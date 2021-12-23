What to do when there’s ‘nothing’ to do. . .

EVENTS

Free to Play Texas Hold’em. 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 28, The Rusty Melon Gunbarrel, 6525 Gunpark Drive, Suite 380, Gunbarrel. Free

Come play Texas Hold’em every Tuesday and win a bar tab and other prizes. Free to play. All skill levels welcomed.

O Holy Night: A Christmas Musical Performance 6 p.m. Thursday, December 23, Unity of Boulder, corner of Valmont and Folsom streets, Boulder. Free, but donations are appreciated. Virtual Event URL: eventbrite.com/e/221008792247

Catch one—or both!—of Unity of Boulder’s O Holy Night, a Christmas musical performance, on December 23 and 24 at 6 p.m., featuring the Unity Christmas choir and band performing holiday classics and a dramatization of the Christmas story. Unity is providing free tickets to the in-person production in order to get a headcount and keep folks safe. Please wear a mask to this indoor event. You can also watch online at unityofboulder.com.

Tickets available at:

Dec. 23: eventbrite.com/e/220971831697

Dec. 24: eventbrite.com/e/220971831697

Queer Community Meditation & Conversation (virtual). 6 p.m. Thursday, December 23, via Zoom. Virtual Event URL: bit.ly/3FdY7rN

A warm invitation for all self-identified LGBTQIA+ individuals seeking an opportunity to be together. Basic mindfulness awareness meditation and contemporary embodied meditation, including relevant practices offered by Queer Buddhist teachers in the greater spiritual community. Intended as a co-created and co-facilitated space for safe, confidential conversation, sharing, reflection and questioning of the inter-relationship of what it is to be queer in our personal and collective experience on the spiritual path and everyday life. This offering is free. Donations greatly appreciated.

Bears and Aurora of Alaska.9 p.m. Fiske Planetarium, 2414 Regent Drive, Boulder. Tickets: $7-$10, colorado.edu/fiske

Dr. Travis Rector, an astrophysics professor at the University of Alaska Planetarium and Visualization Theater (and a CU alumni) will talk about River of Bears and Above Alaska, two films about his new home in the last frontier.

CONCERTS

December 23

Steve Manshel. 6 p.m. Bootstrap Brewing, 142 Pratt Street, Longmont.

Reed Foehl

Daniel Rodriguez and Friends. 6 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main Street Gold Hill, Boulder. Light dinner buffet served from 6-7:30 p.m. $16 cash only. SOLD OUT.

A Winter’s Eve: Reed Foehl, Megan Burtt, and Sturtz. 6:30 p.m. eTown, 1535 Spruce Street, Boulder. Tickets are $25.

Chris Sheldon. 7 p.m. Jamestown Mercantile, 108 Main Street, Jamestown.

Open House: EDM Throwback Edition with Britton Lee, Illien + Bro Candy. 7 p.m. Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street, Denver. Free.

Hulk Gang (4B + Valentino Khan). 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax, Denver. Tickets: $29.50-$75.

December 29

My Morning Jacket

My Morning Jacket with Neal Francis. 7 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $56-$110.50.

The Gilmour Project. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver.

December 30

Ravin’Wolf. 6 p.m. Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt Street, Longmont.

My Morning Jacket with Neal Francis. 7 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $56-$110.50.

NEW YEAR’S EVE 2021

BOULDER

WOW!’s New Year’s Eve Party

Party No. 1: 10 a.m.-noon; Party No. 2: 1 p.m. -3 p.m. WWW! Children’s Museum, 110 N. Harrison Avenue, Lafayette, wowchildrensmuseum.org

New Years Eve at The Louisville Underground

All Ages Celebration 6 p.m.; Adults only 9 p.m. The Louisville Underground, 640 Main Street, Louisville.Price: $15-$28, thelouisvilleunderground.com



New Year’s Eve at Avalon Ballroom

6:45 p.m. Avalon Ballroom, 6185 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder. Tickets: $45 in advance, $55 at the door, dancelaughlove.com

Crumb’s New Year’s Eve Boulder Bash with Ramakhandra.

7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $35-$39.50, z2ent.com/boulder-theater-venue

New Year’s Eve Dance Party

7 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main Street, Boulder. Tickets: $45, brownpapertickets.com/event/5318534

St Julien Hotel & Spa 2021 New Year’s Eve Party Masquerade Ball

8 p.m. St. Julien Spa & Hotel, 900 Walnut Street, Boulder, stjulien.com

New Year’s Eve American Legion Post 32

8 p.m. American Legion Post 32, 315 S. Bowen Street, Longmont

Avanti Boulder’s New Year’s Eve Rooftop Party

8 p.m. Avanti F&B Boulder, 1401 Pearl Street, Boulder. VIP tables are $100-$500, boulder.avantifandb.com

License No. 1 New Year’s Eve Party

8 p.m. License No. 1, 2115 13th Street, Boulder, license1boulderado.com

The Crystal Method with GODLAZER

8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $25-$30, z2ent.com/fox-theatre-venue

DENVER

Bunk with the Beasts (ages 5-12)

6 p.m. Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele Street, Denver. Tickets are $68-$86, denverzoo.org/family-bunks

My Morning Jacket with Neal Francis

7 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $56-$110.50

Resolution New Year’s Eve 2021

7:30 p.m. McNichols Event Center & Art Gallery,144 W. Colfax Avenue, Denver. Tickets are $119-$199,

resolutiondenver.com

Railroad Earth & The Dustbowl Revival

7:30 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 N. Clarkson Street, Denver

Denver New Year’s Eve Black Tie 2021

8 p.m. Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Avenue, Denver. Tickets are $110-$120, newyearsevenight.com

Celebrate the New Year on the Orient Express at Denver Union Station

8 p.m. Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets are $95-$699, unionstationindenver.com

Denver NYE Cocktail Party 2022

8 p.m. Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel, 1550 Court Place, Denver. Tickets are $110, nyenightdenver.com

19th Annual White Rose Gala

9 p.m. Ellie Caulkins Opera House – Denver Performing Arts Complex, 14th and Champa, Denver. Tickets are $80-$299, whiterosegala.org

New Year’s Eve Gala at Gaylord Rockies

9 p.m. Gaylord Rockies, 6700 N. Gaylord Rockies Boulevard, Aurora. Tickets are $50-$200, bignightrockies.com/buy-tickets

BoomBox featuring The BackBeat Brass

9 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax, Denver. TIckets: $37.50-45

Lee Fields & The Expressions

9 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Avenue, Denver. Tickets: $39.75.

New Year’s Eve Fireworks

9 p.m. and midnight, 16th Street Mall, Denver