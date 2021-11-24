What to do when there’s ‘nothing’ to do. . .

EVENTS

Avista Adventist Hospital Louisville Turkey Trot 5K. 9 a.m.-noon, Thursday, November 25, Front Street, Downtown Louisville, 951 Spruce Street, Louisville. Price: $5-$30.

Gather your neighbors and friends on Thanksgiving morning for the 2021 Avista Adventist Hospital Louisville Turkey Trot. Your entry and any other food donation goes to support Community Food Share, whose mission is to eliminate hunger in Boulder and Broomfield Counties through engagement, collaboration, and leadership. For every $1 donated, Community Food Share can provide $5 worth of groceries.

‘The Song of The Lorax.‘ 7:30 p.m. Friday, November 26; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, November 27, Dairy Arts Center, Carsen Theater, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder. Tickets: $24-$34, thedairy.org

“The Song of the Lorax” is an immersive, multi-media show including original live music performed by the award-winning Ivalas String Quartet, a forest sound installation, spoken word, and the spellbinding photos by conservation photographer T.J. Watt. Inspired by the story of Big Lonely Doug, a 1,000-year-old Douglas Fir spared by loggers on Vancouver Island, “The Song of the Lorax” will connect listeners to the plight of deforestation and climate change in ways that are both deeply moving — and that also offers hope for the future. The show will be followed by a talk-back featuring ways to get involved with forest protection right here in Boulder. All proceeds benefit the Ancient Forest Alliance.

Meet the Author: Jen Simmons. 2-4 p.m. Saturday, November 27, Used Book Emporium, 346 Main Street, Longmont. Free

Local Author Jen Simmons will sign her book, Shipley’s Secrets, a story about family, trauma, and the healing power of love. In Shipley’s Secrets, foster child Malcolm has never known his birth family. The first 12 years of his life are riddled with trauma and abuse. His only dream in life is to make it to 18 years old so he can join the military and change his fate. When Malcolm’s placed in the care of a new foster home, he meets Adler and Sal. Three boys having grown up with no family, no connections and no hope of a steady life, find something in each other they never thought they’d have: family. After a horrific trauma occurs in this new foster home, Malcolm, Adler and Sal are thrust into uncertainty and an indefinite separation from each other. That is, until an unlikely savior steps in.

Courtesy Centennial State Ballet

Centennial State Ballet presents Sugar Plum Tea Party. 4 p.m. Saturday, November 27; 1 p.m. Sunday, November 28, Dickens Opera House, 300 Main Street, Longmont. Tickets: $25-$55, centennialstateballet.org

The Sugar Plum Fairy warmly invites you to Centennial State Ballet’s Ninth Annual Sugar Plum Tea Party hosted by Dickens 300 Prime. Tickets include a warm tea; a catered, plated afternoon tea service with finger sandwiches, a scone, and sweets; musical accompaniment with a mini-Nutcracker performance; and photo opportunities with characters from the show.

Kitchen Table. 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 30, Center for Community, Abrams Lounge, 2010 Willard Loop Drive, Boulder.

Kitchen Table offers leadership and community building opportunities to CU Boulder students identifying as women of color working their way through a predominantly white university. By attending Kitchen Table programming in the 2021–22 academic year, participants will: 1) experience the benefits of gathering as women of color. 2) connect with other like-minded folks, both peers; sister organizations doing parallel work, or mentor organizations that are doing similar work outside of the CU Boulder context or outside of the Center for Inclusion and Social Change context.

REI Co-op Studios Presents: ‘Spirit of the Peaks.’ 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $12.

[[i]]Spirit of the Peaks [i]] is a film about the struggle for balance between two worlds. Skiing in Ute Territory has always raised questions for Connor about being in reciprocity with the land and its people. As a skier who connects with the land through sport, he empathizes with the injustices that have displaced the Utes and ongoing colonization, erasure and extraction impacting the Ute people. This story connects conflicted pasts to an awakening in cultural awareness that can create an equitable future for Indigenous people and skiers.

Author Talk: Joshua Coombes—‘Do Something for Nothing.’ 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 30, Boulder Book Store, 1107 Pearl Street, Boulder. Tickets: $5, boulderbookstore.net

In 2015, while working at a London hair salon, Joshua Coombes took to the streets with his scissors to build relationships with people sleeping rough in the capital. This inspired him to begin posting transformative images on social media to amplify their voices. #DoSomethingForNothing was born—a movement that encourages people to connect their skills and time to those who need it. Via the simple act of a haircut, readers are taken on a geographical and emotional journey into the lives of humans experiencing homelessness in different cities across the world.

Big Kid Ornament Making. 9 a.m. Wednesday, December 1, Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Road, Longmont. Tickets: $6.

Create Christmas and winter holiday decorations with the young people in your life, ages 5-12. Adults will help their kids craft, paint, and create keepsakes that will delight for years to come.

Dona Laurita: ‘The Silhouette Project.’ December 1-January 28, east window art gallery, 4949 Broadway, Unit 102-B, Boulder. Price: Free, eastwindow.org

Photographer Dona Laurita’s third incarnation of The Silhouette Project tells the stories of young people’s experiences fighting, surviving, and living with cancer, drawing attention to the underrepresented AYA (adolescent and young adult) cancer community. Through silhouetted images colored by text taken from spoken interviews, The Silhouette Project tells the stories that make these journeys unique and illuminate the aspects that unite the AYA community.

Author Talk: Hillary Allen—‘Out and Back.’ 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 1, Boulder Book Store, 1107 Pearl Street, Boulder. Tickets: $5, boulderbookstore.net

In 2017, world-class ultrarunner Hillary Allen was ranked No. 1 in the world sky running series when she fell 150 feet off a mountain ridge, breaking multiple bones and suffering a life-altering blow to her body and athletic career. [[i]]Out and Back[[i]] recounts Allen’s fight to rehabilitate her body, rebuild her belief in herself, and return to the life and sport she loves.

AIA Lecture: Ancient Roads of the Chaco World, Monumentality, Religion, and Power (virtual event). 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 1. Event URL: bit.ly/3CBFSdW

In this talk, CU’s Rob Weiner will discuss his recent fieldwork throughout the Chaco World, which combines LiDAR, drone aerial photography, and on-the-ground documentation to investigate the history, use, and meaning of monumental roads in Chacoan society. He will focus on new insights regarding the destinations of roads and ritual practices carried out on them, with particular attention to their role in perpetuating inequality. Insights from collaboration with the Navajo Nation and comparative examples of ritual pathways from throughout the ancient world offer new understandings of the role of linear earthwork features in the ancient Southwest.

CONCERTS

Friday, November 26

The Well Intentioned Band. 6 p.m. Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt Street, Longmont. Free.

The String Cheese Incident. 7 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $59.95-$89.50.

The Long Run “Alter Eagles.” 8 p.m. Dickens Opera House, 300 Main Street, Longmont. Tickets: $20.

Trevor Hall (Night 1). 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $49.50-$54.50

TaylorFest. 9 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Avenue, Denver, $16-$20.

Saturday, November 27

Joe C. Wails Gang. 6 p.m. Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt Street, Longmont. Free.

The String Cheese Incident. 7 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $59.95-$89.50.

Trevor Hall (Night 2). 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $49.50-$54.50.

Seven Lions & Ophelia Records Present: Pantheon Tour. 8 p.m. 1STBANK Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane, Broomfield. Tickets: $39.95.

Shakedown Street. 8 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $12.50-$17.50.

Tuesday, November 30

Polo G. 7 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. $55.00-$89.50

Wednesday, December 1Face Vocal Band. 7:30 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder.