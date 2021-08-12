With Windows Shut Tight

By
Burt Rashbaum
-
0
Photo by Gregg Boydston/Instagram

No clouds today

but

the sky is white:

like a negative image

of

the night

the air is coated

the distant trees are

gray, smothering

the day in bleakness

in poison in

sadness

as fires rage 

further west

as ozone reeks

from cars’ emissions

the warning from

the warming is:

stay inside

don’t breathe this

something like 

Death’s kiss

as I long for blue

and cottony clouds

gentle clean winds

but instead the aspens

quake, it seems,

in fear, begging us

to stop this

madness

finally

so the birds won’t

fall from the sky

smothered in

particulates

unable to fly. 

