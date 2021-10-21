What to do when there’s ‘nothing’ to do. . .

EVENTS

Jeff Leeson

Jeff Leeson and Tige Wright’s 2021 Comedy Tour. 7 p.m. Thursday, October 21, Dickens Opera House, 300 Main Street, Longmont. Tickets: $12, dickensoperahouse.com

For more than 20 years, Jeff Leeson has been astonishing crowds across North America (and once in Cuba) with his off-the-cuff, improvisational style. Leeson uses his surroundings and people in front of him to create a personal show. In addition to headlining top comedy venues throughout North America, his comedy has been featured on Sirius/XM radio, The Bob & Tom Show, Spotify, iTunes and he has two hour-long comedy specials on Amazon Prime. Leeson will be supported by Canadian comic Tige Wright.

R. Alan Brooks

Gene Hayworth Authors Series: “Yep, We’re Supposed To Be Here!” Shining Your Identity Through Writing. 7 p.m. Friday, October 22, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder. Price: Free—registration required, thedairy.org

Graphic novelist and professor R. Alan Brooks will moderate this writers’ panel discussion for Dairy Arts Center, featuring: Olivia Abtahi, author of Perfectly Parvin; Steven Dunn, author of water & power and Potted Meat; Dylan Edwards, writer and artist of Politically InQueerect and Transposes. The panel will discuss art as protest, art as “not” protest, and what it means to enter the world of writing with an identity and perspective that isn’t always heard.

BDT Stage presents ‘Take to the Highway.’ Showing October 21-31, BDT Stage, 5501 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder. Tickets: $60-$65, bdtstage.com

Take to the Highway—the new, original show that celebrates the music of James Taylor, Carole King and Carly Simon—features dozens of hits, like “Carolina In My Mind,” “Mexico,” and “Fire and Rain,” as well as chart toppers from Simon and King, including “I Feel The Earth Move,” “It’s Too Late,” and “You’re So Vain.” Four incredible singers and pianist Paul Falk bring the ’70s folk-rock movement back to life.

Screening of ‘Side by Side’ Documentary by Ron Taylor. 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 27, Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder. Tickets: $15, museumofboulder.org

The Museum of Boulder will host an in-person screening of Side by Side, a documentary about living with cerebral palsy. As social/political as Crip Camp is, Side by Side is the other side of that coin on disability: emotionally alive and personally interactive as only a great slice-of-life documentary can be. Thomas T. Reiley, a retired doctor and clinical professor at Colorado Children’s Hospital, will introduce the film.

The Blind Cafe Experience. October 21, 22, and 23, The Wesley Chapel, 1290 Folsom Street,

Boulder. Tickets: theblindcafe.com/boulder

The Blind Café is an award-winning social-impact discussion, sensory tasting dinner, and live music experience held entirely in darkness. Depending on where people are at in their development of their psychology, attendees have vastly different experiences in the dark. The experience will include live music, a social-impact discussion in the dark between the audience and performers, a sensory tasting dinner, all held in 100 percent darkness with no blindfolds!

Stories on Stage presents ‘Harmony of the World’ (in-person and virtual performance). 7 p.m. Friday, October 22, Nomad Theater, 1410 Quince Avenue, Boulder. Tickets are $22 and ticket holders will receive a link prior to the performance, storiesonstage.org or 303-494-0523

Charles Baxter’s Harmony of the World is a bittersweet love story about what happens when a music critic (Geoff Kent) falls in love with an opera student (Emily Van Fleet) whose pitch is a little less than perfect. The show will feature live piano accompaniment by Martha Yordy as well as songs performed by Van Fleet.

Home Grown Shorts from the 2021 Boulder International Film Festival. 7:15 p.m.-8:45 p.m. Thursday, October 21, Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Road, Longmont. Tickets: $5-$10, bit.ly/3pqZCy7

An evening dedicated to short documentary films by local filmmakers from Denver, Boulder, and Longmont as featured in this year’s Boulder International Film Festival, followed by Q&As with the filmmakers. Welcome Strangers follows newly released immigrants as they are released from a local for-profit ICE facility into Denver. The Silence of Quarantine follows two elderly African-American women living in Boulder during the quarantine. The Incredible Lamont covers the life of Boulder magician Lamont Ream, who has spent a lifetime astonishing audiences with illusions and escape artistry.

