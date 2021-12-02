What to do when there’s ‘nothing’ to do. . .

EVENTS

Museum of Boulder

Opening Reception: ‘RETURNING’: Contemporary Works by Arapaho Artists. 5-7 p.m. Thursday, December 2, Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder. Tickets: $8- $10, museumofboulder.org

The Museum of Boulder is excited to host a group show of contemporary artwork by Arapaho artists—the first of its kind in the area. Be one of the first to see this exciting exhibit and have the chance to meet some of the artists and hear more about their artwork and process in an artist panel at 5:30 p.m.

Frequent Flyers Aerial Dance presents Gravity & Relativity. 7 p.m. Friday, December 3 and Saturday, December 4; 2 p.m. Sunday, December 5, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder.

Tickets: $23-$27, thedairy.org

Frequent Flyers’ Professional Company presents Gravity & Relativity, featuring the beauty, strength and agility of seven aerial dancers traversing a landscape of aerial silks. The performance arcs from achingly beautiful to surprising and awe-inspiring

FRESH: Fall 2021. 7:30 p.m. Friday, December 3 and Saturday, December 4. University Theatre, Charlotte York Irey Theatre, 261 University of Colorado, Boulder. Free, no tickets required, just show up!

Enjoy a potential mix of hip-hop, aerial, fusion forms, and improvised offerings crafted by undergraduate and graduate dance students.

Brave Pathways Exhibit Open House. 4-7 p.m. December 3, The Collective Community Arts Center, 201 N. Public Road, Lafayette

Fiber Artist Grace Gee and Photographer Keri Mills come together in this vibrant exhibit exploring art as part of a healing journey. Experience the variety of unique pieces of art that came from two creative journeys of health and wellness. There will be live music.

Author Talk: Ann Patchett—‘These Precious Days,’ with Laura Dern

(virtual). 7 p.m. Thursday, December 2. Tickets: $26.99 to $36.99. Virtual event URL: bit.ly/3G4fk7n

As a writer, Ann Patchett knows what the outcome of her fiction will be. Life, however, often takes turns we do not see coming. Patchett ponders this truth in these wise essays that afford a fresh and intimate look into her mind and heart. Turning her writer’s eye on her own experiences, she transforms the private into the universal, providing us all a way to look at our own worlds anew, and reminds us how fleeting and enigmatic life can be. She will be in conversation with Laura Dern.

Comedy Underground with Host Luke Gaston, featuring David Testroet, Salma Zaky and Jacob Rupp. 8-10 p.m. Friday, December 3, The Louisville Underground, 640 Main Street, Louisville. Tickets: $15-$80 (booth for four $80)

David Testroet is a short, fat, funny guy with a different way of thinking. You’ll enjoy his rapid-fire delivery and solid wit. Salma Zaky moved to Los Angeles to attend college at UCLA, where she was lucky enough to perform alongside stellar comedians including Maria Bamford, Ali Wong, Nikki Glaser, and Nicole Byer. Jacob Rupp has been featured on the Border City, Savage Henry, and High Plains comedy festivals. You may have heard his bits on Comedy 103.1 or seen him at Comedy Works, where he was a winner at the clean comedy contest and a two-time finalist in the prestigious New Faces contest.

Lights of December Parade. 6 p.m. Saturday, December 4, Downtown Boulder, 1200 Pearl Street, Boulder

Spectators are invited to enjoy floats created and decorated by local businesses, churches, schools, community groups and nonprofits. The grand finale includes an appearance by the jolly old man himself. The parade starts at 15th & Walnut streets, heads west to Broadway, north on Broadway (with a reviewing stand at Broadway & Pearl), turns east on Spruce and finishes at 15th & Spruce.

CONCERTS

Thursday, December 2

Andreas Lawen Robert Glasper

Den Plays with Strangers. 6 p.m. Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt Street, Longmont. Free.

Peak to Peak Webinar Concert Series: Middle Eastern/North African Jewish Poetic Songs (Piyyutim)—From Pulpit to Pop Chart (virtual). 7 p.m. Free. Virtual Event URL: bit.ly/31npIrQ

Robert Glasper + Cory Henry. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $35-$40.

Mojomama

Friday, December 3

Mojomama. 6 p.m. Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt Street, Longmont. Free.

Chandler Huntley. 6:30 p.m. The Tune Up Taproom, 2355 30th Street, Boulder.

Saturday, December 4

4 Tell & the Aces. 6 p.m. Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt Street, Longmont.

Ravin’wolf. 6 p.m. BoCo Cider, 1501 Lee Hill Drive, Unit 14, Boulder. Price: Free.

Denver Comes Alive: Ramble on Revival featuring Oteil Burbridge, Eric Krasno, Steve Kimock, Holly Bowling, Jeff Sipe, Jen Hartswick, and Skerik with Tank and The Bangas, Circles Around the Sun, Judith Hill and DJ Logic. 5 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $29.50-$99.50.

Sunday, December 5

Boulder Friends of Jazz Jam Session. 1 p.m. Avalon Ballroom, 6185 Arapahoe Road, Boulder.

Finn O’Sullivan. 7 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main Street, Gold Hill (Boulder). Price: Free

Thundercat

Opeth / Mastodon with Zeal & Ardor. 6 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $49.50-$99.

Tuesday, December 7

Thundercat with Channel Tres. 7 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $35.95-$79.95.

Wednesday, December 8

CHVRCHES with special guest Donna Missal. 7 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $41-$86.