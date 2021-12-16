What to do when there’s ‘nothing’ to do. . .

EVENTS

The Nutcracker (virtual and in-person). 2 p.m. Saturday, December 18; 1 p.m. Sunday, December 19, Niwot High School Auditorium, 8989 Niwot Road, Niwot. Virtual Event URL:

b.link/TheNutcracker2021

Family, fantasy, and magic unite in this timeless ballet when Clara’s dream comes to life. Dancing dolls, glittering snowflakes, delicious candies, and much more sweeten this story of battles, blizzards, and a land of sweets. It’s the perfect holiday entertainment for children and adults to share live in the theater or in the comfort of your home with a livestream ticket.

Boulder Opera: ‘L’enfant et les sortileges’ by Ravel. December 17-19, Dairy Arts Center, Grace Gamm Theatre, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder. Tickets: $25-$30, thedairy.org

A lazy child has been grounded. Ordered to stay in his bedroom until dinner time, he takes out his anger on the animals and objects around him. Suddenly, as if by magic, these innocent victims come to life and decide to get their revenge. Sung in French with English subtitles.

Dairy Comedy in the Boe—Holiday Edition. 8 p.m. Saturday, December 18, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder. Price: $15, thedairy.org

Spend an evening with Zoe Rogers and friends with their answer to holiday stress: laughter. On the bill this time are: Matt Baca, Steve Vanderploeg, Salma Zaky, Brandon Patrick, and Gabby Gutierrez-Reed.

Ghosts of Christmas Past. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, December 17, Callahan House, 318 Terry Street, Longmont. Price: $30-$35

Kindred Spirits Society presents a Haunting History tour and talk at the historic Callahan House (1892). A chance to meet up close and personal the former inhabitants of this historic mansion.

TinkerMill’s Winter Open House. 4-8 p.m. Thursday, December 16, TinkerMill, 1840 Delaware Place, Longmont. Price: Free, tinkermill.org

Learn more about TinkerMill at this open house, where you can meet some makers and shop their products, take guided facility tours, enjoy light refreshments, and make your own crafts.

Butterfly Pavilion’s Living Lights. 5:40-9 p.m. (last entry at 8:15 p.m.) December 17-January 2, Butterfly Pavilion, 6250 Promenade Drive, Westminster. Member price: $10-$20; non-members: adults $20, children $12, seniors $13, butterflies.org

This indoor event is filled with luminous aerial artists and performers, glowing exhibits, and a kids-glow-in-the-dark dance party with the Firefly Princess. Butterfly Pavilion will light up in a rainbow of colors as visitors walk through the exhibits and see the world of invertebrates in a new and enchanting way. This festival of lights helps support Butterfly Pavilion’s mission of invertebrate conservation around the world.

Solstice Full Moon Snowshoe Hike. 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday, December 18, Wild Bear Nature Center, 20 Lakeview Drive, Nederland. Price: $20

Strap on snowshoes and use the moonlight (and maybe a headlamp or two) to trek in the night and celebrate just a few days before the Winter Solstice. Participants will explore some of the incredible lifestyles of nocturnal animals, their winter adaptations, and uncover the mysteries of the night sky. Please bring warm, snow-appropriate clothing and snowshoes if you have them. Snowshoe rental is included in the ticket price. Please use the booking form at:

wildbear.org/events/cold-moon-snowshoe-hike

Wreaths Across America Ceremony. 10 a.m.-noon, Saturday, December 18, Mountain View Cemetery, 620 11th Avenue, Longmont

Join in the annual Wreaths Across America Ceremony & Community Wreath Laying at Mountain View Cemetery in Longmont. Wreaths Across America is a nationwide nonprofit with a mission to remember fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who serve, and teach children the value of freedom. Wreaths Across America raises funds throughout the year for remembrance wreaths to lay on veteran graves every December. For the second year in a row, the organization has raised enough for every single veteran grave to receive a wreath. For those interested in marking graves prior, you are welcome to meet at Mountain View Cemetery on Friday, December 17 at noon.

Native American Holiday Gift Drive for Wounded Knee. Drop-off from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. through December 21, Unity of Boulder, 2855 Folsom Street, Boulder

Every year, Unity of Boulder hosts a Holiday Gift Drive for the Lakota children and elders of the Community of Wounded Knee, South Dakota, collecting food items for the Community Holiday Dinner and gift items for the Children’s Christmas Party. Bring non-perishable items until December 21. Make a monetary donation at: eventbrite.com/e/217114855377

List of needed items: unityofboulder.com/community-involvment

CONCERTS

December 16

Tony Crank & Friends. 6 p.m. Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt Street, Longmont. Free.

Nathanial Rateliff & The Night Sweats. 7 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $56.50-$99.50.

Bonnie and Taylor Simms. 7 p.m. Jamestown Mercantile, 108 Main Street, Jamestown.

Kings of Prussia & Tumbledown Shack. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $15-$18.

December 17

Nathanial Rateliff & The Night Sweats. 7 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $56.50-$99.50.

Jason Mraz with Toca Rivera. 8 p.m. Macky Auditorium, 1595 Pleasant Street, Boulder. Tickets: $50.95-$90.95.

Lacuna: Tom Hamilton & Holly Bowling. 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $25-$30.

Morsel with High Country Hustle, Buffalo Commons. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $15-$18.

The Alcapones. 8:30 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main Street, Boulder. $15 cash cover.

December 18

Lettuce with Brasstracks. 6:30 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $29.50-$60.

Kate Farmer. 7 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main Street, Boulder. Free.

Arlo McKinley with Senora May, Extra Gold. 8 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $20-$25.

John Craigie with Hunter Burnette. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Avenue, Denver. Tickets: $23.

December 19

Milky Chance with Giant Rooks. 7 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $55-$70.

The Jacob Jolliff Band 7 p.m. Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder. Tickets: $25.

Los Bohemios. 7 p.m. Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder. Tickets: $15.

Big Richard. 7:30 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main Street, Boulder. $15 cash cover.

L.A. Witch. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Avenue, Denver. Tickets: $22.

December 20

Lindsey Buckingham with Sammy Brue. 7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $55-$90.

December 22

A Winter’s Eve featuring Sturtz, Megan Burtt, and Cole Scheifele. 5:30 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main Street, Boulder. Tickets: $25.

First Annual Winterfest featuring Bonnie and Taylor Sims, Dave Tamkin & CO., and Paul Kimbiris. 6:30 p.m. Roots Music Project, 4747 Pearl Street, Suite V3A, Boulder. Tickets: $22.