Author Talk: O. E. Tearmann—‘Aces High, Jokers Wild’ Series. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 26, Boulder Book Store, 1107 Pearl Street, Boulder. Tickets: $5, boulderbookstore.net

In this presentation, O. E. Tearmann will speak about their new book series, Aces High, Jokers Wild. It’s 2155, and seven corporations run the City Grids for a profit on the land that was the United States of America. You are indentured to your Corporation the day you’re born, and your life is dictated by the hand that holds your Corporate Citizen Contract. Freedom is just a word in the news vids. But off the Grids, there are people fighting for a change. The Aces High, Jokers Wild series revolves around one unit in the fight to return representative democracy to America: the Wildcards. They are dreamers and fighters. They are a family. They fight for one another, and a future worth living in.

eTown’s October Pay or Play—Halloween Spectacular. 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 26, eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce Street, Boulder. Tickets: $20, etown.org

Join fellow music lovers at eTown for a very special reimagined Pay or Play. Come jam on the eTown stage this October and dress up as your favorite performer. Not a performer and would like to watch the show? Purchase a ticket to the event and feel free to dress up as well. This is going to be a Halloween spectacular where the audience will get to vote on Best Costume. eTown is asking performers to dress up as the artist they are covering, or feel free to think outside of the box. This month, local artists can choose any performer they would like to cover. Just remember to keep the costumes family friendly, and not offensive.

Queerly Magical: LGBTQ Youth Dance. 7-11 p.m. Saturday, October 23, Lafayette YMCA, 2800 Dagny Way, Lafayette. Free. RSVP: bit.ly/lgbtq-dance

Break out your spookiest attire for Out Boulder County’s annual Youth Dance, open to ages 13-18, from 7-11 p.m. Saturday, October 23. Masks are mandatory regardless of vaccination status. Volunteer opportunities:

bit.ly/youth-dance-volunteer

Prohibition—A puzzling 1920s adventure through Boulder. 1-9 p.m. Saturday, October 23, Pearl Street Mall, 1325 Pearl Street, Boulder. Price: $120, rabbithole.rs

It’s the 1920s and the murder of “John Doe” took place on Pearl Street; now the fate of the city’s speakeasy is in your hands! Spend the afternoon finding clues, interacting with characters, and solving the murder to learn the location of the after-party. All teams that make it to the speakeasy will be entered into a raffle and have a chance to win $100, $300 or $500 at the after party. The winning teams must be present to receive their prize.

CONCERTS

Willie Green Project

Thursday, October 21

Above & Beyond with Olan, Gardenstate. 6:30 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison. Tickets: $65-$125.

Willie Green Project. 8 p.m. Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder. Tickets: $15-$20.

Back 2 Business. 9 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $15-$20.

Friday, October 22

The Midnighters. 6 p.m. Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt Street, Longmont. Free.

Peter Stoltzman, Gabriel, Bijoux, Drew. 7 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637 S. Broadway, Boulder. Suggested $15 cover.

Above & Beyond with Olan, Gardenstate. 7 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300West Alameda Parkway, Morrison. Tickets: $65-$125.

Ivalas

Jokes and Jazz. 7 p.m. Muse Performance Space, 200 East S. Boulder Road, Lafayette. Tickets: $10. After a set by three of the Denver jazz scene’s best, enjoy an evening of comedy curated by funnywoman Zoe Rogers.

Ivalas Quartet. 7 p.m. Louisville Center for the Arts, 801 Grant Avenue, Louisville. Tickets: $15.

Willie Green Project. 8 p.m. Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder. Tickets: $15-$20.

Wreckno with Megan Hamilton. 9 p.m. The Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $20-$25.

Saturday, October 23

The Custom Shop. 6 p.m. Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt Street, Longmont. Free.

Dreamville on the Rocks featuring J.I.D, Ari Lennox, Earthgang, Bas, Cozz, Lute, and Omen. 6:30 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison. Tickets: $49.95.

Peter Stoltzman, Gabriel, Bijoux, Drew. 7 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637 S. Broadway, Boulder. Suggested $15 cover.

Boulder Chamber Orchestra presents Pandemic Heroes: An All-Beethoven Concert. 7:30 p.m. Boulder Seventh-day Adventist Church, 345 Mapleton Avenue, Boulder. Tickets: $25-$18.

Aqueous. 8 p.m. The Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $18-$20.

Willie Green Project. 8 p.m. Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder. Tickets: $15-$20.

Ultralowfi. 8 p.m. The Louisville Underground, 640 Main Street, Louisville. Free.

John Hiatt with Jerry Douglas. 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $50-$60.

Sunday, October 24

Rebecca Folsom. 3 p.m. The Trident Cafe back patio, 940 Pearl Street, Boulder. Tickets: $20.

Svdden Death with Space Laces, Oolacile, Aweminus, Phiso, Neonix b2b SYZY. 6 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison. Tickets: $29-$69.

Pert Near Sandstone. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder. Tickets: $20.

Dar Williams with Heather Maloney. 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $29.50-$39.50.

Birdtalker with Lonas. 9 p.m. The Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $15-$20.

Tuesday, October 26

The Del McCoury Band. 8:30 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $25-$37.50.

Wednesday, October 27

G-Eazy with Joyner Lucas, Yung Baby Tate, ALLBLACK, Kossisko. 7 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison. Tickets: $59.95.