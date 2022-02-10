What to do when there’s ‘nothing’ to do…

EVENTS

Opening Reception for ‘The Art of the Postcard: We Are All Artists,’ featuring music by David Tilmon. 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Firehouse Art Center, 667 Fourth Ave., Longmont. Exhibit Dates: Feb. 11-March 6, firehouse.org

Courtesy Firehouse Art Center

Over 100 postcards will cover the walls of the South Gallery at the Firehouse Art Center during Art of the Postcard: We Are All Artists, which opens on February 11. The Art of the Postcard is the first in-person showing of Inverted Syntax’s curated postcard project, one that has been growing since its inception in 2018. The Art of the Postcard is a call to everyone to create and participate in an often overlooked medium—one that vacillates between the outdated notions of high and low art, that blends art and writing, and whose two-sided format requires physical interaction with the object.

Rum Festival 5. 4 p.m. Feb. 11-13, 16-19 and 26, Abbott & Wallace Distilling, 350 Terry St., Suite 120, Longmont, abbottandwallace.com

Embark on the SS Longtucky for a two-week adventure of flavor and sound. The festivities begin with a yacht party Feb. 11. Featuring live music with A Human Named David and Local Dumplings from Shinkyu-No. Watch out for the Leviathan 2022 release—bigger and better than ever.

Feb. 12: Love Boat Cocktail Course. $25 includes two drinks and instruction.

Feb. 13: Galentines Day Karaoke 6-8 p.m.

Feb. 16: Rum University. An exploration of rum’s history and world styles

Feb. 17: Treasure Island comedy showcase

Feb. 18: Rye whiskey finished in rum barrels release and drink specials. Live music with Shawn Cunnane

Feb. 19: Live music with Paul Rabaut

Feb. 26: World’s tiniest parade and Mardi Gras party! King cake and New Orleans jazz with James Speiser

Tinder Live with Lane Moore, Valentines Show. 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, The Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder. Tickets: $20, thedairy.org

Katia Temkin Katie Tempkin

Tinder Live! With Lane Moore is the critically acclaimed, totally improvised show where Moore projects her Tinder account onto a screen, swipes through profiles live on stage, and the audience votes whether she swipes right or left, to hilarious and surprisingly kind results.

Author Talk: Josiah Hesse—‘Runner’s High,’ in conversation with Caitlin Rockett. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, Boulder Book Store, 1107 Pearl St., Boulder. Tickets: $5, boulderbookstore.net

Pot makes exercise fun. The link between performance enhancement and cannabis has been an open secret for many years, so much so that with the wide-sweeping national legalization of cannabis, combining weed and working out has become the hottest new wellness trend. Why, then, is there still a skewed perception around this leafy substance that it only produces the lazy, red-eyed stoner laid out on a couch somewhere, munching on junk food? In Runner’s High, seasoned investigative journalist Josiah Hesse takes readers on a journey through the secret world of stoned athletes, describing astounding, cannabis-inspired physical and mental transformations, just like he experienced.

Winter Bike to Work Day. 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, Community Cycles, 2601 Spruce St., Unit B, Boulder

Shutterstock

Join us—and cyclists around the world—Friday, Feb. 11, to celebrate Winter Bike to Work Day! The annual event encourages seasoned cyclists to brave the elements and ride to work on their bikes. The reward? Free breakfast and camaraderie! Stations are open 7-9 a.m. Breakfast stations will be posted here:

communitycycles.org/feb-11-is-winter-bike-to-work-day

DCPA presents ‘In the Upper Room.’ Feb. 11-March 13. Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th Street, Denver. Tickets: $30-$69, denvercenter.org

Meet the Berrys, a multi-generational African American family in the 1970s. Their lives orbit around a strong-willed matriarch whose secrets drive her relatives nuts. Fed up, they each make plans to break away. But by standing their ground, they may lose what has held them together all along.

Opera Amore: A Valentine’s Concert. 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, Stewart Auditorium, Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Road, Boulder. Tickets: $18-$22

Boulder Opera presents a concert of Italian Opera favorite arias, duets, trios and quartets by Verdi, Puccini, Bellini, Mozart, and more. The program explores different aspects of love, such as love yet to be, dreaming of love, new love, lost love, betrayal, and reconciliation. All in a romantic cafe style setting! Make it a date and enjoy a socially distanced drink while we entertain you at the Steward Auditorium. Featuring soprano Sarah Kochevar, mezzo-soprano Natacha Cóndor, tenor Alexis Haro, and baritone Nnamdi Nwankwo, with Maggie Hinchliffe at the piano.

Rag’s Consignment Valentine’s Pop Up. 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, Rags Consignments Warehouse, 2890 Bluff Street, Boulder

Join in the fun on Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Rags warehouse for a Valentine’s pop up! Not only will you be able to shop Rags’ warehouse for gently used women’s clothing, bags, shoes and accessories, but Rags will also be hosting four local vendors: Alchemy Face Bar, DAR Chocolate, Cutie Gems Jewelry, and Luxe Intuition Candles. Attendees can be entered to win a $50 Rags gift card.

