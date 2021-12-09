What to do when there’s ‘nothing’ to do . . .

EVENTS

Author Talk: Thatcher Wine. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, December 9, Boulder Book Store, 1107 Pearl Street, Boulder. Tickets: $5, boulderbookstore.net

Thatcher Wine will speak about and sign his new book, The Twelve Monotasks: Do One Thing at a Time to Do Everything Better. Drawing on research in psychology, neuroscience, and mindfulness, The Twelve Monotasks breaks down 12 everyday activities to strengthen our “monotasking” muscle so that we can rebuild and expand our attention spans.

CenterStage Theatre Company presents ‘In the Holiday Trenches.’ December 10-12, CenterStage Black Box, 901 Front Street, Lower Level, Louisville, centerstagetheatrecompany.org

Surprise house guests, unexpected hijinks, and a winter storm collide to make it one of the craziest holidays on record. Can one family get past the hurdles to achieve holiday glory?

Longmont Lights (Bike) Parade. 4 p.m. Saturday, December 11, Roosevelt Park, 700 Longs Peak Avenue,

Longmont

Deck your bike in lights, don some festive attire, and join the bike parade in Downtown Longmont. The parade begins at 5 p.m. starting at Longs Peak Avenue and Coffman Street. Line-up begins at 4 p.m. There’s an elf theme this year, but whatever you wear, make it festive. Prizes will be awarded.

Photography: A Lens Towards Healing. 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 14, Chautauqua Community House, 301 Morning Glory Drive, Boulder. Free.

A small series of collaborative portraits made by Ross Taylor, an assistant professor at the University of Colorado Boulder, will be displayed. Examples include a portrait of the cellist who played for several days at the memorial site of the shooting at King Soopers, the assistant manager of King Soopers, support staff from the Boulder Strong Resource Center, and a museum staff member who cleaned every object and item left on the site, etc. The community is invited to share their photos or short video clips of things they resonated with on the memorial site.

Shutterstock

Matrix for Murder: A Sci-fi Murder Mystery Dinner Theate. 6 p.m. Saturday, December 11, Outworld Brewing, 1725 Vista View Drive, Longmont. Tickets are $40 via Eventbrite, bit.ly/3pH6RA6

Launching its first of more to come, Outworld Brewing has partnered with theater group, Stages: A Practical Theatrical, to create an interactive dinner theater event, with a plot inspired by Outworld’s sci-fi/ fantasy-themed atmosphere and vibe. The event will be engaging for all involved, with some guests being randomly chosen as suspects to participate during the production.

CONCERTS

December 9

CHVRCHES with special guest Donna Missal. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $41.

Sebastian Mlynarski and Kevin J Thomson Chvrches

The Dead South. 7 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $35-$49.95.

Blunts & Blondes. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $25-$27.

December 10

Taylor Tomlinson. 6 and 9:30 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $39.75-$153.75.

Prof with J.Plaza, Andrew Thomas, Willie Wonka. 7 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $22-$25.

Thievery Corporation. 7:30 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 N. Clarkson Street, Denver.

Wood Belly. 8:30 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main Street Gold Hill, Boulder. Tickets: $20.

Nora En Pure. 9 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax, Denver. Tickets: $29.50-35.

Nora En Pure

December 11

Dan Hochman. 7 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main Street Gold Hill, Boulder. No cover.

Turkuaz & Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe. 7 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $29.50-$35.

Dafna with Mellowpunk. 8 p.m. Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street, Denver. Tickets: $9.99-$15.

Trace Bundy’s 13th Annual Acoustic Holiday. 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $25-$35.

El Ten Eleven. 9 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Avenue, Denver. Tickets: $20.

December 12

Hazel Miller. 3 p.m. December 12, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder. Tickets:$15-$25.

Moors & McCumber. 7:30 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main Street Gold Hill, Boulder. Tickets: $30 (advanced purchase recommended).

December 14

Jake Shimabukuro. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $35-$45.

December 15

Chris Isaak. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver.

December 16

Nathanial Rateliff & The Night Sweats. 7 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $56.50-$99.50.

Bonnie and Taylor Simms. 7 p.m. Jamestown Mercantile, 108 Main Street, Jamestown.