Public Domain

and this time you slipped

as a raindrop

through the clouds of my forgetfulness

to fall

like the thought of a forming leaf

wearing that dress

i remember

and laughing

at the perfection of a moment

that was gone

before it could be described

and i saw you

stepping softly

barefoot

beneath the apple blossoms

and pregnant

with the tender impossibilities

of this new spring

reaching out

with tendrils of anticipation

toward an unknown father

but troubled by the wildness

of the seed

imbedded in your womb

and the memory of chaos

that lies within your ancient bones

Greg Alston is a gardener, cook, father and some other things, too.

