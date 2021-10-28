What to do when there’s ‘nothing’ to do. . .

EVENTS

Art & Sip: Painting a Macro Succulent

6:30 p.m. Thursday, October 28, Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Road, Longmont. Price: $10-$35.

With inspiration from Georgia O’Keeffe, this class will take a closer look at the beautiful leaves of an echeveria succulent. In this guided acrylic painting class, you will learn how to create an interesting composition and play with expressive color and line to create a unique work of art. Grab a drink and get creative with these Thursday night classes for adults. Beer, wine, non-alcoholic beverages, and snacks will be available for purchase in the Atrium Bar.

Stories in the Dark

7 p.m. Thursday, October 28, Louisville Historical Museum, 1001 Main Street, Louisville.

Join the Louisville Historical Museum and the Boulder Valley Spellbinders for rarely-heard, local mystery and suspense stories told under the stars. Start your Halloween off right with haunting stories based on true events in Louisville’s history. This program is recommended for ages six and up. Bring a blanket or chairs, if desired. Registration is suggested. Rain date: Friday, October 29 at 7 p.m.

Mont Alto Motion Picture Orchestra: The Phantom of the Opera (1925)

7:15 p.m. Thursday, October 28, Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Road, Longmont. Tickets: $10-$15.

Mont Alto Motion Picture Orchestra returns to perform the live musical score to accompany a screening of the 1925 silent horror film classic, The Phantom of the Opera. Perhaps the most famous film version the 1910 novel Le Fantôme de l’Opéra, the movie stars Lon Chaney (born and raised in Colorado Springs) as the deformed Phantom who haunts the Paris Opera House, causing murder and mayhem in an attempt to make the woman he loves a star. Oh, and Lon Chaney was born and raised in Colorado Springs. The Mont Alto Motion Picture Orchestra is a five piece chamber ensemble that revives the repertoire of silent film orchestras.

Stem Ciders Attempts Longest Cider Pour at Acreage

5-9 p.m. Friday, October 29, Acreage Cider House, 1380 Horizon Avenue, Lafayette.

Stem Ciders will be attempting the world’s longest cider pour from atop a 100-foot extended fire truck ladder. Cider fans can try their hand at capturing as much cider as possible in a standard pint glass. The contestant who captures the most cider by the end of the event will take home a free case of cider every month for a year. There’ll even be candy for the kiddos.

B.E.A.T Exhibit Opening Reception

5 p.m. Friday, October 29, Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder. Admission: $20, museumofboulder.org

Rock out with DJ Musa Starseed, eat delicious quesadillas provided by King Como food cart and check out the Museum of Boulder’s newest installation, B.E.A.T. The exhibit will feature: kinect “reveal”; wall bioluminescent algae; interactive musical arcade; 3-dimensional shadows; musical robotics; kinetic sculptures; and interactive sound and light installations.

Kaidan+: Something Strange and Spectral

October 29-31, Nov. 3-7, University Theatre Building, 261 University of Colorado, Boulder. Tickets: $22, cupresents.org

Just in time for Halloween, join the Department of Theatre & Dance for an evening of seven spine-tingling ghost stories from around the world. Inspired by the legendary Japanese Kabuki play, Kaidan+: Something Strange and Spectral features a contemporary update of this chilling tale of revenge, and also journeys to a sinister boarding school in Africa, a desolate riverbank in Latin America, an otherworldly battlefield in Europe, a haunted bridge in Australia, the bleak expanse of the South Pole, and the menacing wilds of Colorado.

Broken Box Mime Theater: ‘Above Below’

Friday, October 29-31, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder. Tickets: $30-$35, thedairy.org

Above Below takes you on an epic journey from bus stop to pit full of ninjas, passing by a time-traveling love story and returning to a hometown lake at sunset, a total of 12 stories of varying lengths, each exploring in their own style different interpretations of what is above, what is below, and where we find ourselves in the here and now. The Sunday, 5 p.m. performance will feature gentler lighting and sound cues and relaxed theater etiquette as a way to make the theater-going experience more accessible. Attendees of all ages, abilities, and needs are welcome.

Longmont 42nd Annual Halloween Parade & Trick or Treat Street

9:30 p.m. Saturday, October 30, 700 Longs Peak Avenue, Longmont.

Get the whole family in costume and come out to the Halloween Parade and Trick or Treat Street in Longmont. The parade will begin to queue up at 9:30 a.m. and begin promptly at 10 a.m. at Roosevelt Park. Visit downtown participating merchants for Trick or Treat Street immediately following the parade. Kids of all ages can be a part of this costume foot parade; no registration is required. Strollers or wagons are recommended for tiny feet. No motorized vehicles or large animals will be allowed. Dogs must be leashed. For more information contact Recreation Services at 303-651-8404. Parade map viewable online at LongmontColorado.gov/rec.

Halloween Motown Prom

6:30 p.m. Saturday, October 30, Roots Music Project, 4747 Pearl Street, Suite V3A, Boulder. Tickets: $20.

It’s prom night in 1960s Boulder and the warehouse is haunted with the music of Motown and Stax Records. Journey back in time and enjoy Prom with your new crush, or crash the party as a ghost, ghoul, or some other costumed persona who can’t resist the call of classic soul.

Dress up, sing, and dance to these classic songs. Live performance by Ain’t No Mountain High Enough (A Motown Stax Revue) featuring Hazel Miller on vocals.

Piglets in the Pumpkin Patch

Noon-5 p.m. Sunday, October 31, Lazy J Farm Stand, 7656 Mineral Road, Niwot. Price: Free—Food and drinks available for purchase, photo booth $25.

