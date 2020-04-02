the sounds of new home construction

hammering nails into dystopian rhythms

waveforms like ring droplets on still water

spreading through our quiet neighborhood like a virus

coming off one sidewalk onto another waiting for my turn

to slip into the next car length space of pedestrians

as we all walk keeping our social distance

overly conscious of our spatial relation to each other

terrified of accidental exposure

the real walking dead now walking dogs

told to stay home as the virus looms stalking the people we love

waiting for them to slip up and touch their own faces

everyone forgetting to exhale as the anxiety overwhelms

whats left of our delicate social fabric

this isolation is advanced darkness

disconnecting us further from one another

finishing the job started by social media

so many little tribes divided and conquered

the collective unconscious sick with amnesia

we are hypnotized by corporate propaganda

dropped like a reverse atom bomb

imploding our fears and collapsing them like stars

creating blackholes in the war torn flag that is the american dream

our failed system we force on others all over the world

lies traumatized like a rape victim naked and afraid

made to feel guilty because our skirt was too short

blaming us for not being successful enough to purchase a test

like celebrities for $3400 quarantined in castles equalized in their rose baths

tired of pulling ourselves up like some facebook challenge

we should all use our bootstraps

to choke the throats of corporations and their politicians

preying on us like alter boys they pay no taxes like churches

from which these safety nets could be woven

because they have stocks to buy back instead of jobs to create

they suck blood from our necks lowering our credit scores

demanding we sacrifice the elders for the good of the stock market

and our illusionary economy built on everyone’s debt

Dan Fijolek is a writer and a poet.