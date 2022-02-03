What to do when there’s nothing to do…

EVENTS

DCPA presents ‘Rattlesnake Kate.’ February 4-March 13. Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th Street, Denver. Tickets: $30-$74, denvercenter.org

One-hundred years ago, frontierswoman Kate Slaughterback fought to save her son, killing 140 rattlesnakes in one courageous battle and becoming a global sensation. Discover her story in this new musical by Neyla Pekarek (former member of the Grammy-nominated folk-rock band The Lumineers) and playwright Karen Hartman.

Dread Scott Silver gelatin print. Part of the Hardcore body of work. Shot in Chicago punk music clubs 1983-1986

Art Exhibition—Dread Scott: ‘Honey don’t be afraid.

White people aren’t real.’ February 4-March 30, east window, 4949 Broadway, Suite 102B, Boulder, eastwindow.org

Dread Scott is a visual artist whose work is exhibited across the U.S. and internationally. In 1989, his art became the center of national controversy over its transgressive use of the American flag while he was a student at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Dread became part of a landmark Supreme Court case when he and others defied federal law by burning flags on the steps of the U.S. Capitol. His work has been included in exhibitions at MoMA PS1, the Walker Art Center, Jack Shainman Gallery, and Gallery MOMO in Cape Town, South Africa, and is in the collection of the Whitney Museum and the Brooklyn Museum.

Catapult: A BFA Dance Concert. 7:30 p.m. February 4; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, February 5; 2 p.m. Sunday, February 6, University Theatre, Charlotte York Irey Theatre, 261 University of Colorado, Boulder. Tickets:$23-$90, cupresents.org

BFA choreographers present intimate and stirring meditations on memory, body understanding, and community across an athletic symphony of contemporary and improvisational styles.

Soul Penny Circus presents ‘The Boy.’ 7:30 p.m. Friday, February 4; 6 p.m. Saturday, February 5, The Arts Hub, 420 Courtney Way, Lafayette. Tickets: $15-$45, soulpennycircus.com

The Boy drums up your deepest fears and brings you face to face with the things that go bump in the night. Join our beloved clowns, Wingus and Dingus, as they journey through a series of hair-raising nightmares in an attempt to help a young boy find his way home. Featuring dazzling aerial acts, laugh-til-you-cry clowning and plenty of audience interaction.

Art Exhibitions at BMoCA: ‘³/ works’ by Kevin Townsend; ‘Once They Were Red’ by Erica Green; ‘Inner Lining’ by Natani Notah. February 3-May 30. Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th Street, Boulder, bmoca.org

Kevin Townsend’s expanded drawing practice is driven by monumental questions about time, duration, obsession and mark-marking while simple, small details often animate it. Erica Green creates site-conscious fiber installations that explore the endless process of repairing and rebuilding oneself. Interdisciplinary artist Natani Notah explores contemporary Native American identity through the lens of Diné womanhood.

Author Talk: Stephanie Dueger—‘Preparing for Parenthood.’ 6:30 p.m. Thursday, February 3, Boulder Book Store, 1107 Pearl Street, Boulder. Tickets: $5, boulderbookstore.net

Couples often spend surprisingly little time getting ready for the huge rite of passage that is parenthood. They may paint the nursery, but neglect discussing how their roles may change. They may have a car seat ready, but not a will. The first of its kind, this interactive book provides couples with essential conversation-starters and action items to complete before becoming parents. In Preparing for Parenthood, you’ll discover how to transition to parenting in ways that best align with your own beliefs and values. Parenting is simultaneously heart-opening and heart-rending, humbling and humorous, joyful and overwhelming. But this small and indispensable book will help you alleviate stress and answer some of the biggest questions you’ll want to address before your baby arrives.

Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado (BETC): Fourteen Funerals” by Eric Pfeffinger. February 3-March 5, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder. Tickets: $25-$50, betc.org

Gao Yibo, photograph, Hand Series #1, c. 20th-21st century CE. Gift of Anne Gilsdorf Bliss, CU Art Museum, University of Colorado Boulder, 2007.07. Photo by Wes Magyar, © CU Art Museum.



Fourteen Funerals is a wry comedy about family, death and the stories we tell about people we may never really know. Sienna is a little surprised when Millie reaches out to her from the funeral home in her childhood hometown of Blissfield, Indiana. She’s even more surprised to hear that her entire extended family has been wiped out in one fell swoop. As the very last of the Fitchwoods, Sienna’s got a lot to learn about herself, her new friend and her estranged relations.

Art Exhibitions—‘Making Trouble: Hands-on Photography’

February 3-March 19, CU Art Museum, 1085 18th Street, Boulder, colorado.edu/cuartmuseum

Making Trouble: Hands-on Photography brings together a selection of photographs from the museum’s collection that have been altered either digitally or by hand. Made in the spirit of experimentation and intervention, the photographs on view demonstrate how photographers have expanded or challenged traditional understandings of photography.

CONCERTS

February 3

The Reminders. 7 p.m. Stewart Auditorium, 400 Quail Road, Longmont. Tickets: $12-$18.

Samia. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Avenue, Denver. Tickets: $20.

February 4

Music For Marshall: A Boulder County Fire Benefit featuring Drunken Hearts & Friends. 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $15-$18.

SunSquabi with The Funk Hunters, Dreamers Delight. 7 p.m.Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $25-$35.

Cass Clayton Band. 7 p.m. Dickens Opera House, 300 Main Street, Longmont. Tickets: $10-$12.

Gracie Abrams. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Avenue, Denver. Tickets: $20.

Amanda Miguel y Diego Verdaguer. 8:30 p.m.Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver.

Magic City Hippies. 9 p.m.Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax, Denver. TIckets: $19.50-$25.

February 5

Covenhoven

The Runaway Grooms. 6 p.m. Beyond the Mountain Brewing Co., 6035 Longbow Drive, Unit 109, Boulder. Free.

HomeSlice. 7 p.m.Dickens Opera House, 300 Main Street, Longmont. Tickets: $15.

Covenhoven and Blue Book. 7 p.m.eTown, 1535 Spruce Street, Boulder. Tickets: $20.

Jesse Cook. 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver.

Galactic. 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax, Denver. Tickets: $25-$75.

El Ten Eleven

February 6

Jake Scott with Josie Dunne. 7 p.m. Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street, Denver. SOLD OUT.

Passafire with Dubbest. 7:30 p.m.Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $15-$18.

Wale. 8 p.m.Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax, Denver. TIckets: $29.50-$59.50.

El Ten Eleven. 9 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Avenue, Denver. Tickets: $20.

Greg Watermann Beth Hart

February 7

Beth Hart with Quinn Sullivan. 7 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $37.95-$69.95.

February 9

Il Divo. 7 p.m. Bellco Theatre, 700 14th Street, Denver. Tickets: Starting from $39.

Bad Bunny. 8 p.m. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver.

Glaive with aldn, midwxst. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Avenue, Denver. Tickets: $20