What to do when there’s ‘nothing’ to do. . .

EVENTS

Boulder Star Lighting Festival (virtual). 5:30 p.m. Thursday, November 11. Free. Virtual Event URL: youtu.be/YlCGdCPlMAk

The Boulder Chamber is kicking off the holiday season with the lighting of the Boulder Star on Flagstaff Mountain on November 11. This event—held virtually this year—takes place on Veteran’s Day to honor active U.S. military and veterans. Partnering with the CU Boulder Veterans Alumni Association, there will be a Joint Service Color Guard provided by members of the three Reserve Officer Training Corps Battalions at CU Boulder.

Author Talk: Signe Hovem—‘The Space in Between.’ 6:30 p.m. Thursday, November 11, Boulder Book Store, 1107 Pearl Street, Boulder. Tickets: $5, boulderbookstore.org

The Space in Between captures the essence of what it means to live as an empath, and demonstrates how an ordinary person can open up to living an extraordinary life. Longtime spiritual counselor Signe Myers Hovem takes readers on a journey through her life, demystifying empathic receptivity and revealing that it is not a “gift” or “power,” but a feature of one’s sensory perception and intuition, an ability that allows us to live in extended communication with nature and humanity. Written for persons who identify as highly sensitive, as empathic, or as empaths, The Space in Between is a road map to cultivating both self-awareness and connectivity with the greater world.

Film Screening: ‘To Which We Belong,’ from the 2021 Boulder International Film Festival. 7:15 p.m. Thursday, November 11, Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Road, Longmont. Tickets: $5-$10, longmontcolorado.gov

Years of industrialized agriculture have been a major contributor to the climate change crisis. To Which We Belong shares the stories of a new generation of farmers and ranchers seeking to rebuild their businesses and the planet by embracing the interconnectedness of living things. On land long depleted by single crops, Trey Hill fills the fields with colorful tangles of plant life, reviving the soil and bringing new richness to the harvest. In Mexico, Alejandro Carrillo practices revolutionary techniques in cattle herding, carving out space for wildlife to thrive again. And off the coast of Connecticut, Bren Smith re-seeds the ocean with kelp, mussels, oysters, and scallops, restoring ravaged ecosystems. These unsung heroes just might save their livelihoods-and our world itself. Film to be followed by audience Q&A.

‘Urinetown: The Musical’

‘Urinetown, The Musical.’ November 11-14, Imig Music, CU Boulder campus, 1020 18th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $20-$31, cupresents.org

When a 20-year drought creates a terrible water shortage, one city’s government bans private toilets, forcing citizens to use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company. One person decides he’s had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom! Hilariously funny and touchingly honest, Urinetown is a musical satire of politics, the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility and musical theatre itself.

Warren Miller Presents: ‘Winter Starts Now.’ November 11-14, Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $26.50.

Kickoff the winter season with the 72nd annual Warren Mill film Winter Starts Now. You’ll take a road trip through the Rocky Mountains, a voyage to New England, and an adventure up the coast of Alaska. Meet rising stars Madison Ostergren and Noah Elliott, and follow along on a disabled ski descent of Denali with Vasu Sojitra and Pete McAfee.

Veterans Day Parade. 11 a.m. Thursday, November 11, Downtown Longmont.

Celebrate Veterans Day with this annual community parade held in Downtown Longmont. The parade will start on Eighth Avenue and travel south on Main Street to Third Avenue. The parade will then turn north onto Coffman Street and end at Roosevelt Park.

Viva Theater presents ‘The Last Romance.’ November 12-14 and 19-21, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder. Tickets: $25 general admission, and $20 for students and seniors, thedairy.org or 303-444-7328.

VIVA Theater bursts out of COVID-19 with The Last Romance, a heart-warming comedy about the transformative power of love. Written by Tony Award-winning playwright Joe DiPietro, this play is a perennial favorite for audiences both old and young. On a fall day, a lonely widower falls hard for a mysterious woman he sees in a dog park, and tries his mightiest to woo her. She resists. And yes, both the man and the woman are in their golden years. Packed with laughter and surprise, this tender play travels the rocky road to romance as it finds its way through obstacles of family, past loves, unexpected fears, and the shadow of mortality.

CONCERTS

Thursday, November 11

San Holo with Kasbo, Chet Porter, Rome In Silver. 7 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $38-$79.

Friday, November 12

Hal Aqua and the Lost Tribe. 2:30 p.m. Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Road, Longmont. Tickets: $8-$12.

Stomp Street Heist. 6 p.m. Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt Street, Longmont. Free.

The Infamous Stringdusters with The Sweet Lillies. 7 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $35-$59.95.

Hazel Miller. 7 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637 S. Broadway Street, Boulder. Suggested $15 cover.

Seth Walker. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 301 Morning Glory Drive, Boulder. Tickets: $18.

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong. 8 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $32.50-$35.

The Long Run ‘Alter Eagles.’ 8 p.m. Dickens Opera House, 300 Main Street, Longmont. Tickets: $20.

Turkeyfoot Bluegrass Band. 8:30 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main Street, Gold Hill, Boulder. Tickets: $20.

Saturday, November 13

Unauthorized Absence. 6 p.m. Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt Street, Longmont. Free.

Aaron McCloskey & Alex Johnstone. 7 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main Street, Gold Hill, Boulder. No cover.

Hazel Miller. 7 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637 S. Broadway Street, Boulder. Suggested $15 cover.

FY5. 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Community House, 301 Morning Glory Drive, Boulder. Tickets: $20.

The Record Company with JJ Wilde. 8 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $30-$32.50.

Sunday, November 14

Flynn and Company. 4 p.m. Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt Street, Longmont. Free.

Georgia on My Mind: Celebrating the Music of Ray Charles (in-person and virtual). 7:30 p.m. Macky Auditorium, 1595 Pleasant Street, Boulder. Tickets: $16-$68. Virtual Event URL: cupresents.org

The Eclectic Moonlight Experience. 7 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main Street, Gold Hill, Boulder. No cover.

Monday, November 15

LANY with keshi, Salem Ilese. 6:30 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $44.50-$85.

Wednesday, November 17

Boy Named Banjo with Cole Scheifele. 8 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $12-$15.

Caribou with Jessy Lanza. 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $29.50-$37.