8 with Sultan + Shepard. 6 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison. Tickets: $45.

Jayme Stone. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder. Tickets: $18.

Rex Peoples & XFactr Band. 6 p.m. Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt Street, Longmont. Free.

Medianoche. 7 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637 S. Broadway, Boulder. Suggest $15 cover.

Billy Strings. 8 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $35-$89. SOLD OUT.

Shlump with Pashmonix. 9 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $18 advance/$20 day of show.

Saturday, October 16

Midland with Hailey Whitters, Jackson Dean. 6 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison. Tickets: $39.95.

Stumble Monkey. 6 p.m. Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt Street, Longmont. Free.

Lenore Raphael. 7 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637 S. Broadway, Boulder. Suggest $15 cover.

Billy Strings. 8 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $35-$89. SOLD OUT.

Champagne Drip. 9 p.m. The Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $10-$20.

Sunday, October 17

Black Tiger Sex Machine with Whipped Cream, Kai Wachi B2B YOOKiE, Vampa, Lektrique. 6 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison. Tickets: $45-75.

Shutterstock Erykah Badu performs at EXIT 2012 Music Festival, on July 14, 2012 at the Petrovaradin Fortress in Novi Sad, Serbia.

Billy Strings. 8 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $35-$89. SOLD OUT.

Monday, October 18

The Hu. 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $29.50-$34.50.

Machine Gun Kelly with jxdn, KennyHoopla. 6:30 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison. Tickets: $39.95-$99.95.

Erykah Badu. 8 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $69.95-$149.95.

Tuesday, October 19

Dead & Company. 5:30 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison. Tickets: $99.95-$199.50.

The High Kings. 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $25-$35.

Whitney with Renée Reed. 8 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $35.00 – $39.50

Jungle with Blu DeTiger. 8 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $39.99-$79.99.

Wednesday, October 20

Dead & Company. 5:30 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison. Tickets: $99.95-$199.50.

Flogging Molly & Violent Femmes with Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, THICK. 7 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $49.95-$75.

WHAT TO READ

’Starstruck: My Unlikely Road to Hollywood,’ by Leonard Maltin

GoodKnight Books, $26.95 (hardcover), $11.99 (ebook)

It probably won’t bother Leonard Maltin if his newest book, Starstruck, doesn’t sell. He wrote four and published a monthly movie magazine before graduating college—all for pleasure, none for profit. “Given the amount of time it took to research them, I’d have made out better working at Arby’s.”

But it was TV Movies—later rebranded Leonard Maltin’s Movie Guide—that sold millions, transforming the self-proclaiamed “film nerd” into a household name, Entertainment Tonight’s resident critic, and professor of USC’s most enviable film class. Maltin’s success is nothing if not exemplary of following one’s bliss.

Starstruck: My Unlikely Road to Hollywood is Maltin’s first memoir and, as the title suggests, is largely a collection of anecdotes about meeting and working with the celebrities and artists Maltin grew up admiring. His love for the moving image and his awe at the hands who make those images move is palpable even if Starstruck doesn’t dig much deeper than the surface. To borrow Maltin’s words on an encounter he had with Buster Keaton: “No great revelations, just a nice remembrance.” Though the remembrance he includes of Mel Brooks describing the never-seen Lobsters in New York is worth the price of publication.

Yet, there is something galvanizing about reading Maltin’s story. He loved his work so much he’d have done it for free if not for his wife Alice making sure he got paid. And his eagerness to adapt to the ever-evolving media landscape feels like a breath of fresh air. Available wherever books are sold.

—Michael J. Casey