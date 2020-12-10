Doughnuts and Kings

The light always caught me off guard

when we’d stumble in at 3am with silk screen eyes

and half empty stomachs filled with Gatorade and bottom shelf vodka

bought from Plaid down the block

where we would spend money on Doritos,

and Rainier and Rips

with eyes that twinkled in glory

Mr. Ly,

at least that’s what I think his name was

because that was the name of the store on the corner next to a Subway and a smoke shop, that I don’t think had a name and was just called Smoke Shop,

where he sold doughnuts that glistened in a dim white light

like beacons calling us home

we’d go in and we’d be greeted by a soft face and warm eyes

which would lead to small talk about our families

or about his son — who was eight

or about school

and would end with an order of half-a-dozen

or a dozen

or maybe two

where one of us would be too drunk to stand upright

but a booth would always be welcome

and free doughnuts would always be given

I drove by the other day and the store’s closed now

I never asked Mr. Ly if that was his name

we assumed it was because that was the name of the store

but he might have been someone of a different name

whom we never met,

who owned a store in the city where we were king

where at 3am we would smoke blunts and share juuls and shotgun beers until the world was upside down and we were on top

as he made doughnuts

and his son

played his gameboy in the back