What to do when there’s ‘nothing’ to do. . .

Boulder Book Store Author Talk: James Balog—‘The Human Element’ (virtual). 6:30 p.m. Thursday, January 27. Tickets: $5. Virtual Event URL: boulderbookstore.net/event/james-balog-human-element

For four decades, world-renowned environmental photographer James Balog has traveled well over a million miles from the Arctic to the Antarctic and the Alps, Andes and Himalayas. With his images heightening awareness of climate change and endangered species, he is one of the most relevant photographers in the world today. Balog’s photography of and essays on “human tectonics”—humanity’s reshaping of the natural environment—reveal the intersection of people and nature, and that when we sustain nature, we sustain ourselves. This monumental book is an unprecedented combination of art informed by scientific knowledge. Featuring Balog’s 350 most iconic photographs, The Human Element offers a truly unmatched view of the world—and a world we may never see again.

Brittney Hofer Lave: ‘What’s Left.’ 6 p.m. Thursday, January 27, The Boulder Creative Collective, 2208 Pearl Street, Boulder. Free, bouldercreativecollective.com

Brittney Hofer Lave’s What’s Left is a show about processing grief through the act of making. Like a quilt made by your grandmother, the pages of a scrapbook or VHS family videos, Lave’s work highlights the energy created through mark-making and craft-inspired techniques.

Through an Artist’s Eyes: The Dehumanization and Racialization of Jews and Political Dissidents During the Third Reich (virtual). 7 p.m. Thursday, January 27. Free. Virtual Event URL: bit.ly/3rBFN6B

Art is always intertwined with the social and political worlds of its creation. In this program, Professor Willa M. Johnson will tell the stories of political dissidents and Jewish men, women and children who were interned across Europe, including in the pre-war German city of Düsseldorf and in three war-period French camps, using the work of the German Communist artist Karl Schwesig and a chorus of archival data.

Upstart Crow Theatre presents ‘Love’s Labor’s Won’ (rescheduled). January 27-30, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder. Tickets: $21-$25, thedairy.org

If Shakespeare ever wrote a sequel to Love’s Labour’s Lost, it hasn’t survived the ravages of time. But The Upstart Crow is happy to announce the next best thing: the world premiere of Katherine Dubois’s comedy Love’s Labor’s Won, which takes up the action a year after the end of the previous play. There’s no attempt to copy Shakespeare’s style (except for the bad puns), but most of the characters are back, and the course of true love isn’t any smoother than it was before.

Colorado Native—A Native American Comedy Showcase. 7 p.m. Friday, January 28, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder. Tickets: $12, thedairy.org

Josh Emerson has curated yet another stellar lineup of Native American Comics representing various tribal nations across North America. Emerson will be hosting Evan Johnson, Damon Howard, Thad Bejadhar and headliner Brian Bahe. Brian Bahe is an Indigenous (enrolled member of the Tohono O’odham Nation, and a member of the Hopi and Navajo Nation), gay (vers bottom) comedian, writer and turquoise jewelry model originally from Phoenix, Arizona, now based in New York City.

Circa: Sacre at Macky Auditorium Sunday, Jan. 30

Circa: Sacre. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, January 30, Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, 1595 Pleasant Street Boulder. Tickets: $23-$90, cupresents.org

In Sacre, the world-first circus setting of Stravinsky’s “Rite of Spring,” Circa tightly weaves together powerful world-class acrobatics and dynamic encounters suffused with dark humor and rich tenderness.

Boulder Book Store Author Talk: Isabel Allende—‘Violeta’ (virtual). 5 p.m. Saturday, January 29, Price: $28-$38. Virtual Event URL: boulderbookstore.net

Violeta comes into the world on a stormy day in 1920, the first girl in a family with five boisterous sons. From the start, her life is marked by extraordinary events, for the ripples of the Great War are still being felt, even as the Spanish flu arrives on the shores of her South American homeland almost at the moment of her birth. Through her father’s prescience, the family will come through that crisis unscathed, only to face a new one as the Great Depression transforms the genteel city life she has known. Her family loses everything and is forced to retreat to a wild and beautiful but remote part of the country. There, she will come of age, and her first suitor will come calling. She tells her story in the form of a letter to someone she loves above all others, recounting times of devastating heartbreak and passionate affairs, poverty and wealth, terrible loss and immense joy. Her life is shaped by some of the most important events of history: the fight for women’s rights, the rise and fall of tyrants and ultimately not one, but two pandemics. The Zoom link will be emailed to you prior to the event. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Disability Justice, Coalition Work and Environmental Futures: Featuring Mia Ives-Rublee. 3:30 p.m. February 2, via Zoom: bit.ly/3nPIws2

Professor Phaedra C. Pezzullo will be interviewing Mia Ives-Rublee about her expertise in disability justice with environmental organizations, institutions and broader coalitions—including outdoor recreation access, being a competitive athlete, plastic ban advocacy, as well as the value of public protest and voting. Live ASL Interpretation will be provided.

CONCERTS

January 27

TRAVIS SHINN PHOTOGRAPHY

Chris Lane. 7 p.m. Summit Music Hall, 1902 Blake St, Denver, Denver.

Hubby Jenkins. 7:30 p.m. Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder. Tickets: $20.

Tool. 7:30 p.m.Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver.

Jamestown Revival. 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax, Denver. Tickets: $25-$28.

Dillon Francis x Yung Gravy with Kittens. 8 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $35-$125.

Wooli with Trivecta, Ace Aura, Shank Aaron. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $18-$20.

January 28

The Dear Landlords. 6 p.m. Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt Street, Longmont. Free.

Icelantic’s Winter on the Rocks: Diplo, Soft Tukker with Talib Kweli, DJ Matt Cassidy, Jacoby. 7 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison. Tickets: $49.50-99.95.

Leftover Salmon featuring Tim O’Brien, Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass featuring The Hillbenders. 7 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $35-$59.95.

Boulder Symphony Marshall Fire Benefit Concert featuring poet Dominique Christiana. 7:30 p.m. Grace Commons, 1820 15th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $0-$25.

Jimkata. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $15-$18.

Courtesy Insomniac Max Motif

Max Motif. 9 p.m.Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax, Denver. Tickets: $12.80-$69.

January 29

CharlestheFirst Memorial Benefit. 7 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $35-$75.

Mellowpunk with BLUSH, Dry Ice, Jackson Cloud Odyssey. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $15-$18.

Wooli with special guests Trivecta, Support: Ace Aura, SHANK AARON. 9 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax, Denver. Tickets: $30-$65.

February 1

Shinedown with Ayron Jones. 7 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $59.50-$109.50.

February 2

Ghost & Volbeat with special guest Twin Temple. 7 p.m. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver.