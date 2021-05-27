What to do when there’s ‘nothing’ to…

If your organization is planning an event of any kind, please email Caitlin at crockett [at] boulderweekly [dot] com.

Password Comedy Show. 8 p.m. Thursday, May 27, The Speakeasy, 301 Main St., Longmont.

Presented by Sidesplitting Entertainment, a free-admission show guaranteed to make you laugh.

Boulder Book Store presents Daniel Barbarisi — ‘Chasing the Thrill.’ 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 2. Free. Virtual Event URL: boulderbookstore.net

When Forrest Fenn was given a fatal cancer diagnosis, he came up with a bold plan: He would hide a chest full of jewels and gold in the wilderness, and publish a poem that would serve as a map leading to the treasure’s secret location. But he didn’t die, and after hiding the treasure in 2010, Fenn instead presided over a decade-long gold rush that saw many thousands of treasure hunters scrambling across the Rocky Mountains in pursuit of his fortune. Daniel Barbarisi first learned of Fenn’s hunt in 2017, when a friend became consumed with decoding the poem and convinced Barbarisi, a reporter, to document his search. What began as an attempt to capture the inner workings of Fenn’s hunt quickly turned into a personal quest that led Barbarisi down a reckless and potentially dangerous path, one that found him embroiled in searcher conspiracies and matching wits with Fenn himself.

‘Seguimos / We Continue,’ a program honoring the community-generated sculpture ‘El movimiento sigue.’ 5 p.m. Thursday, May 27, Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th St., Boulder.

BMoCA and the Office of Arts and Culture invite the community to gather together outside to celebrate El movimiento sigue and honor Los Seis de Boulder. The program will feature music and remarks from artist Jasmine Baetz and others about the sculpture. It will offer attendees an opportunity to come together to discuss and reflect on the themes of El movimiento sigue and the current state of equal opportunity in our community. It will also mark the release of an essay by Juan Espinosa, a photographer and journalist who was a University of Colorado Boulder student and one of the original students who advocated with Los Seis de Boulder for continued funding and growth for the university’s Educational Opportunity Programs in the early 1970s.

East Window Screens Gregg Deal’s Film ‘The Last American Indian On Earth.’ 7-8 p.m. Friday, May 28, east window, 4949 Broadway, Unit 102-B, Boulder. Free.

Gregg Deal’s film (runtime: 22 minutes) documents what happens when an unsuspecting public is confronted with the flesh-and-blood version of a stereotype, one that for most is the only authentic expression of what it means to be an Indigenous person of the American continent. This piece is a window into the funny, sarcastic, truthful and even emotional journey of an artist using himself as an instrument of awareness, exploring questions of Indigenous identity and America’s problematic and often inept relationship with its nation’s First Peoples. This is an outdoor event. Bring something to sit on and please wear a mask.

Gerard Mortier

SmithKlein Gallery Presents a Mini Expo with Works by Gerard Mortier. 1-4 p.m. Friday, May 28, SmithKlein Gallery, 1116 Pearl St., Boulder. Free.

Traversing the northern region of France with his easel, Gerard Mortier paints as the light of the moment inspires him. The soft mauves and blues of the skies and the luminescent immaculate white facades, blue shutters and brilliant orange rooftops of the region’s houses are typical of Mortier’s work. The show will run through June 18.

Books & Bikes School Drive for Wounded Knee. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and before 1 p.m. on Sundays through June 15, Unity of Boulder Spiritual Center, 2855 Folsom St., Boulder.

Unity of Boulder is sponsoring a books, bikes and school supplies drive for our friends in the Lakota Community of Wounded Knee, South Dakota, to help families who are having difficulty providing the proper tools for their children to succeed in school. A complete list of supplies needed can be found here: unityofboulder.com/events/books-bikes-school-supply-drive. Cash donations can be made here: eventbrite.com/e/152143480245.

Please drop off items at Unity of Boulder Spiritual Center. Questions? Call 303-442-1411 or email info@unityofboulder.com The last day to drop off items will be June 15. Items will be delivered to Wounded Knee on June 20.

Boulder Book Store presents Norman Fischer — ‘When You Greet Me I Bow,’ with Cynthia Schrager. 5 p.m. Thursday, May 27. Tickets are $5. Virtual Event URL: boulderbookstore.net

Norman Fischer will speak about his new book, When You Greet Me I Bow, in conversation with Cynthia Schrager for this special event. Fischer is a Zen priest, poet and translator. When You Greet Me I Bow spans the entirety of Fischer’s career and is the first collection of his writings on Buddhist philosophy and practice.

‘Holding Center,’ ArtWork by Alissa Davies, Ginger Knowlton and Pam Sica. June 1-30. First Friday reception: 6-9 p.m. June 4, The Gallery @ the Bus Stop Apartments, 4895 Broadway, Boulder.

Three artists have come together to present bodies of work that connect us to one another and to document our inner spaces in an outward way. Our intention is to witness and pay homage to our unique art practices as sources of healing and release, and to showcase them as inspiration for others to process their emotions from the past year. Bring your masks, your picnic baskets, and be ready to stroll the galleries and studios and take in art and live music.

Pollinator-Safe Plant Exchange. 9 a.m.-noon. Saturday, May 29, Unitarian Universalist Church, 5001 Pennsylvania Ave., Boulder. Free.

Free and organic plants. If you don’t have any plants to give, come take some anyway. Or bring a can of food — it’ll be given to a local food bank. Face masks required.