‘The New Jew’ (virtual). 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, Boulder JCC, 6007 Oreg Ave., Boulder. Tickets: $24 per household, boulderjcc.org

Ever wonder how Israelis perceive American Jews? The New Jew is a four-episode TV documentary series that showcases the cultural and political influence of the American Jewish community, alternative models for living a rich Jewish life, and the rifts in relations between Jewish Americans and Israel. After watching the series at home on your own schedule, join Israeli Emissary Itai Divinsky for an in-person talkback with Rabbi Jamie Korngold (the “Adventure Rabbi”), Jonathan Kochavi, Jewish Identity chair for the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity, and Zack Sapinsley, founder of the Boulder Moishe House.

Getting Bo(u)lder: Conversations on Race. 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder. Sign up: bit.ly/3HFUiNA

Boulder City Council just approved a memorandum to create a Joint Terrorism Task Force between the FBI and Boulder Police Department. Boulder Showing Up for Racial Justice does not support this, as it brings up major concerns about transparency and accountability in policing. Join in a conversation inspired by the incredible Civil Rights era photography of Ernest Withers at the Dairy Arts Center, with music by Denver harpist Annastezhaa on Saturday, Feb.12 at 3 p.m.

Author Talk: Danae Shanti—‘Wise Inside.’ 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, Boulder Book Store, 1107 Pearl St., Boulder. Tickets: $5, boulderbookstore.net

Everyone has intuitive wisdom. Take a journey with Danae Shanti as she applies the seven easy steps of the “Hero Formula” to life’s difficulties. Wise Inside takes you step-by-step through the Hero Formula, showing you how to apply it in every situation. You, too, can tackle the most confusing problems, the most intimidating challenges, and totally transform your life by applying the Hero Formula and learning to listen to the voice that is “wise inside.” Through humorous and mystical stories that you won’t believe, you can learn alongside Shanti as she finds her way through divorces, near death experience, meeting angels and celestial guides, confronting childhood wounds and navigating the pandemic.

‘Gallathea: A queer love story in the woods.’ Feb. 16-20, CU Theatre & Dance, Loft Theatre, University Theatre Building, 261 University of Colorado, Boulder. Tickets: $18, cupresents.org

In this timeless Elizabethan romance, two women disguise themselves as men and take to the woods to avoid being their town’s latest human sacrifice. Set here in the late 1960s, Gallathea is a reimagined classic that follows each character’s quest for love and understanding of their own place in the world.

For more event listings, go to boulderweekly.com/events

CONCERTS

February 10

Polo & Pan. 7:30 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $36.75-$79

Gano & Friends with •METHOD•, DJ Gano, Harve, RYNE B2B RPSM, NØSER B2B Treuth, DISGRACE. 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $15-$20

February 11

My Blue Sky. 7 p.m. Dickens Opera House, 300 Main St., Longmont. Tickets: $15

Sullivan King with Phase One, LAYZ. 7 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $25-$55

Andy Frasco & The U.N. with Taylor Scott Band. 8 p.m.Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $25-$29.50

Marina, courtesy Atlantic Records

Marina: Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land Tour. 8 p.m.Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver. Starting at $46

The Lil Smokies with special guests Dead Horses and Esther Rose. 9 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax, Denver. Tickets:$29-$69

February 12

Erik Deutsch and Decades. 6 p.m. Caffè Sole, 637R S. Broadway, Boulder. $20 suggested donation

Dark Star Orchestra. 7 p.m. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street, Denver. Tickets: $32-$50

Dream Theater. 8 p.m.Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver. Starting at $39.50

Face Vocal Band. 8 p.m. Dickens Opera House, 300 Main St., Longmont. Tickets: $20-$100

The Backseat Lovers. 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax, Denver. Tickets: $25-$75

Josh Ritter. 8 p.m. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $25-$30

Slenderbodies. 9 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Avenue, Denver. Tickets: $22

Wood Belly + Pixie & The Partygrass Boys. 9 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $18-$20

February 13

Donavon Frankenreiter. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Avenue, Denver. Tickets: $25.75

February 14

The Wombats. 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax, Denver. Tickets: $25.7February 15

Caravan Palace. 7 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 N. Clarkson Street, Denver. Tickets: $32.50

Inner Wave. 7 p.m. Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street, Denver. Tickets: $21

February 16

The Wonder Years. 6 p.m. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax, Denver. Tickets: $27.50-$32

Kacey Musgraves. 8 p.m. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver. Tickets start at $59.50

Aries. 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Avenue, Denver. Tickets: $27.50

The Cactus Blossoms with The Still Tide. 8 p.m. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th Street, Boulder. Tickets: $20-$22.50