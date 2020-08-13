en el camino con angelitos

L.A. i said

isn’t that where dreams go to die

where you never say hello

so you don’t have to say goodbye

where crooks find love

and lepers fornicate

and prophets charge by the hour

and they’re always running late

where the weak find solace

and the meek find compassion

and the leeches come out to

suck on the opulence of fashion

where beauty can be bought and discarded

like stretched out brassieres

and it’s sad like a circus

but no one sheds any tears

where it’s just innuendos and chisme

overheard in bars

and conversations going nowhere

in fast moving cars

where the henchmen of faith

and the vigilantes of fear

sell tickets to heaven

but the price is unclear

where doctors and death

hide themselves in the hills

and it all drinks the same

until you pop a few pills

where everyone’s dying

or just actors you see

and reality is whatever it is

you think it to be

where the culture looks the same

like one hundred dollar bills

like the shiny chrome emblem

on your radiator grilles

where lawyers make love like monkeys

and they learn how to climb

on the backs of politicians

to have a good time

where the gangsters of hollywood

and the drunk profiteers

sell our children fantasies

they can suckle

like watered down beers

where fairy tales are forgotten

and no one can read

and chicanos venden pistolas

and mexican weed

where the wicked are blessed

and the hapless are cursed

in a doomed civilization

that’s dying of thirst

where cowboys show up like sailors

coming to shore

and atlantis once was a city

but not anymore

where priests and prostitutes get together

looking for some absolution

and it’s a thought, not a gun

that starts a revolution

where princesses

parade on the pier

and it’s all particleboard, you know

covered with a veneer

where freedom is a phantom

whispering in the dark

to drunks no one know

dying in the park

where all the migrant children

grow up to be kings

and they scratch their names in limousine windows

with their big diamond rings

where all the hipsters and these poets

of dubious repute

keep cocking their guns

but got no bullets to shoot

where philosophers ejaculate

with great words of delight

saying it doesn’t make any sense

but somehow it’s alright

where love comes on like a fever

and sticks around like a rash

and the real angels of mercy

only take cash

where all the emigrant gods

come out to dance in the night

and they take off their clothes

and they fuck and they fight

and the sun always rises

and we all do it again

walking toward grace

to stumble like men

Greg Alston is a gardener, cook, father and some other things, too.