What to do when there’s ‘nothing’ to do . . .

If your organization is planning an event of any kind, please email the managing editor at crocketboulderweekly.com

EVENTS

Shutterstock chakra color human lotus pose yoga in green tree forest tunnel, abstract world, universe inside your mind mental, watercolor painting illustration design hand drawn

OK, I’m Mindful-Now What? with Andrew Holecek (virtual). 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays from January 5-March 9. Price: $200. Virtual Event URL: bit.ly/3FeDwDZ

The mindfulness revolution is sweeping the globe, and has much to offer. But as important as mindfulness is, it is limited. This course offers a healthy critique of mindfulness, and a survey of the many meditations that transcend (but include) it. This course will introduce you to analytic meditation, metta, tonglen, open awareness, integral meditation, meditation “snacks,” the reverse meditations, and the five nocturnal meditations. We will explore the many obstacles to meditation, including spiritual bypassing, escapism, spiritual materialism, and McMindfulness. Andrew Holecek is the author of many books and offers seminars internationally on meditation, lucid dreaming, and dream yoga.

New Year’s Dance. 1-4 p.m. Saturday, January 1, Avalon Ballroom, 6185 Arapahoe Road, Boulder, boulderdance.org/event/new-years-dance

Join like-minded souls on the dance floor for this annual reunion of spirit and flesh, of self and community. Come prepared to set intentions in a sober and soulful space. Tickets are $40.

YAW School-Day Off Camp: Mixed Media Explosion. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, January 3 and Tuesday, January 4, Boulder Museum Of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th Street, Boulder. Price: $85-$90, bmoca.org

K-sixth graders can explore mixed media creativity using both 2D and 3D art materials. All materials are provided. Camps correspond to Boulder Valley School District (BVSD) non-student contact days. All camps are taught by a BMoCA educator.

Jesters Dinner Theatre presents ‘Little Women.’ January 1-March 13. Jesters Dinner Theatre, 224 Main Street, Longmont, jesterstheatre.com

Based on Louisa May Alcott’s life, Little Women follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. Adult dinner and show: $45-$48.

CONCERTS

December 30

Ravin’Wolf. 6 p.m. Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt Street, Longmont

My Morning Jacket with Neal Francis. 7 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $56-$110.50

December 31

Crumb’s New Year’s Eve Boulder Bash with Ramakhandra. 7 p.m.Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $35-$39.50

Crumb, photo by Adeline Lulo

Railroad Earth & The Dustbowl Revival. 7:30 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 N. Clarkson Street, Denver=

My Morning Jacket with Neal Francis. 7 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $56-$110.50

NYW: Fi Sullivan + Who’s Calling with Jackie Disco + Parmajawn. 8 p.m. Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street, Denver. Tickets: $9.99-$20

The Crystal Method with GODLAZER. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $25-$30

The Crystal Method

BoomBox featuring The BackBeat Brass. 9 p.m.Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax, Denver. TIckets: $37.50-45

Lee Fields & The Expressions. 9 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Avenue, Denver. Tickets: $39.75

January 1

Punjahbae. 8 p.m. Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street, Denver. Tickets: $15

BoomBox featuring The BackBeat Brass. 9 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax, Denver. TIckets: $37.50-45

Railroad Earth, Trout Steak Revival & Tierro Band. 7:30 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 N. Clarkson Street, Denver

January 4

American Aquarium with Cody Canada & The Departed. 9 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Avenue, Denver. Tickets: $25.75

January 6

Lexi Cline with Eden Danielle + Ally Westover. 7 p.m. Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street, Denver. Tickets: $12

NEW YEAR’S EVE 2021

BOULDER

WOW!’s New Year’s Eve Party

Party No. 1: 10 a.m.-noon; Party No. 2: 1 p.m. -3 p.m. WWW! Children’s Museum, 110 N. Harrison Avenue, Lafayette, wowchildrensmuseum.org

New Years Eve at The Louisville Underground

All Ages Celebration 6 p.m.; Adults only 9 p.m. The Louisville Underground, 640 Main Street, Louisville.Price: $15-$28, thelouisvilleunderground.com

New Year’s Eve at Avalon Ballroom

6:45 p.m. Avalon Ballroom, 6185 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder. Tickets: $45 in advance, $55 at the door, dancelaughlove.com

Crumb’s New Year’s Eve Boulder Bash with Ramakhandra

7 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $35-$39.50, z2ent.com/boulder-theater-venue

New Year’s Eve Dance Party

7 p.m. Gold Hill Inn, 401 Main Street, Boulder. Tickets: $45, brownpapertickets.com/event/5318534

St Julien Hotel & Spa 2021 New Year’s Eve Party Masquerade Ball

8 p.m. St. Julien Spa & Hotel, 900 Walnut Street, Boulder, stjulien.com

New Year’s Eve American Legion Post 32

8 p.m. American Legion Post 32, 315 S. Bowen Street, Longmont.

Avanti Boulder’s New Year’s Eve Rooftop Party

8 p.m. Avanti F&B Boulder, 1401 Pearl Street, Boulder. VIP tables are $100-$500, boulder.avantifandb.com

License No. 1 New Year’s Eve Party

8 p.m. License No. 1, 2115 13th Street, Boulder, license1boulderado.com

The Crystal Method with GODLAZER

8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $25-$30, z2ent.com/fox-theatre-venue

DENVER

Bunk with the Beasts (ages 5-12)

6 p.m. Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele Street, Denver. Tickets are $68-$86, denverzoo.org/family-bunks

Resolution New Year’s Eve 2021

7:30 p.m. McNichols Event Center & Art Gallery,144 W. Colfax Avenue, Denver. Tickets are $119-$199, resolutiondenver.com

Denver New Year’s Eve Black Tie 2021

8 p.m. Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Avenue, Denver. Tickets are $110-$120, newyearsevenight.com

Celebrate the New Year on the Orient Express at Denver Union Station

8 p.m. Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets are $95-$699, unionstationindenver.com

Denver NYE Cocktail Party 2022

8 p.m. Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel, 1550 Court Place, Denver. Tickets are $110, nyenightdenver.com

19th Annual White Rose Gala

9 p.m. Ellie Caulkins Opera House – Denver Performing Arts Complex, 14th and Champa, Denver. Tickets are $80-$299, whiterosegala.org

New Year’s Eve Gala at Gaylord Rockies

9 p.m. Gaylord Rockies, 6700 N. Gaylord Rockies Boulevard, Aurora. Tickets are $50-$200, bignightrockies.com/buy-tickets

New Year’s Eve Fireworks

9 p.m. and midnight, 16th Street Mall, Denver