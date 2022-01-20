What to do when there’s nothing to do . . .

EVENTS

Craft & Draft Weekly Young Writers Workshop 4:30-6 p.m. Thursdays from January 20-February 17, The Wandering Jellyfish Bookshop, 198 Second Avenue, Suite 1A, Niwot. Price: $180 for all six sessions.

Do you enjoy writing fiction and want to make progress in your story, finishing it and deepening it? Or maybe you have an idea that has never quite gotten out of your head and onto the page. Wherever you are in your drafting process—from the very beginning to almost done—this group will help you keep up your writing momentum, as well as strengthen your story. Sessions will include a craft or process focus, as well as writing time. Craft topics will vary based on group members’ needs. Youth writers will learn to approach their craft, process, and interactions with each other like professional writers. This workshop is for writers ages 12-14. Workshop dates are January 13, 20, 27, February 3, 10, and 17. Registration is required. Workshop leader Sonja K. Solter graduated from Stanford University and earned an MFA in Writing for Children and Young Adults from Hamline University, with a critical thesis on writing trauma in middle grade and young adult realistic fiction.

Boulder Book Store Author Talk: Lindsey Vonn— ‘Rise’ 3 p.m. Saturday, January 22, Unity of Boulder Church, 2855 Folsom Street, Boulder. Tickets: $28.99.

Lindsey Vonn has 82 World Cup wins, 20 World Cup titles, three Olympic medals, and seven World Championship Medals. A fixture in the American sports landscape for almost 20 years, Vonn is a legend. With a career that spanned a transformation in how America recognizes and celebrates female athletes, Vonn—who retired in 2019 as the most decorated American skier of all time—was in the vanguard of that change, helping blaze a trail for other world-class female athletes and reimagining what it meant to pursue speed at all costs. In Rise, Vonn shares her incredible journey for the first time, going behind the scenes of a badass life built around resilience and risk-taking.

The Upstart Crow Theatre Company presents ‘Love’s Labor’s Won’ January 20-30, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder. Tickets: $21-$25.

If Shakespeare ever wrote a sequel to Love’s Labour’s Lost, it hasn’t survived the ravages of time. But The Upstart Crow is happy to announce the next best thing: the world premiere of Katherine Dubois’s comedy Love’s Labor’s Won, which takes up the action a year after the end of Shakespeare’s play. There’s no attempt to copy Shakespeare’s style (except for the bad puns), but most of the characters are back, and the course of true love isn’t any smoother than it was before.

Dairy Comedy presents Nancy Norton 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, January 21, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder. Tickets: $20.

Nancy Norton is known for delivering engaging, high-energy, fast-paced performances that connect with universal truths through a vulnerable, in-the-moment and intuitive style. As a former nurse, Norton will be paying tribute to healthcare workers with some hilarious hospital anecdotes. You may have seen Norton headlining at comedy clubs, cruises, speaking at a conference or on various TV showcases over the years, such as Evening at the Improv on A&E, in her one-woman currently Amazon Prime show, or on Nickmom Night Out on Nickelodeon.

Meet the Artists Reception: ‘The Human Figure’ 6 p.m. Friday, January 21, R Gallery + Art Bar, 2027

Broadway, Boulder.

Artistic interpretations of the human figure are expressed in every medium and can include a singular theme or blend of art, science, observation, and self-reflection. This exhibit is a tasteful representation of the human figure, and a broader representation of the form.

CONCERTS

January 20

Nate LeBlanc with Visus, Don Jamal + Byrnes. 7 p.m.Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street, Denver. Tickets: $12.

The Unlikely Candidates with AMZY. 8 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $18-$20.

Fatboy Slim. 8:30 p.m.Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax, Denver. TIckets: $49.50-$79.50.

January 21

Jacob Jolliff. 7 p.m. The Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder. Tickets: 25.

Forever Man: Celebrating the Music of Eric Clapton. 7 p.m. Dickens Opera House, 300 Main Street, Longmont. Tickets:: $16-$18.

Kitchen Dwellers. 8 p.m.Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax, Denver. TIckets: $32.50-$35.

Colter Wall. 8 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $30-$75.

Goth Babe. 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $20-25.

SubDocta with JAENGA, ZINGARA. 9 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E.Colfax Avenue, Denver. Tickets: $15-23.

January 22

Dirtwire with Gone Gone Beyond and Blossomn. 7:30 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $22-25.

TEN: A Tribute to Pearl Jam. 8 p.m.Dickens Opera House, 300 Main Street, Longmont. Tickets:: $16-$18.

Tenth Mountain Division + Flash Mountain Flood. 8 p.m.Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $10.

Charley Crockett. 9 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $39.95-$125.

Goth Babe. 9 p.m.Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax, Denver. TIckets: $25-$69.

January 23

School of Rock Broomfield. 8 p.m.Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $14-$20.

January 25

Yot Club + Reptaliens. 7 p.m.Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street, Denver. Tickets: $9.99-$18.