Join the Lazy J Farm Stand on Halloween day from for an afternoon of family fun in the country. Enjoy a meet-and-greet with adorably exotic Mangalitsa piglets, a costume contest, brick-oven pizza and Italian pork sandwiches by Antonio Laudisio, music by DJ Chris P. Bacon, and professional photo booth with piglets by local photographer, Carol Stock. Local pork, beef, lamb bundles and craft pantry provisions available for purchase. Weather permitting. Follow @Bacon_Bandito on Instagram for updates about this event.

Halloween Monster Mash Party

1-4 p.m. Sunday, October 31; 6-10 p.m. Sunday, October 31, Junkyard Social Club, 2525 Frontier Avenue, Unit A, Boulder. Tickets: $15-$20—Children under 2 free.

If Frankenstein’s monster entered himself into a talent show, what would his talent be? Stacking things on his head? Tap dancing to Puttin’ on the Ritz? Juggling body parts? Witness acrobats embody the power and kryptonite of your favorite monsters in the Monster Mash Talent Show. There will be tricks. There will be treats and costumes. Performances by The Fractal Society and music by DJ Gah-bé and Von Disco (live band), libations by DV8 Spirits.

Boulder Symphony presents Curiosity Concert

3 p.m. Sunday, October 31, Grace Commons Church, 1820 15th St., Boulder. Tickets: $0-$15, bouldersymphony.org

In a concert for families of all ages, the Boulder Symphony will present music from Metallica to Harry Potter, with all the classical greats like Vivaldi, Beethoven, and Tchaikovsky, and a few pieces you normally don’t hear from an orchestra. Families are welcome to dress up in their favorite costume. Kids will experience music from Tchaikovsky and Vivaldi to Metallica, Lil Nas X, and Harry Potter. Adults will learn about how classical music has evolved over the centuries. Instruments featured include percussion, electric guitar, keyboards, and all of the strings including violin, viola, cello, and bass. The concert coincides with the grand opening of the Boulder Symphony Music Academy, which will allow music enthusiasts of all ages and levels to pursue their passion with members of the Boulder Symphony community.

Alone on the Wall: An Evening with Alex Honnold

7 p.m. Monday, November 1, Macky Auditorium, 1595 Pleasant Street, Unit 285ucb, Boulder. Tickets: $2 students, $10 staff/faculty with valid Buff OneCard. Cash only. Limited general public tickets will be available online only via Eventbrite for $15.

Alex Honnold is best known for his high-stakes free solo climbing and multiple award-winning publications. He is the star of Free Solo, which chronicled the first-ever ropeless ascent of Yosemite’s El Capitan. His latest endeavor, On the Edge with Alex Honnold, on Disney+, explores climate change through climbing in Greenland.

Althea Murphy-Price—Visiting Artist Lecture

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 2, Virtual Event URL: calendar.colorado.edu/event/althea_murphy-price

About the artist: Althea Murphy-Price’s work is inspired by the social implication of beauty and its relationship to female identity, women, and culture. Topics of real and false, decoration, and imitation are explored in two- and three-dimensional working methods, using traditional and non-conventional approaches to printmaking, and sculpture. Her artwork has been shown widely throughout the country as well as internationally. This event can be livestreamed on CU Boulder’s Art & Art History YouTube: bit.ly/311yVpz

CONCERTS

Thursday, October 28

Blackberry Smoke with The Allman Betts Band and The Wild Feathers. 6 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. Tickets: $35-$125.

Gorgon City with Special Guest John Summit, PAX. 7 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver‎. Tickets: $25-$80.

Friday, October 29

Griz. 7 p.m. 1STBANK Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane, Broomfield. Three-day pass: $150.

Lionel Young. 7 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637 S. Broadway, Boulder. Suggested $15 cover.

Ween. 7 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver‎. Tickets: $55.

311. 8 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $69.50-$75

Getter with Brazen, Krushendo. 9 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $25-$30.

TOKiMONSTA with Soul Clap, Life On Planets. 9 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Avenue, Denver. Tickets: $19.99-$29.

Saturday, October 30

Boulder Philharmonic: The Art of Jazz. 4 p.m. Mountain View United Methodist Church

355 Ponca Place, Boulder. Tickets: $40.

Max Mackey Band. 6 p.m. Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt Street, Longmont. Free.

Flatbush Zombies with Earl Sweatshirt, Young MA, Reason, Teezo Touchdown, Nyck Caution. 6:30 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. Tickets: $49.95.

Griz. 7 p.m. 1STBANK Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane, Broomfield. Three-day pass: $150.

The Mighty Twisters Halloween Bash. 7 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637 S. Broadway, Boulder. Suggested $15 cover.

Migos Halloween Ting concert with Jacquees & BLXST. 7 p.m. CU Events Center, 950 Regent Drive, Boulder. Tickets: $99.

Ween. 7 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver‎. Tickets: $55.

311 with DENM. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Avenue, Denver. Tickets: $69.95-$129.95.

The Motet. 8:30 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $35-$39.50.

Satsang with Tim Snider and Wolfgang Timber. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $20-$25.

Sunday, October 31

Ananda Yogiji. 2 p.m. Unity of Boulder Spiritual Center, 2855 Folsom Street, Boulder. Tickets: $15-$20. Virtual Event URL: fb.me/e/2ztS6aMy0

Griz. 7 p.m. 1STBANK Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane, Broomfield. Three-day pass: $150.

$uicideboy$ with slowthai, Turnstile, Night Lovell, Germ, Shakewell, Ramirez, CHETTA. 7 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. Tickets: $59.95.

Ween. 7 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver‎. Tickets: $55.

Rival Sons with Ida Mae, Jameson Burt. 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Avenue, Denver. Tickets: $30.

Whethan. 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street,Boulder. Tickets: $29.50-$35.

Justin Martin. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $25-$29.50.

Tuesday, November 2

Yung Gravy. 9 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $25-$30.