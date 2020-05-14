A Real Estate

I live in a borough called Beauty,

at the end of a street called Strife,

and I walk through a glade called Gladness

down a long lonely lane called Life.

Born in Boston, Jethro McClellan spent a few of his early years in Taos. In 1981, he relocated to Boulder and began creative writing; in 1991, via both Naropa and Penny Lane, he became part of the Boulder poetry scene. In 2018, he took one or two tentative steps toward being a real poet.

