Death-Bridge Keeper’s OTHER Five Questions (THREE Questions!)

Reza Haji-pour via Wikimedia Commons

To WHAT,

from what,

is time a bridge?

Of WHO

and WHAT

is that bridge a carrier?

To WHAT

do the people

and things

the bridge carries

across

and back

throw up

a collective

— and insurmountable —

BarRRier???

Born in Boston, Jethro McClellan spent a few of his early years in Taos. In 1981, he relocated to Boulder and began creative writing; in 1991, via both Naropa and Penny Lane (and, two years later, Naropa), he became part of the Boulder poetry scene. In 2018, he took one or two tentative steps toward being a real Poet.