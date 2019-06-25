Bukowski, again

'La machine à écrire' by Jacques Soisson

oh holy poetic father

your long skinny soul

scrawled across the backs

of thousands of naked spines

and how each drop

of battery acid

dripped from the dots

in the eyes

and the holy crosses

across the t’s

that hung suspended in time

to reach out like

hands with holes

just to barfight my liver

just to curbstomp my stomach

into submission

has helped me sift through

the madness for the word, the

line, the way

but here we are

at the end of the way

and the bottle wasn’t bottomless

i’ve seen the bottle

dropped off the building

and smashing against reality

a fist of misogyny

an inability to step away

from the drunken typewriter

to never grow

(as did the flowers you loathed)



there are too many great poets

who pot shot the page nightly

but never stepped out

of the square ring

to see the round earth desperate

for a pair of rugged hands

to build the cities they dreamed up



in their dreams unrealized

unrealized dreams are the worst nightmares

and Bukowski

sweet devil Bukowski

you are the worst nightmare



the victim flower that cursed the fiery sun

for trying to keep him alive

Brice Maiurro is a poet from Denver, Colorado. He is the author of Stupid Flowers (Punch Drunk Press) and Hero Victim Villain (Stubborn Mule Press). He is the editor-in-chief of South Broadway Ghost Society and the poetry editor for Suspect Press.