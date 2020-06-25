Another Black Floyd

George, I don’t know how many of us are here

who share your Texas line

of long chocolate bodies

who can dance on and off the court

with a smile that warms the heart

how many share my Mississippi roots

with light skin and blonde curls

who prefer their mustards without meat, their tea without sweet

because none of these traits matter George

as no shared DNA is needed

to make you kin, and call you ‘Bro

because I, too, am a Floyd

and I gasp again and again

with a heavy and sad heart

when I hear your call for Mama

while you begged that man not to silence your voice, your

breath, your

spirit with his knee

George, I am back now where I came from

scared and angry and filled up

seeing images of our people

hanging from a tree

dragged by a car

beaten with a whip

all with tied hands

begging for one more breath

that didn’t come

for they were just like us, George, born black, given the

same name

I can’t cry anymore

and won’t gasp anymore

Mama I can’t breathe.

Linda Floyd was born in Mississippi 62 years ago, and now lives in Oregon. She shares the family name of George Floyd and wrote this piece in pain shortly after his death.