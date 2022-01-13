What to do when there’s ‘nothing’ to do . . .

EVENTS

Author Salon with Todd Mitchell. 7 p.m. Thursday, January 13, The Wandering Jellyfish, 198 Second Avenue, Suite 1A, Niwot. Tickets: $19 (includes one copy of Mitchell’s writing craft book)

Join award-winning author and creative writing professor Todd Mitchell as he shares radical, perspective-shifting solutions for how to enhance creativity, deal with doubt, procrastination, and criticism, and make creative endeavors more enjoyable. An interactive and generative writing workshop with the author of Breakthrough: How to Overcome Doubt, Fear, and Resistance to Be Your Ultimate Creative Self. This not-to-be-missed evening is geared toward writers of all genres.

Author Talk: Keith Villa—‘Brewing with Cannabis.’ 6:30 p.m. Thursday, January 13, Boulder Book Store, 1107 Pearl Street, Boulder. Tickets: $5

Brewing with Cannabis introduces the convergence of marijuana and brewing in the modern craft beer movement. Delve into how and why the plant produces compounds such as cannabinoids and terpenes, how they function, and how to incorporate them into beer recipes. Examine the active components of cannabis and the chemistry of how they interact with beer. Both homebrewers and professional brewers will be inspired by a wide-range of extract-based and all-grain recipes they can adopt or use as guidance when creating non-alcoholic beer or homebrew. Designed as a practical guide to use in brewing, the final chapter will inspire readers on how the discovery of new cannabinoids and terpenes may be used in the future.

east window SOUTH presents: ‘AFRICAN-AMERICA: Contempt of Greasy Pigs’ Photography and Collage by André Ramos-Woodard. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, January 13, east window SOUTH, 4949 Broadway, Suite 102B, Boulder. Free

Born in Nashville, Tennessee, Andre Ramos-Woodard is a non-binary Black artist whose works evoke feelings of dreams and surrealistic narrative. Primarily working with photography and collage, Ramos-Woodard conveys ideas of communal and personal identity through internal conflicts. They use their art to accent the ideas of separation between them and the viewer. Ramos-Woodard received their BFA from Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas, and has recently completed an MFA at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Firehouse Art Center presents ‘Long Range’ featuring Jon Fukuda, Katherin Gibbons, Veronica Love and Graham Stewart. January 14-March 6, Firehouse Art Center, 667 Fourth Avenue,

Longmont

The Firehouse Art Center is committed to sharing thought provoking contemporary art with Boulder County, and is proud to celebrate four artists exploring media and meaning in our own backyard. The Firehouse is honored to have Jane Burke as our juror for this show. The exhibit’s title “Long Range” is Burke’s nod to Longmont and the Front Range, but also a comment on the ongoing commitment of these artists and the long-range goals of their practice. In the South Gallery of Firehouse, see Stripping The System: The True Cost of Fashion.

BDT Stage presents ‘My Way: A Tribute to the Music of Frank Sinatra.’ January 14-February 19. BDT Stage, 5501 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder. Tickets: $65-$70

My Way captures the wit and charm of Ol’ Blue Eyes. It’s a breath of fresh air, a romantic enticement, and a blast from the past. Audiences and critics alike have hailed its powerful music, superb arrangements, classy style, and easy-going comedy. Containing 55 incredible songs from the Great American Songbook, My Way celebrates the mystique of Frank Sinatra and the unforgettable music that made him famous.

Jesters Dinner Theatre presents ‘The Addams Family’ (student production). January 16-February 27, Jesters Dinner Theatre, 224 Main Street, Longmont. Tickets: $15 for show, $35 for dinner and show

The Addams Family, a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story that is every father’s nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family—a man her parents have never met.

Documentary Screening: ‘Undoing the Noble Crusade’—MLK and His Connection to Indigenous People. Sunday, January 16, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder. Free

Undoing the Noble Crusade is based on a passage from Why We Can’t Wait, a book by Martin Luther King, Jr. He wrote in 1963, “We are perhaps the only nation which tried as a matter of national policy to wipe out its indigenous population. Moreover, we elevated that tragic experience into a noble crusade.” The short film by Alan O’Hashi also commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Native American Rights Fund that was established in the spirit of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. The second documentary to screen is Beyond Sand Creek about the efforts of the Arapaho tribe to undo stereotypes, renew their language and culture and tie those to their traditional homeland in Boulder.

Motus Theater presents ACLU Colorado Leaders Reading JustUs Monologs in Honor of Dr. MLK Jr. Day (virtual and in-person). 3 p.m. Monday, January 17, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder. Tickets: $0-$50

In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Motus Theater and Colorado ACLU present a special performance in which Deborah Richardson, executive director of Colorado ACLU, and Velveta Golightly-Howell, member of the ACLU Colorado board of directors, will stand with two community leaders who were formerly incarcerated, from Motus Theater’s JustUs project, and read aloud their stories. Musical response from acclaimed singer/songwriter Carlos Heredia. The reading will be followed by a discussion on the racism and violence within the criminal legal system in light of Dr. King Jr.’s civil rights legacy. Free, family-friendly event (middle school age and up).

Author Talk: David Chernikoff—‘Life, Part Two.’ 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 19, Boulder Book Store, 1107 Pearl Street, Boulder. Tickets: $5

Author David Chernikoff has spent decades pursuing spiritual study and practice with remarkable teachers, including Ram Dass, Jack Kornfield, Sharon Salzberg, Father Thomas Keating, and Reb Zalman Schachter-Shalomi. In Life, Part Two, he distills lessons from across contemplative traditions to invite readers to embrace seven essential elements of conscious living. These elements culminate in wise elderhood—a state celebrated by indigenous cultures around the world, yet largely unacknowledged in contemporary Western society.

CONCERTS

January 14

The Johnny O Band. 6 p.m. Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt Street, Longmont. Free.

Unfearing with A Human Named David. 6 p.m. Abbott and Wallace Distilling, 350 Terry Street, Suite 120, Longmont

Dave Tamkin and CO. 6 p.m. St Julien Hotel & Spa, 900 Walnut Street, Boulder. Free.

Vocal Freedom Singer-Songwriter Showcase hosted by Rebecca Folsom. 6:30 p.m. Trident Booksellers and Cafe, 940 Pearl Street, Boulder. Tickets: $12.

Funk Knuf. 7 p.m. The Louisville Underground, 640 Main Street, Louisville. Tickets: $15- $80.

Many Colors & Mama Roux Trio. 7:30 p.m. Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder. Tickets: $15.

Tchami x AC Slater. 8 p.m.Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $40-$75.

Mersiv. 9 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax, Denver. TIckets: $25-75.

January 15

The Jerry Dance Party featuring DJ JerrBrother. 7:30 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $15-20.

Son of Genesis. 8 p.m. Dickens Opera House, 300 Main Street, Longmont. Tickets: $12.

Lucero Block Party West. 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax, Denver. TIckets: $37.50-$125.

Lee Brice with Cory Morrow. 8 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $45-$75.

The Petty Nicks Experience with Mountain Rose. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $20-$25.

January 16

Lucero Block Party West. 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax, Denver. TIckets: $37.50-$125.

Lawrence with Swatkins. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $18-$20.

January 17

Summer Salt. 9 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $20-$25.

January 18

Circa Survive. 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax, Denver. TIckets: $25-$30.