BOLDER on the RUN 10K. All Memorial Day weekend, May 29–May 31, bb10K.bolderboulder.com

Choose your 10K experience. Join the BOLDER on the RUN in person. Choose from six marked, measured and timed courses. Each offers amazing views and a different type of challenge. Choose your time: 6:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Reserve your two-hour block as soon as you can. Spots are limited to stay below safety guidelines. Note that you can start anytime during your two-hour time block.​

Lobster Pot Patio Pop-Up at Hotel Boulderado. 4-9 p.m. Saturday, May 29, Hotel Boulderado, 2115 13th St., Boulder.

Feast on Maine lobster, crab legs, lobster rolls and more on the hotel’s Pine Street Patio. Every Wed-Sat. For patio seating reservations or curbside pick-up, call 303-442-4880.

Spring 2021 Colorado Music & Arts Festival. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, May 29 and Sunday, May 30, Westminster City Park, 10455 N. Sheridan Blvd., Westminster. Price: $12.

Major concerts. 100 professional visual artists. Classic cars. Hot food. Cold beer. $10. Come have a blast with your friends and neighbors!

Boulder Creek Festival Summer Sundays. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, May 30, Central Park, Boulder.

The Boulder Creek Festival has been rescheduled for July 16-18. In the meantime, festival organizers are holding a mini Boulder Creek Fest for several weeks leading up to the big event. Enjoy an artisan marketplace and live music along the Boulder Creek in Central Park every Sunday through mid-July.

Third Annual Memorial Day ‘Murph’ Tribute Event. 8:30 a.m. Monday, May 31, Training For Warriors Longmont, 950 Boston Ave., Longmont. Free.

Test your physical and mental fitness in TFW’s annual Memorial Day tribute event. As an individual or team, you will complete: 1-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats, 1-mile run… with weighted vest optional. Participants may elect to complete in the traditional format or variations including shorter sets, partner/team sets or with modifications. This event is free and open to the public. Please contact TFW Longmont to register and receive a start time.

Rocky Mountain Brassworks Memorial Day Concert. 11 a.m. Monday, May 31, Broomfield Commons Park, 13200 Sheridan Blvd., Broomfield. Free.

Join a rousing concert fitting for the holiday and our return to life after a long COVID break. Rocky Mountain Brassworks will play a bit of everything, from zesty marches to movie themes, British sea songs and more. The band will be smaller due to COVID considerations, but they’ll still bring their signature sound and musicianship.

The Colorado Veterans Project Memorial Day Run and March. 6:30 a.m. Saturday, May 29, UCHealth Park, 4385 Tutt Blvd., Colorado Springs, memorialdaymarch.com

The Colorado Veterans Project will host its first physical event in over a year with its Memorial Day Run and March. In its seventh year, and for the first time being held in Colorado Springs, the annual run and march raises funds and collects food donations for veterans across the state experiencing homelessness. A virtual participation option is also available for supporters around the world. Civilians and military personnel are invited to participate in a 5K, 10K or 30K run. For an added challenge, participants are encouraged to bring a 25-pound rucksack with nonperishable food items to race with and donate following the run. All participants are invited to bring nonperishable food to be donated to Care & Share Food Bank to help feed local veterans in need.

Ben Harper. 7 p.m. Monday, May 31, Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison.

Catch Ben Harper’s eclectic mix of blues, folk, soul, reggae and rock this Memorial Day at Red Rocks.

Memorial Day BlueGrass Fest Featuring: Arkansauce. 1–6 p.m. Monday, May 31, Buffalo Rose, 1119 Washington Ave., Golden.

Arkansauce is a genre-hopping, four-piece string band from northwest Arkansas, bending the rules and blurring the lines between bluegrass, newgrass, folk, Americana, with notes of country, blues, and funk.

Wrenn & Ian (with Dalton). 6 p.m. Friday, May 28, Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt St., Longmont.

A dynamic singer/songwriter duo from Lafayette.

Drew Zaremba Trio. 7 p.m. Friday, May 28, Muse Performance Space, 200 E. South Boulder Road, Lafayette.

Drew Zaremba enjoys an international reputation as an award-winning writer, a passionate conductor and fiery performer, playing Hammond organ in the trio setting.

An Evening with Bowregard. 8 p.m. Friday, May 28, Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder.

Winners of both the 2019 Telluride Bluegrass Band Contest and the 2018 Ullrgrass Bluegrass Band Contest.

Rex Peoples & XFactr Band. 6 p.m. Saturday, May 29, Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt St., Longmont.

Straight up blues.

Johnny & The Mongrels. 7 p.m. Saturday, May 29, The Louisville Underground, 640 Main St., Louisville.

A combination of a funk-filled heart and deep-bayou soul.

Dawn Clement and Monique Brooks-Roberts. 7 p.m. Saturday, May 29, Muse Performance Space, 200 E. South Boulder Road, Lafayette.

Pianist/vocalist/composer Dawn Clement joins forces with violinist Monique Brooks-Roberts.

Espresso! 7 p.m. Saturday, May 29, Trident Cafe & Booksellers, 940 Pearl St., Boulder.

Espresso! merges two musical traditions with red-hot interpretations of American swing and Gypsy jazz.

An Evening with Acoustic Ambush. 8 p.m. Saturday, May 29, Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder.

Energetic, funky, jam, acoustic, classic rock playing your favorite covers and originals.

Back Porch Series at the Dairy: Ley Line. 5 p.m. Sunday, May 30, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder. Price: $25.

Raised on the North American traditions of blues, folk and soul, and inspired by their world travels, Ley Line creates a global soundscape, blending rhythms and influences from Brazil, Latin America and West Africa.

Devyn Rae Trio. 7 p.m. Sunday, May 30, Muse Performance Space, 200 E. South Boulder Road, Lafayette.

A contemporary mix of jazz, singer-songwriter and soul.

TVBOO with Pashmonix. 8 p.m. Thursday, June 3, Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder.

Pronounced “taboo,” TVBOO is quickly becoming one of the rising stars in the drum and bass scene.